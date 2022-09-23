As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.

Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.

With Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.

For the first time, this week's HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup will be migrating out of Arkansas and into the Lone Star State.

With Arkansas traveling to Arlington to take on the Aggies of Texas A&M, we'll also have a new face behind the camera for the matchup, as HawgBeat managing editor Mason Choate will be live on the ground to witness Razorback LB commit Carson Dean's Hebron Hawks attempt to fend off a talented Marcus team.

Headlining the Marauders efforts will be the dynamic duo of Cole Welliver (QB, '24) and Ashton Cozart (WR, '23). The Razorback staff is familiar with Cozart, as he held an offer from Arkansas before ultimately committing to Oregon. Wellevier is also set to test Dean's defensive unit as the high-three-star junior holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Washington State and more.

At least on paper, Hebron appears to have the talent advantage. In addition to Dean, the Hawks feature a Bowling Green commit in Dayln White ('23) at defensive end and a pair of highly-touted wideouts in Dylan Goodrich ('24) and Amarean Porter ('26).

Overall this will be a very fun matchup, and you can follow along with live updates from @ChoateMason and/or catch highlights and interviews with players over at the HawgBeat YouTube channel. You can also find a live stream of the game with an NFHS membership at this link.

