The third week of the NFL’s preseason is in the books. Here’s a look at how the 26 former Razorbacks currently on rosters performed… Brandon Allen - Los Angeles Rams Preseason Week 4: 7 p.m. CT Thursday at Texans It’s hard to imagine a better start to a game than Allen’s 51-yard deep ball to Mike Thomas on the second play of the Rams’ 10-6 win over the Denver Broncos. Playing the entire first half and the opening drive of the second half, he completed 12 of 19 passes for 162 yards and even had a 7-yard scramble.

Brandon Allen goes DEEP to Mike Thomas on the second play of the opening drive! @RamsNFL @BrandonAllen_10 #DENvsLAR pic.twitter.com/BWZwlNXhN9 — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2019

Preseason Stats: 3 games (1 start), 100 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 32 of 52 passing (61.5 percent), 311 yards, 1 INT, 1 sack (5 yards); 6 carries, 15 yards; 2 fumbles (3 fumble recoveries) Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 4: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Browns Although he has been activated from the physically unable to perform list the last couple of weeks, Flowers has yet to appear in the preseason - including not playing in the Lions’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Preseason Stats: N/A Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Preseason Week 4: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Giants For the first time as a professional, Froholdt did not play every offensive snap in the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Instead, he played 49 of 77 snaps and was called for holding - his fourth such penalty this preseason. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, he was also responsible for 1.5 sacks and a pressure. Preseason Stats: 3 games (2 starts), 201 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 4: 9 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) vs. Chargers Despite making just two tackles - including one solo - in the 49ers’ 27-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Greenlaw is emerging as San Francisco’s top SAM linebacker and is widely expected to make the 53-man roster. Preseason Stats: 3 games (2 starts), 81 defensive snaps, 33 special teams snaps; 13 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 4: 9 p.m. CT Thursday at Seahawks The biggest play in the Raiders’ 22-21 win over the Green Bay Packers was a 25-yard catch by Hatcher to convert a fourth-and-seven and get into field goal range with less than a minute and a half remaining. It was nearly a disaster, though, as he fumbled on the play, but a teammate recovered it. Hatcher also hauled in a 10-yard catch to start the drive.

Despite having a solid preseason, Hatcher is unlikely to make the 53-man roster. He could be a practice squad candidate. Preseason Stats: 3 games (1 start), 86 offensive snaps, 26 special teams snaps; 5 receptions, 88 yards; 1 carry, 0 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo)

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Week 4: 9 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) at 49ers Getting another start and playing 21 snaps, Henry caught both of the passes thrown his way in the Chargers’ 23-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They totaled 13 yards, with 10 coming on a big third-down catch that kept a drive alive. Henry also recovered a fumble and was called for a chop block - a 15-yard penalty - in the game. Preseason Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 53 offensive snaps; 5 receptions, 35 yards; 1 fumble recovery Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans Preseason Week 4: 7 p.m. CT Thursday at Bears Hollister hauled in a 15-yard reception while playing 20 offensive snaps in the Titans’ 18-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Preseason Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 83 offensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps; 5 receptions, 73 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (0 solo) Bijhon Jackson - Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 4: 6 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) vs. Steelers Jackson played 20 defensive snaps in the Panthers’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, but did not record any statistics. Preseason Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 73 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) Denver Kirkland - Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 4: 9 p.m. CT Thursday at Seahawks Making another start at right guard, Kirkland played every offensive snap in the Raiders’ 22-21 win over the Green Bay Packers. Although he reportedly played well, he was called for holding - a 10-yard penalty - at one point. His roster status is up in the air, but he is likely to benefit from both an injury (Gabe Jackson) and suspension (Richie Incognito). Preseason Stats: 3 games (2 starts), 184 offensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps Jeremiah Ledbetter - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 4: N/A Ledbetter was having a “strong camp,” according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina, but an ankle injury earlier this month sidelined him for the rest of the preseason. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 38 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) Mitchell Loewen - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 4: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Browns Both of Loewen’s tackles in the Lions’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills came at the line of scrimmage, as he stopped running back T.J. Yeldon for no gain twice during his 22 defensive snaps. Despite not having a ton of stats in the preseason, he is considered to be on the bubble for the 53-man roster. The Athletic’s Chris Burke writes that he’s “made an especially compelling case to hang around” and ultimately includes him in his projection because of his versatility. Preseason Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 97 defensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 QB hits

