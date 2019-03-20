One month after Rivals took over Houston, we're bringing the 3-Stripe Camp north to Dallas this weekend. Dallas is one of the hottest recruiting beds in the nation and, under Chad Morris, Arkansas has made the Metroplex a top priority. The Hogs signed three of the top Dallas-area prospects for the 2019 class, the Mansfield Legacy defensive trio of 4-star safety Jalen Catalon and 3-star defensive tackles Enoch Jackson Jr. and Taurean Carter. They also got two signees out of East Texas and one out of Houston. The Razorback staff has extended approximately 201 2020 scholarship offers, 74 going out to athletes in Texas, 60 of which remain undecided through late March. Of those 60, lumping East Texas in there, 40 of them are in the Dallas/North Texas area. We don't have the official registration list for this Sunday yet but here are a few top Dallas-area prospects (and others) who we'll likely be seeing and getting the latest in their recruitment at camp:

This will be my first time seeing 3-star dual threats Haynes King and Chandler Morris throw side by side. They're both pushing to be some of the top quarterbacks in Texas in the class and I have a feeling they'll be opening some eyes at camp this Sunday.

Mansfield Timberview corner Jalen Kimber cut Arkansas into his list of favorites and then he blew up with more elite offers. We'll see if the Hogs are still pushing to get him to campus this spring.

Arkansas fans have been following Ty'Kieast Crawford very closely since he's been to Fayetteville multiple times this spring already. Crawford was thinking of making a decision on his birthday (March 19), but he's now going to take his time and could potentially hold out until after his senior season--still a Hog lean.

Lancaster corner Lorando Johnson cut Arkansas into his top 3 with LSU and A&M and said after that he might open it back up but has yet to officially do it. We'll see if Arkansas is still in his top three at this point.

Connally offensive tackle Trent Pullen is a newer offer for the Hogs and he was due to come up to Fayetteville a couple weeks ago, so we'll see where his interest is now after he missed the visit.

Jaden Hullaby is one of the Hogs' top running back targets and despite his 5.5 3-star rating, he's got 22 offers and he's one of their most heavily recruited prospects. Hullaby was recently back on campus. After his visit however, Hullaby visited Texas and picked up a new offer from the Longhorns.

After a great showing at the Opening, I'm very excited to see if Polk can make the push for a 4th star from the Rivals analysts on Sunday. He's been opening a lot of eyes to what East Texas receivers have to offer, following in the footsteps of Arkansas 4-star signee TQ Jackson.

Marvin Mims missed elite prospect day on the Hill so I'll see if I was right in moving him to "trending down" for the Hogs.

Teammate of Chad Morris's son Chandler, Prince Dorbah seems to be favoring Texas or Oklahoma or one of the hotter programs in the nation but we'll see if his relationship with the Head Hog is keeping him interested in Arkansas.

Despite not visiting Arkansas last season or this spring yet, Darius Snow has still scheduled one of his five official visits for the Arkansas spring game weekend on April 6. We'll see who else is in the running for those official visits.

Duncanville might be the most stacked team in terms of DI prospects in the 2020 class in Texas. Arkansas has offers out to all four of these prospects and they lead the charge for 3-star defensive tackle James Mitchell who is a new offer.

Both of these guys are tight end targets for the Hogs so I'm excited to see them compete side by side. Words out on whether two other Dallas area tight end targets, Brandon Frazier and Elijah Yelverton, will be at camp, but the Hogs are also in a great spot for both of those guys.

Both of these Austin-area athletes are making the trip up to Dallas to compete against some of the best in Texas. Both were on the Hill for elite prospect day.



Jahari Rogers is no doubt one of the top athlete targets for the Hogs but he might be out of town for a 7 on 7 tournament this weekend.

A sleeper in this 2020 class, Arkansas got in early on Christian Gonzalez who, in my opinion, will continue to pick up more offers through his senior season.

Arkansas fans got very excited when this Rivals250 corner hyped up his offer and said he might visit the Hill but he's not named Arkansas in his group of leaders so we'll see if he's still trying to get to campus or if it was all smoke.

Many Texas athletes (especially from East Texas) have been extended invites to camp but have yet to register so we could still see WR Caleb Medford, ATH Kelvontay Dixon, WR Savion Williams, OT Gavin Byers (Colleyville, Texas), OT Garrett Hayes, RB Kitan Crawford, RB Jayveon Sunday (Waco, Texas), WR JJ Sparkman, S Jerrin Thompson, RB Kevontre Bradford (Lancaster).

Non-Texas Athletes Also Set to Compete: