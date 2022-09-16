Preps Preview: HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup + schedule for Friday, Sept. 16
With Arkansas' 14th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.
Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.
As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.
HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup
This week’s HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup provides the opportunity to catch two of the state's top defensive talents over the next couple of seasons, with North Little Rock's Quincy Rhodes hosting Little Rock Parkview's Omarion Robinson.
After hailing as the lone member of the Natural State in the initial Rivals100 update for the class of 2025, Robinson will get to see a Razorback commit first-hand in Rhodes. As well as emerging as a force for his Parkview Patriots' defensive backfield, he showed off his top-end speed in their Week 0 matchup vs. Har-Ber with this 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, the Razorback commit Rhodes aims to move his Charging Wildcats into the win column, but he'll have to slow down 5.7-three-star tailback Darien Bennett to accomplish that task.
With one in-state prospect already locked in with the Hogs, I would be shocked not to see at least one of Arkansas' coaches on the sideline or in the stands for this one.
Though it won't be easy for the 0-2 Charging Wildcats, anything can happen inside that 120-by-53 and a third-yard rectangle, and you can follow all of the action over @Trader Rivals or watch along with me over on the Charging Wildcats Sports Network
|Away
|Home
|Time
|Stream
|
(1-2) Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.)
|
(1-2) Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.)
RJ Johnson (7)
|
6:30 p.m.
|
(2-1) Naples (Fla.)
Isaiah Augustave (23)
|
(1-2) Golden Gate (Fla.)
|
6 p.m.
|
(1-2) Pinson Valley (Ala.)
TJ Metcalf (2)
|
(3-1) Oxford (Ala.)
|
7 p.m.
|
(4-0) Moody (Ala.)
Davion Dozier (4)
|
(2-2) Lincoln (Ala.)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
(2-2) Northwest (Tenn.)
|
(3-2) Henry County (Tenn.)
Luke Brown (76)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
(2-0) Eudora (Kan.)
Jaden Hamm (17)
|
(1-1) Spring Hill (Kan.)
|
7 p.m.
|
(1-2) Lafayette (Miss.)
|
(1-1) Oxford (Miss.)
Alex Sanford (0)
|
7 p.m.
|
(2-1) Mansfield Legacy (Texas)
|
(3-0) Mansfield (Texas)
Kaleb James (99)
|
7 p.m.
|
(1-2) Little Elm (Texas
|
(2-1) McKinney (Texas)
Christian Ford (13)
|
7 p.m
|
n/a
|
(1-1) McKinney (Texas)
Christian Ford (13)
|
(0-2) Flower Mound (Texas)
|
7 p.m.
|
(0-2) South Grand Prarie (Texas)
|
(2-0) Mansfield (Texas)
Kaleb James (99)
|
7 p.m.
|
(3-0) Ashdown
Shamar Easter (7)
|
(1-1) Idabel (Okla.)
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
(1-1) Benton
Braylen Russell (2)
|
(2-0) Little Rock Catholic
|
7 p.m.
|
n/a
|
(1-1) Bentonville
Joey Su'a (54)
|
(1-2) Rockhurst (Mo.)
|
7 p.m.
|
(1-1) Little Rock Parkview
|
(0-2) North Little Rock
Quincy Rhodes (44)
|
7 p.m.
|
(1-2) East St. Louis (Ill.)
Paris Patterson Jr. (70)
|
(2-1) Belleville East (Ill.)
|
1 p.m.
(9/17)
|
(2-1) Gardendale (Ala.)
Dallas Young (1)
|
(3-1) Parker (Ala.)
|
6 p.m.
(9/17)