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Week 4: 6 p.m. CT Thursday at Jets With it being the usual preseason dress rehearsal, Peters started at left tackle and played 18 snaps in the Eagles’ 26-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. According to Dave Spadaro, who writes for PhiladelphiaEagles.com, he looks much better than he did last preseason when he was coming off a knee injury. Spadaro wrote that Peters is “really sharp” and “been on the field just about every day.” Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 18 offensive snaps Ryan Pulley - Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 4: 6 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) vs. Steelers The only statistic Pulley notched while playing 16 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in the Panthers’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots was a penalty. He was flagged for holding on a punt return unit, turning a 12-yard return into a 7-yard loss. Preseason Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 67 defensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo) Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 4: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Browns The biggest scare of the week came in the Lions’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, as Ragnow had to be helped off the field with an injury after playing 31 offensive snaps. It looked serious, but the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s just a minor ankle sprain and head coach Matt Patricia has said it is not a season-ending injury. Preseason Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 50 offensive snaps, 3 offensive snaps Santos Ramirez - New York Jets Preseason Week 4: 6 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Eagles Ramirez was briefly unemployed last week, as the Jets waived him to make room for another signing on Wednesday. That means he missed New York’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, he was re-signed Monday. Preseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 74 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (6 solo)

Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Preseason Week 4: 7 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Chiefs Despite playing 53 defensive and 10 special teams snaps, Ramsey made just one tackle in the Packers’ 22-21 loss to the Oakland Raiders. It was a big one, though, as it came inside the two-minute warning and stopped Oakland well shy of a first down on third-and-10. Video of the play is below. Unfortunately for him, the Raiders converted on fourth down and ended up winning.

Preseason Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 109 defensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps; 4 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, Dan Skipper - New England Patriots Preseason Week 4: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Giants Coming off the bench for the first time this preseason, Skipper played 35 offensive snaps in the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, he allowed a strip sack and quarterback hit. Most projections have Skipper still battling for a roster spot as the swing tackle, but most likely ending up on the practice squad. Preseason Stats: 3 games (2 starts), 129 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Preseason Week 4: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Lions Considered a lock to make the roster, Smith entered the Browns’ 13-12 loss to the Buccaneers after the first series and played 34 defensive snaps. His lone tackle - which was also his first of the preseason - came when he brought down Jameis Winston after a 2-yard scramble, setting up a third-and-10. Smith was also in on a sack early in the first quarter - the first video below - but was not credited for it in the official statistics.

Top-3 #Browns Defensive plays by Expected Points Added (EPA) from their preseason matchup with Tampa Bay



#3: Sheldon Richardson and Chris Smith combine for a sack on Jameis Winston on 3rd and long pic.twitter.com/4XNplm3jS0 — brownalytics (@brownalytics) August 24, 2019

The Browns drop 7 in coverage and only rush 4 but they are able to force Winston from the pocket.



Chris Smith does a great job recovering to go get the hit from behind. Typically those hits cause fumbles on QBs. pic.twitter.com/g0SEyjGMdV — Anthony Joki (@AnthonyJoki) August 24, 2019

Preseason Stats: 2 games (1 start), 50 defensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)

Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins Preseason Week 4: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday vs. Ravens Sprinkle played 20 offensive and 11 special teams snaps in the Redskins’ 19-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He hauled in his lone target for 28 yards and even notched an assisted tackle when Atlanta successfully ran a fake punt. With starter Jordan Reed in concussion protocol, there’s a chance Sprinkle could see significant playing time to start the season. Preseason Stats: 3 games (2 starts), 59 offensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 3 receptions, 41 yards Robert Thomas - Buffalo Bills Preseason Week 4: N/A Nursing a knee injury, Thomas was placed on injured reserve just two days after the Bills’ first preseason game. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 6 defensive snaps Henre’ Toliver - New York Giants Preseason Week 4: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Patriots With several of his teammates dealing with injuries, Toliver got another opportunity to show what he could do in the Giants’ 25-23 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, playing 30 defensive snaps, but it didn’t go well. He managed to make four solo tackles, including one on punt coverage, but he’s struggled defending the pass in the preseason and his most memorable play against Cincinnati was one he failed to make: