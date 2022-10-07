News More News
Preps Preview: Where to watch Arkansas' commits this week, Oct. 7

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Recruiting Analyst
@TraderRivals

With Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2023 recruiting class spanning 10 states, it can be hard to keep up with each of the Hogs' '23 commits - until now.

Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks.

As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.

COMMITS SCHEDULE - WEEK OF FRIDAY, OCT. 7 (all times CT)
Away Home Time Stream

Naples (Fla.)

Isaiah Augustave (23)

Palmetto Ridge (Fla.)

6 p.m.

WATCH

Trinity Christian (Ga.)

Whitewater (Ga.)

Stephen Johnson (56)

6:30 p.m.

WATCH

Elbert County (Ga.)

Whitefield (Ga.)

Ian Geffrard (69)

6:30 p.m.

WATCH

Eagle's Landing Christian (Ga.)

RJ Johnson (7)

Redan (Ga.)

6:30 p.m.

n/a

Gardendale (Ala.)

Dallas Young (1)

Minor (Ala.)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Moody (Ala.)

Davion Dozier (4)

St. Clair County (Ala.)

7 p.m.

n/a

Pinson Valley (Ala.)

TJ Metcalf (2)

Center Point (Ala.)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Ashdown (Ark.)

Shamar Easter (7)

Malvern (Ark.)

7 p.m.

LISTEN

Bentonville (Ark.)

Joey Su'a (54)

Rogers Heritage (Ark.)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Little Rock Southwest (Ark.)

North Little Rock (Ark.)

Quincy Rhodes (44)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Greene Tech (Ark.)

Benton (Ark.)

Braylen Russell (2)

7 p.m.

n/a

Alton (Ill.)

East St. Louis (Ill.)

Paris Patterson (70)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Schlagle (Kan.)

Eudora (Kan.)

Jaden Hamm (17)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Germantown (Miss.)

Oxford (Miss.)

Alex Sanford (0)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Bixby (Okla.)

Luke Hasz (5)

Dylan Hasz (8)

Enid (Okla.)

7 p.m.

n/a

Tahlequah (Okla.)

Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Micah Tease (3)

7 p.m.

n/a

Paducah Tilghman (Tenn.)

Henry County (Tenn.)

Luke Brown (76)

7 p.m.

n/a

Plano (Texas)

Hebron (Texas)

Carson Dean (5)

7 p.m.

WATCH

Centennial (Texas)

Frisco Lone Star (Texas)

Jaylon Braxton (4)

7 p.m.

n/a

Cedar Hill (Texas)

Mansfield (Texas)

Kaleb James (99)

7 p.m.

WATCH
WATCH links were tested prior to inclusion, but HawgBeat does not guarantee stream quality
