Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 10
Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.
Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…
Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos
Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Vikings
Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 50 offensive snaps; 12 of 20 passing (60 percent), 193 yards, 2 TD; 5 carries, 13 yards
The Broncos had a bye in Week 10. Instead, Allen was in Fayetteville, where he led a Hog call during a timeout in Arkansas’ game against Western Kentucky.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cowboys
Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 418 defensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps; 36 tackles (24 solo), 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 9 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
Flowers has come on strong in the last few weeks and continued his solid play in the Lions’ 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. Playing 50 of 57 defensive snaps, he finished with seven tackles, including six solo and two for a loss, while also notching two quarterback hits.
One of Flowers’ tackles for loss was a sack of Mitchell Trubisky on a third down play early in the fourth quarter. It resulted in a loss of 12 yards and knocked Chicago completely out of field goal range. He notched his other TFL when the Bears tried to run a reverse that included Trubisky trying to block him, which went poorly, as seen below.
Trey Flowers with a sack #OnePride #Lions #DetroitLions #NFL #NFLSunday pic.twitter.com/UDwnDtgALl— Off The Field Podcast (@OTF___Podcast) November 10, 2019
asking Mitchell Trubisky to block Trey Flowers was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/x0NL75yLH5— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 10, 2019
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 11: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cardinals
Season Stats: 9 games (5 starts), 245 snaps, 159 special teams snaps; 27 tackles (21 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception (47 yards)
A national audience got to see why Greenlaw was nicknamed “Big Play Dre” during his time at Fayetteville High and Arkansas on Monday Night Football, even though the 49ers suffered their first loss of the season, 27-24 in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks.
In the starting lineup because of a season-ending injury to Kwon Alexander, Greenlaw played all but three defensive snaps and made eight tackles, including three solo. The highlight, however, was his red zone interception of MVP candidate Russell Wilson in overtime. It saved the game for San Francisco and - thanks to an impressive 47-yard return to midfield - gave it an excellent chance to pull out the victory. Unfortunately, the offense stalled out, the kicker missed a long field goal and Seattle ended up winning.
WILSON PICKED AT THE FIVE!— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2019
49ers defense is ridiculous 🔥
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EmpzC9smAG
