Here is an update on them, including eight currently in the big leagues…

There are many former Arkansas baseball players scattered throughout the country, playing at various levels.

Brian Anderson - Miami Marlins

Stats: 76 games, .254/.339/.415, 16 2B, 10 HR, 34 RBI, 28 R, 30 BB/68 K, 4-5 SB

Notable: Just one home run shy of matching last year’s total, doing so in 80 fewer games

Jalen Beeks - Tampa Bay Rays

Stats: 18 games/0 starts, 5-0, 1 save, 2.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 50 K/19 BB, 58 IP, .251 opp. avg.

Notable: Since late April, he has been a “bulk reliever” for the Rays, averaging nearly four innings per appearance

Andrew Benintendi - Boston Red Sox

Stats: 71 games, .277/.359/.438, 20 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 40 R, 35 BB/77 K, 8-10 SB

Notable: Has missed the last two games after his “legs felt heavy” following Boston’s game on Monday… Riding a nine-game hitting streak in which he’s slashing .341/.383/.455

Logan Forsythe - Texas Rangers

Stats: 55 games, .276/.382/.431, 16 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 30 RBI, 25 R, 29 BB/53 K, 1-1 SB

Notable: Started games at all four infield positions this season

Dallas Keuchel - Atlanta Braves

Stats: 1 game/1 start, 0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 3 K/0 BB, 5 IP, .348 opp. avg.

Notable: Missed the first two months of the season as an unsigned free agent… Signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Braves earlier this month… Threw three strong innings in his first game back, but gave up three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to earn the loss

James McCann - Chicago White Sox

Stats: 54 games, .326/.387/.508, 14 2B, 7 HR, 23 RBI, 33 R, 17 BB/50 K, 4-4 SB

Notable: Cooled off slightly in recent weeks… Was hitting .343 as recently as June 7… One of three finalists to be the American League’s starting catcher in the All-Star game… Leads all MLB catchers in batting average

Blake Parker - Minnesota Twins

Stats: 28 games/0 starts, 0-2, 10 saves, 4.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 K/10 BB, 26 1/3 IP, .224 opp. avg.

Notable: Recently returned to the team after being on the Family Medical Emergency List for a couple days to be with his pregnant wife in Arkansas

Drew Smyly - Texas Rangers - *RELEASED*

Stats: 13 games/9 starts, 1-5, 1 save, 8.42 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 52 K/34 BB, 51 1/3 IP, .299 opp. avg.

Notable: Used as a starter, reliever and closer by the Rangers with very little success… First season back after missing last two years with various injuries… Has the worst ERA among the 138 pitchers with at least 50 innings this season… Designated for assignment last Thursday, released on Tuesday

Ryne Stanek - Tampa Bay Rays

Stats: 33 games/22 starts, 0-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 47 K/18 BB, 43 2/3 IP, .197 opp. avg.

Notable: Used as an “opener” - a closer-type who starts games but only pitches a couple of innings before turning the game over to a “bulk reliever” like Beeks… Leads the MLB in games started, with four more than any other pitcher… Has seventh-best ERA among MLB pitchers with at least 40 innings… Has a 1.85 ERA as a starter