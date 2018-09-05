2017 record: 7-6 (5-3 MWC)

Head coach: Mike Bobo

Defensive coordinator: John Jancek

A former quarterback himself, Bobo’s entire coaching background is as a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator. He became Colorado State’s head coach in 2015.

Jancek is in his first season as the Rams’ defensive coordinator after spending last year as a defensive consultant at Kentucky. Before that, he had stints as a defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2013-15), Cincinnati (2010-12) and Georgia (2009). He also played defensive line for Division II power Grand Valley State from 1988-90.

2017 Stats (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Points allowed per game: 27.8 (72nd)

Yards allowed per game: 431.6 (98th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 187.1 (90th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 244.5 (97th)

Opponents’ third down percentage: 44.1 percent (108th)

Turnovers forced: 18 (t-70th)

2018 Stats (FBS rank, out of 127 teams that have played so far)

Points allowed per game: 44.0 (t-112th)

Yards allowed per game: 606.5 (122nd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 228.5 (112th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 378.0 (t-120th)

Opponents' third down percentage: 38.1 percent (76th)

Turnovers forced: 3 (t-13th)

Defensive line

Although Colorado State is transitioning from a 3-4 to 4-3 scheme, it has not started either of its first two games in its base defense. Instead, it has used its nickel and dime packages, which involve playing only three defensive linemen.

The most intriguing player up front for the Rams is nose tackle Devin Phillips. A true freshman from Louisiana, he originally committed to TCU as an offensive lineman before flipping to Colorado State, where he could play defensive line and play with his brother. Rivals considered him a two-star offensive guard, but ESPN rated him as a four-star recruit and he also turned down offers from Miami (Fla.) and Texas Tech. He already has five tackles, including one for loss.