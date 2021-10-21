Preseason hoops rankings for all 14 SEC teams

The 2021-22 college basketball season is quickly approaching, with opening night scheduled for Nov. 9.

Teams across the SEC and all of Division I are ramping up with practice, preseason intrasquad scrimmages and exhibition games.

Another thing that always happens this time of year is the release of preseason polls. The AP Poll dropped earlier this week and is the one referenced by most fans and media, but it is far from the only ranking out there.

Rivals has poured over all of the subjective polls by various media outlets, as well as those based on formulas, like KenPom, and compiled them below for all 14 SEC teams.

We are also including the SEC preseason poll, as voted on by the media, as a reminder of how the conference is predicted to shake out.