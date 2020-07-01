HawgBeat - Predicting starting group for Arkansas's July walkthroughs

The Razorbacks have several more weeks of voluntary strength and conditioning workouts before walkthroughs may begin on July 24, but we're already thinking ahead on HawgBeat.

The walkthroughs are non-contact, similar to what the players go through leading up to gameday after a hard week of practice, and they'll be a good jumping off point for a depth chart before fall camp.

"A lot of it has to do with last season, maybe the season before," Head Coach Sam Pittman said. "A lot of it will have to do with what we saw in the eight-week offseason program, as well. We’re going to have a 1, 2, 3. We’re going to do some things where we can get everybody out there reps.

"Of course, in a walk-through, you’re not going to be able to determine if they can go hit and run and tackle and all of those things, but you are going to be able to see who’s retained the information from these meetings."

Arkansas will get six hours of walkthroughs a week for two weeks leading into fall camp, which starts on August 7. Sam Pittman told local media on Tuesday that they plan to use about 4.5 hours for offense and defense and the rest of the time on the third phase of the game—special teams.

The Hog coaches haven't seen players doing drills or even doing workouts, so while walkthroughs aren't that helpful in identifying team strengths and weaknesses, it will help the staff get to know their athletes better and see how much of the schemes they've fuly grasped.

We may never know the coaches' actual walkthrough depth chart so, Andrew Hutchinson and I created our own: