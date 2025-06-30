Pro Hog update: Former Razorbacks sign new deals with NBA teams

The NBA offseason has hit, and teams across the country are in the middle of signing players ahead of next season.

Three of those players are former Razorbacks who inked new deals with their respective teams. The first of those former Hogs was Daniel Gafford, who agreed to a new deal with the Dallas Mavericks last week.

Two more players who spent their college days in Fayetteville agreed to new deals on Sunday, per reports from NBA insider Shams Charania. The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a contract extension with Jaylin Williams and the Milwaukee Bucks did the same with Bobby Portis.

Both the Thunder and Bucks have won NBA championships with the former Hogs on their roster, as the Thunder did so this past season and the Bucks won it all in 2021.

According to Charania's report, Williams' deal is for three years and is worth $24 million. The Thunder declined Williams' team option worth $2.1 million to negotiate the new deal.

Even more interesting with Williams' situation is that his new deal was negotiated by his agent and former Razorback wide receiver and basketball player Marcus Monk, who now works at Excel Sports Management.

Portis' new deal is also for three years and is worth $44 million with a player option for the 2027-28 year.