Predicting Arkansas' starting lineup, main rotation for 2022-23

Arkansas is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and is nationally relevant again for the first time since the Nolan Richardson era. The Razorbacks will look to make yet another deep tournament run this upcoming season, as they boast the No. 2 recruiting class, a crop of highly-touted transfers and just two returning contributors from last year’s team.

With so few returning players, every single starting spot and role is up for grabs. There is enough talent on the roster to justify putting almost anyone in the main rotation, and a solid group who could be starters. Here are my thoughts on the lineup and rotation in the twilight hours of the offseason…

(NOTE: This is an early prediction. The full roster isn’t even on campus yet and the entire offseason is ahead. Things can change based on injuries, performance or other factors. This is just my opinion heading into the meat of the offseason after the roster was finalized.)