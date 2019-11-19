You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details

Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below. Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos Week 12: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bills Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 131 offensive snaps; 29 of 59 passing (49.2 percent), 433 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 8 carries, 31 yards Making his second career start, Allen was under center for a massive collapse as the Broncos squandered a 20-0 halftime lead and lost 27-23 to the Minnesota Vikings. He struggled more than in his first game, completing just 17 of 39 passes for 240 yards and throwing his first career interception. However, Allen did throw a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter and nearly led Denver to a victory. He guided the Broncos on a 19-play, 71-yard drive that took up the final six minutes of the game, but his final pass into the end zone, from the 4-yard line, fell incomplete as time expired.

THAT a boy, BA! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cCjZbf3OYK — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 17, 2019