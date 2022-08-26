As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.

Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.

With Arkansas' 14th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.

This week's matchup hits close to home for me, as I'm able to return to my alma-mater of Bentonville West High School to check out one of the Razorbacks' most highly-touted prospects in the 2023 class.

Though it may be just a brief 40-minute trek to Centerton for me, Rivals250 ATH Micah Tease's Booker T. Washington (Okla.) Hornets are set to travel in from Tulsa to take on one of the Natural State's best programs.

With tune-up games out of the way for each team, Wolverine head coach Bryan Pratt will have the tough task of slowing down the 5-foot-11 Tease in his season opener. After putting his speed on display in a scrimmage last week against Bixby (Okla.) captains and his future teammates Dylan and Luke Hasz with this 75-yard TD catch-and-run, Tease will be up against yet-another D1-caliber defensive back in West's Nick Bell.

The son of former Arkansas DL Geno Bell recently added offers from Navy and Princeton and will have an opportunity early to show what he's capable of in a matchup with Tease. Also notable for West's defense is UCA linebacker commit Braden Jones, who ran a 4.36-40-yard dash at a Razorback camp last summer.

I'll be front and center to see how Tease fares against one of the 7A's premier programs, but if you're unable to make it then make sure to check out the full game stream from the Wolverine Sports Network, West's student-run media team.