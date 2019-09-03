Although he started at right guard in the Patriots’ 31-29 loss to the New York Giants, Froholdt played just 14 offensive snaps and one special teams snap before going down with a shoulder injury. That has forced him to begin the season on injured reserve.

As expected, Flowers did not play in the Lions’ 20-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns. This is the second straight year he hasn’t appeared in a preseason game, but his 53-man roster spot was secure. He signed a five-year, $90 million contract with Detroit this offseason.

As expected, with no practice squad eligibility left and the Rams’ backup quarterback situation already settled, Allen was cut by Los Angeles. However, he didn’t remain unemployed for long. He was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos, who were in the market for a backup quarterback behind Joe Flacco because rookie Drew Lock is beginning the year on injured reserve.

Getting one final chance to put some good film out there for other teams to see, Allen started in the Rams’ 22-10 win over the Houston Texans and played a majority of the snaps. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 120 yards, but also had a pair of interceptions.

Here’s a look at how the 27 former Razorbacks on rosters fared in their most recent game and throughout the preseason. We also detail which ones made a 53-man roster (12), a practice squad (5), injured reserve (1) or were cut (9).

With the end of the NFL’s preseason comes a mass reduction of players in the league, as all 32 teams had to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 by Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

Not only did he wrap up a spot on the 53-man roster, but Greenlaw likely won himself the starting job as San Francisco’s strong-side linebacker. The position isn’t on the field a lot because of nickel packages, but still another chapter in his incredible story.

Greenlaw wrapped up a fantastic first NFL preseason by notching his first sack in the 49ers’ 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was one of his three solo tackles while playing 20 snaps as the starting weak-side linebacker.

Unfortunately, this year was much like last year for Hatcher, who had another great game to close out the preseason. He caught six passes for 54 yards in the Raiders’ 17-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, including three on third or fourth down that moved the chains. He also notched a tackle on the kickoff coverage unit.

However, for the second straight year, it wasn’t enough for him to stick around in Oakland, as Hatcher was released. He has yet to sign with a practice squad, but he did visit with the Bills on Monday.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Colts

Preseason Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 53 offensive snaps; 5 receptions, 35 yards; 1 fumble recovery

With his spot on the 53-man roster secured, Henry did not play in the Chargers’ 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans

Week 1: N/A - Practice squad

Preseason Stats: 4 games (1 start), 123 offensive snaps, 21 special teams snaps; 9 receptions, 123 yards, 1 TD; 2 tackles (1 solo)

Hollister finished the preseason by getting a start and catching four passes for 50 yards in the Titans’ 19-15 win over the Chicago Bears. He did so while playing 40 offensive snaps. He also played 10 special teams snaps, making a tackle on punt coverage, but he did receive a player out of bounds penalty on the play.

Bijhon Jackson - Carolina Panthers

Week 1: N/A - Practice squad

Preseason Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 102 defensive snaps, 9 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (1 solo)

Jackson played 29 defensive snaps in the Panthers’ 25-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He notched one assisted tackle and also played four special teams snaps.

Although he was cut, Carolina eventually signed him to its practice squad.

Denver Kirkland - Oakland Raiders

Week 1: N/A - Cut

Preseason Stats: 4 games (2 starts), 221 offensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps

Kirkland played 37 offensive snaps in the Raiders’ 17-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was called for holding - a 10-yard penalty - and also made a tackle after Seattle recovered a fumble.

Although there was some speculation that he might make the roster because of uncertainty ahead of him on the depth chart - Gabe Jackson’s injury and Richie Incognito’s suspension - but he ended up getting cut. As of Tuesday morning, he hasn’t been signed to a practice squad.

Jeremiah Ledbetter - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1: N/A - Cut

Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 38 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)

One of the more surprising moves of the week had to do with Ledbetter, whose ankle sprain that kept him out of the final three games of the preseason was severe enough that the Buccaneers waived him with an injury designation. Before the injury, he had been having a solid camp and was projected to make the 53-man roster.

