Pro Hog update: Former Razorbacks sign new deals with NBA teams

The NBA offseason has hit, and teams across the country are in the middle of signing players ahead of next season.
Three of those players are former Razorbacks who inked new deals with their respective teams. The first of those former Hogs was Daniel Gafford, who agreed to a new deal with the Dallas Mavericks last week.
Two more players who spent their college days in Fayetteville agreed to new deals on Sunday, per reports from NBA insider Shams Charania. The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a contract extension with Jaylin Williams and the Milwaukee Bucks did the same with Bobby Portis.
Both the Thunder and Bucks have won NBA championships with the former Hogs on their roster, as the Thunder did so this past season and the Bucks won it all in 2021.
According to Charania's report, Williams' deal is for three years and is worth $24 million. The Thunder declined Williams' team option worth $2.1 million to negotiate the new deal.
Even more interesting with Williams' situation is that his new deal was negotiated by his agent and former Razorback wide receiver and basketball player Marcus Monk, who now works at Excel Sports Management.
Portis' new deal is also for three years and is worth $44 million with a player option for the 2027-28 year.
Former Hogs in the NBA
The Razorbacks have also been well-represented in the NBA Finals, as four of the last five NBA Finals winners have featured a former Razorback on their rosters.
All told, there are 11 former Arkansas players that logged time in the NBA last season. That number should go up now, as the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Adou Thiero in the second round of the NBA Draft last week.
That number could go up even higher if former Arkansas guard Johnell Davis shows out in the NBA Summer League. After he went undrafted last week, he signed a deal with the Orlando Magic — where Anthony Black plays — to join its summer league team.
The NBA Summer League will start on July 5 with the California Classic in San Francisco and the Salt Lake Summer League. The primary Summer League event — the NBA 2K26 Summer League — tips off in Las Vegas on July 10 and runs through July 20.