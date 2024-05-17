Rejoice, Arkansas fans: after an over 10-year hiatus, EA Sports is releasing a new edition of their famed College Football video game on July 19 and the Razorbacks will be well-represented in the release. A full emulation of the college football experience, expect the full package with the transfer portal, updated rosters, stadiums and unique traditions when you take the field in a Hog uniform. Several Arkansas players have already confirmed through social media that they will be in the game, and a Razorback even made an appearance in the official reveal trailer on Friday. Here's who HawgBeat is expecting to be the top-5 highest-rated Arkansas players in the new game, along with their best attributes and more:

5. Joshua Braun - OL

Arkansas right guard Joshua Braun. (© Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

Projected Rating: 84 overall Best Attribute: Pass blocking While transfer Fernando Carmona Jr. may be the best overall lineman in Arkansas' trenches, Braun has the best resume after a stellar year at right guard last season for the Razorbacks. A Second-Team All-SEC honoree by the AP, Braun started all 12 games and allowed only two sacks over 394 snaps with just three penalties. His best pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus (85.5) came against the toughest competition in Alabama on Oct. 14. Braun is expected to be a mainstay at right guard yet again in 2024-25 and will be a leader for a group with many new faces. "I can only speak for the offensive line, but I feel like we have improved greatly," Braun said on April 13. "We’ve gotten back to the foundation of offensive line play, which is technique. Like I said, we’re just excited to get back to work on Monday and ride this through the summer. "

4. Luke Hasz - TE

Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz. (Nick Wenger)

Projected Rating: 85 overall Best Attribute: Catch-in-traffic Injuries prevented Hasz from having the freshman season many thought he was capable of, but the former four-star was still named a Midseason Freshman All-American by The Athletic after caughting 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns in five games. His breakout performance came against LSU, when he totaled 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches to earn the John Mackey Tight End of the Week honors. Hasz suffered a season-ending broken clavicle injury against Texas A&M on Sept, 30, but the Razorbacks' frontfrunner at the position is healthy and ready for a breakout campaign under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. "It’s been really exciting just to learn from (Petrino's) perspective, what he’s going to do with the tight ends and just the offense in general," Hasz said on March 12. "Having ’keyes back and Andreas coming is going to be really good for us. He’s (Petrino) been great and I think he’s going to be really good for us as tight ends and also for the team.

3. Jaylon Braxton - CB

Arkansas cornerback Jaylon Braxton. (Braeden Botts)

Projected Rating: 85 overall Best Attribute: Coverage Another freshman standout for the Hogs, Braxton shined on the defensive side of the football and was named Freshman All-SEC by the league's coaches after starting in six-of-nine games. The 6-foot-0 Texas native totaled 20 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception and finished only behind Dwight McGlothern in coverage grade according to PFF (80.7). Braxton has an argument for the number two spot on this list, as he'll likely be the team's best cornerback entering the season and will face opposing offenses' best wide receiver week in and week out. "My freshman year, I was kind of like, I wouldn’t say nervous, but now the game knowledge has slowed down tremendously for me and I’m just out there playing comfortable and having fun," Braxton said on March 30. "I’ve just got a lot more confidence going into Year 2 than I had my freshman year."

2. Andrew Armstrong - WR

Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong.

Projected Rating: 86 overall Best Attribute: Catching The best pass-catcher in the receiver room a year ago is still the top dog 12 months later, and many believe Armstrong is due for a jump in production in an offense better built for the pass attack. Named Fourth-Team All-SEC by Phil Steele after leading the team in receptions (56), yards, (764) and touchdowns (five), Armstrong also caught a team-leading 34 passes for first downs and led all position players with 32 points across 12 starts. With a big-armed quarterback throwing to him in transfer Taylen Green, Armstrong will have ample opportunity to cross the 1,000 yard threshold if everything comes together during his redshirt senior season. "I think one of the major things is becoming a leader this year," Armstrong said on March 7. "Because I feel like if I bring everyone else around me and things like that, everyone can be great, good, do whatever they can do on the field to the highest ability they can. Because I feel like there’s no leadership in the room. Everybody just goes out there and do what they do. So I feel like being a leader is one of the biggest things that will allow me to bring into my game this year."

1. Landon Jackson - DE

Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson. (Petre Thomas - USA Today)