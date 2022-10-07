Preps Preview: Where to watch Arkansas' commits this week, Oct. 7
With Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.
Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.
As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.
Naples (Fla.)
Isaiah Augustave (23)
Palmetto Ridge (Fla.)
6 p.m.
Trinity Christian (Ga.)
Whitewater (Ga.)
Stephen Johnson (56)
6:30 p.m.
Elbert County (Ga.)
Whitefield (Ga.)
Ian Geffrard (69)
6:30 p.m.
Eagle's Landing Christian (Ga.)
RJ Johnson (7)
Redan (Ga.)
6:30 p.m.
n/a
Gardendale (Ala.)
Dallas Young (1)
Minor (Ala.)
7 p.m.
Moody (Ala.)
Davion Dozier (4)
St. Clair County (Ala.)
7 p.m.
n/a
Pinson Valley (Ala.)
TJ Metcalf (2)
Center Point (Ala.)
7 p.m.
Ashdown (Ark.)
Shamar Easter (7)
Malvern (Ark.)
7 p.m.
Bentonville (Ark.)
Joey Su'a (54)
|
Rogers Heritage (Ark.)
|
7 p.m.
|
Little Rock Southwest (Ark.)
North Little Rock (Ark.)
Quincy Rhodes (44)
7 p.m.
Greene Tech (Ark.)
Benton (Ark.)
Braylen Russell (2)
7 p.m.
n/a
Alton (Ill.)
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Paris Patterson (70)
7 p.m.
Schlagle (Kan.)
Eudora (Kan.)
Jaden Hamm (17)
7 p.m.
Germantown (Miss.)
Oxford (Miss.)
Alex Sanford (0)
7 p.m.
Bixby (Okla.)
Luke Hasz (5)
Dylan Hasz (8)
Enid (Okla.)
7 p.m.
n/a
Tahlequah (Okla.)
Booker T. Washington (Okla.)
Micah Tease (3)
7 p.m.
n/a
Paducah Tilghman (Tenn.)
Henry County (Tenn.)
Luke Brown (76)
7 p.m.
n/a
Plano (Texas)
Hebron (Texas)
Carson Dean (5)
7 p.m.
Centennial (Texas)
Frisco Lone Star (Texas)
Jaylon Braxton (4)
7 p.m.
n/a
Cedar Hill (Texas)
Mansfield (Texas)
Kaleb James (99)
7 p.m.