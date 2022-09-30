As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.

Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.

With Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.

After a trip to the Lone-Star State to check out 2023 LB commit Carson Dean, we're back in Arkansas to take a look at one of the Razorbacks' highest-priority targets in the '24 class in Charleston Collins.

The newly minted four-star defensive end aims to lead his Mills Comets to a 6-0 start as they host first-year head coach Brian Maupin's Maumelle Hornets.

The Razorbacks are no strangers to what Maumelle has to offer, as Hornets Andrew Chamblee and Nico Davillier came to Fayetteville as highly-touted recruits in Arkansas' '22 class. Though no members of Maupin's '22-'23 roster hold what would be considered a "major" offer at this time, Jalan Jointer - brother of freshman running back James, will be taking the brunt of their carries as they hope to upset the home crowd.

Joinig Collins for the Comets are Army safety commit Anton Pierce and Jabrae Shaw, who holds a handful of DI offers and leads the state in interceptions through five weeks.

There will be no shortage of talent on the field this weekend in Comet Stadium, we'll be honing in on the 6-foot-4, 260-pound DE as he prepares for a trip to Fayetteville this weekend.

This his second visit of the 2022 season, Collins will get a closer look at two teams he holds offers from, and the Razorbacks will have one heck of an opportunity to showcase the potential and direction of the program under Sam Pittman.

Though there's no link to watch the game live, you can follow along with updates + video over @TraderRivals on Twitter, or catch Collins' highlights and a postgame interview on the HawgBeat.com YouTube channel.