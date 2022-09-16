With Arkansas' 14th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now. Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks. As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.

HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup

This week’s HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup provides the opportunity to catch two of the state's top defensive talents over the next couple of seasons, with North Little Rock's Quincy Rhodes hosting Little Rock Parkview's Omarion Robinson. After hailing as the lone member of the Natural State in the initial Rivals100 update for the class of 2025, Robinson will get to see a Razorback commit first-hand in Rhodes. As well as emerging as a force for his Parkview Patriots' defensive backfield, he showed off his top-end speed in their Week 0 matchup vs. Har-Ber with this 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Content Loading

