~Arkansas will be UCA's second SEC opponent of the season. The Bears lost to Ole Miss 5-2 in a midweek game down in Oxford, Miss., last week.

~This will be the first time Arkansas has ever faced UCA in baseball. The matchup is made possible by the recent loosening of the Razorbacks' long-standing policy against playing in-state schools.

~As an in-state school, UCA's roster features 16 players from the Natural State. Included in that list are several starters: freshman center fielder Drew Sturgeon (Farmington), freshman designated hitter Connor Flagg (Greenbrier), sophomore infielder Hunter Hicks (Sheridan) and junior shortstop Kinner Brasher (Fort Smith Southside).

~It will be a matchup of two of the best fielding teams in the country, as Arkansas ranks sixth nationally in fielding percentage and UCA is tied for ninth in that category.

~For the second straight week, Arkansas checked in at No. 2 in the Rivals Composite Poll after going 5-0 last week. Once again, Baseball America was the only poll to keep the Razorbacks in the top spot.

~Arkansas designated hitter Matt Goodheart was named the SEC Player of the Week after going 8 for 19 with seven RBIs and four runs in four games last week. Half of those hits were home runs, as he hit a long ball in each of his appearances - once against Memphis and in the three-game sweep at Mississippi State.