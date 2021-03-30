 PREVIEW: Arkansas Razorbacks return home for historic in-state matchup vs. Central Arkansas Bears
PREVIEW: Hogs return home for historic in-state matchup vs. UCA

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Arkansas and UCA will meet on the baseball diamond for the first time Tuesday night.
How to Watch

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Razorback Sports Network (click here)

Pitching Matchups

Arkansas: Sr. RHP Kole Ramage (5 games/0 starts, 0-1, 9.95 ERA, 7 K/3 BB, 6 1/3 IP)

Central Arkansas: Fr. RHP Tate Busey (6 games/0 starts, 0-0, 3.38 ERA, 6 K/3 BB, 5 1/3 IP)

The Opponent

Central Arkansas

Record: 9-11 (6-6 Southland)

Head coach: Allen Gum (11th season)

Series history: First meeting

Top Hitters

~1B Coby Potvin: .375/.508/.396, 1 2B, 11 RBI

~RF Connor Emmet: .300/.389/.388, 2 HR, 14 RBI

Notes and Tidbits

~Arkansas will be UCA's second SEC opponent of the season. The Bears lost to Ole Miss 5-2 in a midweek game down in Oxford, Miss., last week.

~This will be the first time Arkansas has ever faced UCA in baseball. The matchup is made possible by the recent loosening of the Razorbacks' long-standing policy against playing in-state schools.

~As an in-state school, UCA's roster features 16 players from the Natural State. Included in that list are several starters: freshman center fielder Drew Sturgeon (Farmington), freshman designated hitter Connor Flagg (Greenbrier), sophomore infielder Hunter Hicks (Sheridan) and junior shortstop Kinner Brasher (Fort Smith Southside).

~It will be a matchup of two of the best fielding teams in the country, as Arkansas ranks sixth nationally in fielding percentage and UCA is tied for ninth in that category.

~For the second straight week, Arkansas checked in at No. 2 in the Rivals Composite Poll after going 5-0 last week. Once again, Baseball America was the only poll to keep the Razorbacks in the top spot.

~Arkansas designated hitter Matt Goodheart was named the SEC Player of the Week after going 8 for 19 with seven RBIs and four runs in four games last week. Half of those hits were home runs, as he hit a long ball in each of his appearances - once against Memphis and in the three-game sweep at Mississippi State.

Arkansas-UCA Stat Comparison
Stat UCA Arkansas

Batting average

.254

.278

Slugging percentage

.335

.497

On-base percentage

.386

.392

Home runs

8

40

Runs/game

6.1

7.3

ERA

5.87

3.78

WHIP

1.57

1.24

Strikeouts/9 innings

8.00

10.11

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

2.21

2.35

Fielding percentage

.983

.984

Stolen bases/game

0.20

1.09

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

{{ article.author_name }}