Predicting Roles: How will Arkansas' 5 transfers fit in 2022-23?

Arkansas has been a go-to destination for transfers ever since Eric Musselman took over as head coach of the program in 2019. Each year, the classes have received acclaim by national outlets and this transfer class is no different.

The Razorbacks’ transfer class most recently has been ranked eighth by Evan Miya, was listed as a transfer portal “winner” by HeatCheckCBB, and individual players have found themselves on lists ranking top transfers, as well.

Even with the myriad of talent on this Razorback roster coming both from the transfer portal and high school recruits, each player has to carve out a role for himself that might not be the same as their previous school.

Here is my best guess at the roles for each of the five incoming transfers as members of the Arkansas basketball team…

Makhel Mitchell - Starter

Rhode Island transfer Makhel Mitchell might not have been on the radar to start until Jaylin Williams officially announced he was staying in the NBA Draft. With Williams gone, the Arkansas frontcourt was lacking a true “five” and interior defender despite loading up on forwards in the portal.

At 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, Makhel has the height and size to be an imposing presence down low. With good instincts as a rim protector, averaging more than two blocks per game with the Rams, he will look to fill the void left by Williams on both ends of the floor.