Mitchell Loewen - Detroit Lions/New Orleans Saints

Week 1: N/A - Practice squad

Preseason Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 130 defensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (6 solo), 3 QB hits

Loewen ended the preseason with a solid showing in the Lions’ 20-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns, notching three solo tackles and a quarterback hit while playing 33 defensive snaps. One of his tackles came at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

Considered to be on the bubble, Loewen was cut by Detroit. He was quickly picked up by his former team, the New Orleans Saints, and signed to their practice squad.

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1: Noon CT Sunday (FOX)

Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 18 offensive snaps

With his roster spot secured, Peters did not play in the Eagles’ 6-0 loss to the New York Jets. He enters his 16th season in the NFL as Philadelphia’s starting left tackle.

Darius Philon - Arizona Cardinals

Week 1: N/A - Cut

Preseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 8 defensive snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Just a couple days after appearing in his first preseason game with the Cardinals, Philon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He allegedly threatened to shoot a dancer outside a strip club in May. Less than 24 hours later, Philon - who signed a two-year, $10 million contract this offseason and was a projected starter - was released by Arizona. He is still currently a free agent.

Ryan Pulley - Carolina Panthers

Week 1: N/A - Cut

Preseason Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 112 defensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 5 tackles (5 solo)

Playing defensive 45 snaps, Pulley made three solo tackles in the Panthers’ 25-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he was also penalized twice, once for holding (five yards) and once for illegal use of hands (10 yards) on the punt return unit.

Not surprisingly, he was cut and - as of Tuesday morning - has yet to be signed to a practice squad.

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions

Week 1: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Cardinals

Preseason Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 50 offensive snaps, 3 offensive snaps

Battling an ankle sprain suffered the week before, Ragnow did not play in the Lions’ 20-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, he made Detroit’s 53-man roster and is their starting center when healthy. The hope is that he won’t miss any games.

Santos Ramirez - New York Jets

Week 1: N/A - Cut

Preseason Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 93 defensive snaps, 18 special teams snaps; 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL

Ramirez played 19 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the Jets’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He made two assisted tackles for loss and one solo tackle.

Despite getting some second-team work during fall camp, Ramirez was cut and - as of Tuesday morning - has not been signed to a practice squad.

Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers

Week 1: N/A - Practice squad

Preseason Stats: 4 games (1 start), 171 defensive snaps, 49 special teams snaps; 9 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 QB hits,

Getting the start at outside linebacker, Ramsey played 62 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in the Packers’ 27-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished with five solo tackles, including on tackle for loss and one tackle on the punt coverage unit.

Ramsey was cut when Green Bay narrowed its roster to 53 players, but was then added to its practice squad.

Dan Skipper - New England Patriots

Week 1: N/A - Practice squad

Preseason Stats: 4 games (3 starts), 173 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps

Skipper continued his solid preseason performance in the Patriots’ 31-29 loss to the New York Giants, starting at left tackle and playing 44 offensive snaps. Despite playing 173 snaps, he didn’t allow a single sack and gave up only one hit and five hurries this preseason.

There was some thought that he might make New England’s roster as the swing backup tackle, but he was cut and signed to the practice squad.

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns

Week 1: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Titans

Preseason Stats: 2 games (1 start), 50 defensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)

With his spot on the 53-man roster secure, Smith did not play in the Browns’ 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions. He is expected to be a backup defensive end for Cleveland this season.

Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins

Week 1: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Eagles

Preseason Stats: 4 games (3 starts), 69 offensive snaps, 28 special teams snaps; 4 receptions, 41 yards

Sprinkle started the Redskins’ 20-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but played just 10 offensive snaps and one special teams snap. He caught the lone pass thrown his way for no gain on the first play of the game and followed it up by getting called for a false start before the next play.

However, his spot on Washington’s team was pretty safe and sure enough, he was one of three tight ends to be included on the 53-man roster.

Robert Thomas - Buffalo Bills

Week 1: N/A - Cut

Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 6 defensive snaps

Just two days after the Bills’ first preseason game, Thomas was placed on injured reserve. He remained there until being released with an injury settlement two weeks ago.