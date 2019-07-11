James McCann’s first appearance in the MLB All-Star Game was definitely memorable. As a reward for his best professional season, the former Arkansas standout was named a reserve for the game by the Commissioner’s Office and he delivered for the American League. In his lone at bat, McCann ripped an opposite-field single into right field in the seventh. On the play, teammate Matt Chapman of the Athletics went first-to-third, setting up an insurance run on Xander Bogaerts’ double play.

That gave the AL a two-run lead and then Joey Gallo homered to make it 4-1. Those proved to be huge runs because the National League answered with two runs of its own the following half inning. It could have been an even bigger inning, as the NL had the tying and go-ahead runs on second and third. However, that’s when McCann - who caught the final four innings of the game - made a game-saving play in the field. Mike Moustakas skied a pop up in front of the third base dugout and McCann managed to track it down, making a diving basket catch in foul territory to end the threat.

The performance was indicative of the first half he had with the White Sox. His .316 batting average is 52 points higher than his previous career high and his nine home runs are four shy of matching a career high. McCann has also been solid behind the plate, throwing out 40 percent of potential base stealers and posting a .992 fielding percentage while not allowing a single passed ball in 471 1/3 innings. He was the sixth former Arkansas player to be named an MLB All-Star, joining Randy Jackson (1954-55), Johnny Ray (1988), Tom Pagnozzi (1992), Cliff Lee (2008, 2010-11, 2013), and Dallas Keuchel (2015, 2017). Here is an update on all of the former Razorbacks currently in the big leagues as they enter the second half of the season. We have also included updates on all players spread across the various minor leagues, but those are available only for subscribers.

Big Leaguers

Brian Anderson - Miami Marlins Stats: 87 games, .251/.336/.421, 18 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 38 RBI, 24 R, 33 BB/75 K, 4-5 SB Last week: 5 games, .000/.200/.000, 1 R, 1 BB/1 K Notable: All five appearances have been as a pinch hitter, as he’s dealing with an elbow injury… Hitless in four official at bats, but drew a walk against Dallas Keuchel on Sunday… Eventually scored Andrew Benintendi - Boston Red Sox Stats: 76 games, .274/.351/.433, 21 2B, 4 3B, 7 HR, 38 RBI, 42 R, 35 BB/82 K, 9-11 SB Last week: 3 games, .357/.357/.571, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 0 BB/1 K, 1-1 SB Notable: Notched his first four-hit game of the season with a 4-for-6 performance that included a double and triple Saturday, which was also his 25th birthday… Had a stolen base in that game, as well… According to Baseball-Reference.com, he is just the 17th player since 1908 to collect four hits and a stolen base on his birthday

Logan Forsythe - Texas Rangers Stats: 62 games, .260/.364/.413, 16 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 32 RBI, 27 R, 31 BB/61 K, 2-2 SB Last week: 2 games, .400/.400/1.000, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 0 BB/0 K Notable: Went 2 for 4 with a home run - his fourth of the season - Friday… Played first and third base in that game… Pinch hit in Saturday’s game, flying out to deep center Dallas Keuchel - Atlanta Braves Stats: 4 games/4 starts, 2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 12 K/6 BB, 25 IP, .265 opp. avg. Last week: W, 7 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Notable: Threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings before putting two runners on base and being relieved in the eighth inning… Both of those runners scored on a home run off the reliever, but were charged to him… Had retired 13 straight before walking Anderson and giving up a single to the next batter, prompting him to be taken out

James McCann - Chicago White Sox Stats: 63 games, .316/.371/.502, 16 2B, 9 HR, 30 RBI, 38 R, 18 BB/65 K, 4-4 SB Last week: 5 games, .286/.318/.381, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB/8 K Notable: See above for more details Blake Parker - Minnesota Twins Stats: 32 games/0 starts, 1-2, 10 saves, 3.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 29 K/13 BB, 31 IP, .237 opp. avg. Last week: W, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 WP Notable: Last appearance was last Wednesday… Threw two scoreless extra innings - the 10th and 11th - to keep the score tied 3-3… Worked around back-to-back walks to start the 10th, including one out on a close play at the plate… Also worked around a leadoff single and wild pitch, stranding the winning run on second in the 12th… Got his first victory of the season when the Twins ended up winning in the 12th Colin Poche - Tampa Bay Rays Stats (MLB): 16 games/0 starts, 2-1, 3.38 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 24 K/1 BB, 16 IP, .161 opp. avg. Last week: 4 games/0 starts, 3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Notable: Had a dominant outing last Wednesday, striking out five of the six batters he faced in two perfect innings… Those came in the seventh and eighth innings of a 3-3 game… Blew a save by giving up a two-out home run to Aaron Hicks on Saturday, but still got the win when the Rays won in walk-off fashion… Began his career at Arkansas, but finished at Dallas Baptist Ryne Stanek - Tampa Bay Rays Stats: 37 games/25 starts, 0-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 ERA, 54 K/19 BB, 49 2/3 IP, .213 opp. avg. Last week: 2 games/1 start, 0-1, 2 IP, 4 H Notable: Opened last Wednesday’s game with a perfect first inning, striking out two of the three batters… Pitched again two days later, allowing four earned runs on a pair of homers (by Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner) in the 11th inning of an 8-4 loss Friday… Has a 2.08 ERA in 39 innings as a starter - or “opener” - and a 7.59 ERA in 10 2/3 innings as a reliever

Triple-A