PREVIEW: Hogs return home for historic in-state matchup vs. UCA
How to Watch
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Razorback Sports Network (click here)
Pitching Matchups
Arkansas: Sr. RHP Kole Ramage (5 games/0 starts, 0-1, 9.95 ERA, 7 K/3 BB, 6 1/3 IP)
Central Arkansas: Fr. RHP Tate Busey (6 games/0 starts, 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 6 K/3 BB, 5 1/3 IP)
The Opponent
Central Arkansas
Record: 9-11 (6-6 Southland)
Head coach: Allen Gum (11th season)
Series history: First meeting
Top Hitters
~1B Coby Potvin: .375/.508/.396, 1 2B, 11 RBI
~RF Connor Emmet: .300/.389/.388, 2 HR, 14 RBI
Notes and Tidbits
~Arkansas will be UCA's second SEC opponent of the season. The Bears lost to Ole Miss 5-2 in a midweek game down in Oxford, Miss., last week.
~This will be the first time Arkansas has ever faced UCA in baseball. The matchup is made possible by the recent loosening of the Razorbacks' long-standing policy against playing in-state schools.
~As an in-state school, UCA's roster features 16 players from the Natural State. Included in that list are several starters: freshman center fielder Drew Sturgeon (Farmington), freshman designated hitter Connor Flagg (Greenbrier), sophomore infielder Hunter Hicks (Sheridan) and junior shortstop Kinner Brasher (Fort Smith Southside).
~It will be a matchup of two of the best fielding teams in the country, as Arkansas ranks sixth nationally in fielding percentage and UCA is tied for ninth in that category.
~For the second straight week, Arkansas checked in at No. 2 in the Rivals Composite Poll after going 5-0 last week. Once again, Baseball America was the only poll to keep the Razorbacks in the top spot.
~Arkansas designated hitter Matt Goodheart was named the SEC Player of the Week after going 8 for 19 with seven RBIs and four runs in four games last week. Half of those hits were home runs, as he hit a long ball in each of his appearances - once against Memphis and in the three-game sweep at Mississippi State.
|Stat
|UCA
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.254
|
.278
|
Slugging percentage
|
.335
|
.497
|
On-base percentage
|
.386
|
.392
|
Home runs
|
8
|
40
|
Runs/game
|
6.1
|
7.3
|
ERA
|
5.87
|
3.78
|
WHIP
|
1.57
|
1.24
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
8.00
|
10.11
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
2.21
|
2.35
|
Fielding percentage
|
.983
|
.984
|
Stolen bases/game
|
0.20
|
1.09
