As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.

Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.

With Arkansas' 14th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.

This week’s HawgBeat marquee-matchup takes us just up the road to Springdale, Ark, to get a closer look at 2024 four-star quarterback target Walker White as his Little Rock Christian Warriors take on the Shiloh Christian Saints.

White leads his Warriors into battle off the heels of a 41-6 win over 7A Little Rock Central in which he tossed four touchdowns on 15-21 (71.4%), and will potentially need an even better game to get past the reigning state runners-up.

Though White is the clear name to watch for Razorback fans with an eye on this game, his counterpart, Shiloh QB Eli Wisdom, will look to outshine the in-state standout in hopes of adding to his current offer list of Tulane and UCF.

To add to the excitement of a season-opener at Champions Stadium, there's another signal-caller with an offer from the hometown Hogs - though his chances of finding himself in this one are slim-to-none.

2025 QB and son of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, Garyt Odom has racked up five FBS offers from Arkansas, Purdue, Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee State and UTSA despite holding strong at No. 2 on the depth chart.

If you're like me, and crazy enough to brave the expected storms in Northwest Arkansas, make sure to get there early, as this one could fill up well before the anticipated 7 p.m. CT start time - or just watch the stream courtesy of Shiloh Saints Football from the comfort of your own home.