{{ timeAgo('2022-10-28 06:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Preps Preview: Where to watch Arkansas commits this Friday night (Oct. 28)

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Recruiting Analyst
@TraderRivals

With Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.

Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.

As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.

COMMITS SCHEDULE - WEEK OF FRIDAY, OCT. 28 (all times CT)
Away Home Time Stream

Whitefield Academy (Ga.)

Ian Geffrard (69)

Mount Vernon (Ga.)

2:30 p.m.

WATCH

Naples (Fla.)

Isaiah Augustave (27)

Bonita Springs (Fla.)

6:30 p.m.

n/a

Towers (Ga.)

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (Ga.)

RJ Johnson (7)

6:30 p.m.

n/a

Riverdale (Ga.)

Whitewater (Ga.)

Stephen Johnson (56)

6:30 p.m.

WATCH

Ashdown (Ark.)

Shamar Easter (7)

Mena (Ark.)

7 p.m.

n/a

Bentonville (Ark.)

Joey Su'a (54)

Springdale (Ark.)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Bryant (Ark.)

North Little Rock (Ark.)

Quincy Rhodes (44)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Labette County (Kan.)

Eudora (Kan.)

Jaden Hamm (17)

*7 p.m.*

WATCH

Oxford (Miss.)

Alex Sanford (0)

Grenada (Miss.)

7 p.m.

n/a

Charles Page (Okla.)

Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Micah Tease (3)

7 p.m.

n/a

Henry County (Tenn.)

Luke Brown (76)

Portland (Tenn.)

7 p.m.

n/a

Frisco Lone Star (Texas)

Jaylon Braxton (4)

Frisco (Texas)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Plano West (Texas)

Hebron (Texas)

Carson Dean (5)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Klein (Texas)

Klein Forest (Texas)

Brad Spence (4)

7 p.m.

n/a

Oak Lawn Richards (Ill.)

East St. Louis (Ill.)

Paris Patterson (70)

*2 p.m.*

(10/29)

WATCH
*denotes playoff game
