FAYETTEVILLE — After winning its first nine games by double digits, Arkansas is in uncharted territory.

Losers of two straight, the Razorbacks will try to get back in the win column when they host Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game televised on the SEC Network.

Despite the losses, both of which came against top-15 opponents, head coach Eric Musselman said during a Zoom videoconference Friday afternoon that he doesn’t think his team’s confidence is shaken.

“I didn't feel like our team walked into Tennessee and felt anything other than we were going to try and win the game,” Musselman said. “I thought they competed like that. I don't see that being any different. I don't think we're fragile or anything like that.”

With back-to-back road games at LSU and Alabama looming next week, Arkansas is aiming to get back to .500 in the SEC against the Bulldogs, who are 0-2 in conference play after an overtime loss at LSU on Wednesday.

Before those losses, though, Georgia was 7-0 and Musselman described Tom Crean’s squad as one of the most underrated teams in the league.

“I think Coach Crean has done an incredible job with this team,” Musselman said. “They have an identity: They play really fast, they do a great job offensive rebounding, they’ve got a lot of experience.”

Transition defense will be critical against the Bulldogs because of their fast pace, as they have the 13th-fastest adjusted tempo in Division I, according to KenPom.

They thrive on steals and turnovers - categories in which they rank second in the SEC at 9.1 and 18.2 per game, respectively - and then push the ball in an effort to “score in a hurry,” as Jalen Tate said.

“I know they’ve got some quick guards as well as some very athletic wings and bigs that can run the floor really well,” Tate said. So we’re going to have to get back and build our defense, get a wall built as well as just try to keep them in the half-court as much as we can. Try to put as many bodies in front of them and make them score on set pieces as much as we can.”

That style of play has led to Georgia scoring 81.4 points per game, which ranks third in the conference and 38th nationally. Six different players are averaging double figures, something only two other DI teams - out of 345 that have played this year - currently have.

Big man Toumani Camara - who runs the floor as well as any 5-man in the country, per Musselman - leads the way with 14.3 points per game, but he’s followed closely by a couple of quick guards in Sahvir Wheeler (13.7 ppg) and Justin Kier (12.6 ppg).

“Both of those guys can give guys some windburns,” Tate said. “You’ve got to be able to keep them under control when you’re guarding them one on one and you have to be able to get back on the ball when it comes to ball screens.”

Musselman has also identified limiting second-chance opportunities as a critical point of emphasis Saturday. Georgia averages an SEC-high 14.2 offensive rebounds, which leads to 15.3 points per game.

Who the Razorbacks have on the court for tip off is still up in the air, as well. After hinting that there could be another lineup change following Wednesday’s loss at Kentucky, Musselman confirmed Friday that was possible, but didn’t want to speculate what changes might be coming.

“I think anytime you’ve lost a game, you always try to reevaluate, reassess where your lineup looks like,” Musselman said. “Right now, we might be a game-by-game different lineup based on matchups.”

Arkansas is still trying to figure out the right combination after losing Justin Smith in its SEC opener. The athletic forward is set to miss another 2-5 weeks because of ankle surgery.

A pair of freshmen - guard Davonte Davis and big man Jaylin Williams - have started in his place the last two games. Following a breakout performance against the Volunteers, Vance Jackson Jr. could be a candidate to start Saturday.

Whatever he decides to do, Musselman joked that about the time he figures out the best way to fill Smith’s minutes, the graduate transfer from Indiana will return to the floor.

“It's important that Vance plays with great consistency. It's important that they guys playing substantial minutes, that they play with consistency so we can form a rotation. When you have inconsistent play out on the floor, you're going to have inconsistent rotations. I would much prefer to know what I'm getting from a player, and we've had it of late.”