College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Already considered by most as a future Hall of Famer, Jason Peters will reportedly try to add to his resume in 2020.

The former Arkansas standout and nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman has re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal that, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, will involve a position change.

Instead of playing tackle, where he’s spent his entire professional career since converting from tight end, Peters will be asked to move inside to guard. The Eagles are searching for a replacement for Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles injury last month.

According to Schefter, the deal is worth up to $6 million and includes $3 million in guarantees. He also reported that Peters, who is 38, wants to play until he’s 40.

Before Brooks’ injury, it was not a lock that Peters would return to the team he’s played for since 2009. The Eagles had a desire to start Andre Dillard - a first-round pick out of Washington State in 2019 - at left tackle and also have three-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson at right tackle.

Originally recruited by the Razorbacks as a defensive tackle, Peters moved to tight end as a sophomore and eventually became a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior in 2003.

He skipped his senior season to enter the NFL Draft and was projected to go as high as the fourth round, but ultimately went undrafted. As an undrafted free agent, Peters signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Used primarily on special teams and as a blocking tight end his rookie year, he eventually converted to offensive tackle. After starting 10 games at right tackle in 2005, Peters became the Bills’ left tackle the next year and was a Pro Bowler by 2007.

After two Pro Bowl seasons in Buffalo, he was traded to Philadelphia, where he made the Pro Bowl another seven times in eight years - including a couple of years he was named first-team All-Pro.

Injuries have limited Peters since his last Pro Bowl season in 2016. When the Eagles won Super Bowl LII following the 2017 season, he had been sidelined with a torn ACL and MCL since October.

Last season, he started 13 games and played 75 percent of the Eagles’ snaps at left tackle. He has appeared in 205 games in his career, including 195 starts, but has never played guard.

In March, HawgBeat ranked Peters as the fourth-best professional football player who played for the Razorbacks, behind a trio of Hall of Famers - Lance Alworth, Dan Hampton and Steve Atwater.