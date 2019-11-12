Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.

Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos

Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Vikings

Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 50 offensive snaps; 12 of 20 passing (60 percent), 193 yards, 2 TD; 5 carries, 13 yards

The Broncos had a bye in Week 10. Instead, Allen was in Fayetteville, where he led a Hog call during a timeout in Arkansas’ game against Western Kentucky.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cowboys

Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 418 defensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 36 tackles (24 solo), 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 9 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

Flowers has come on strong in the last few weeks and continued his solid play in the Lions’ 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. Playing 50 of 57 defensive snaps, he finished with seven tackles, including six solo and two for a loss, while also notching two quarterback hits.

One of Flowers’ tackles for loss was a sack of Mitchell Trubisky on a third down play early in the fourth quarter. It resulted in a loss of 12 yards and knocked Chicago completely out of field goal range. He notched his other TFL when the Bears tried to run a reverse that included Trubisky trying to block him, which went poorly, as seen below.