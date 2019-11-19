Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 11
Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.
Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…
Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos
Week 12: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bills
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 131 offensive snaps; 29 of 59 passing (49.2 percent), 433 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 8 carries, 31 yards
Making his second career start, Allen was under center for a massive collapse as the Broncos squandered a 20-0 halftime lead and lost 27-23 to the Minnesota Vikings. He struggled more than in his first game, completing just 17 of 39 passes for 240 yards and throwing his first career interception. However, Allen did throw a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter and nearly led Denver to a victory. He guided the Broncos on a 19-play, 71-yard drive that took up the final six minutes of the game, but his final pass into the end zone, from the 4-yard line, fell incomplete as time expired.
THAT a boy, BA! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cCjZbf3OYK— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 17, 2019
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 12: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Redskins
Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 473 defensive snaps, 30 special teams snaps; 36 tackles (24 solo), 8 TFL, 5 sacks, 9 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
Although he didn’t notch any sacks, Flowers still managed to hit the quarterback three times in the Lions’ 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He started and played 55 defensive snaps - and five special teams snaps - before leaving the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He’s now in concussion protocol. The injury comes at a bad time for Flowers, as he’s really come on strong recently, with four sacks and 10 quarterback hits over the last four weeks.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 12: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Packers
Season Stats: 10 games (6 starts), 312 snaps, 161 special teams snaps; 37 tackles (29 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception (47 yards)
In the starting lineup once again for an injured Kwon Alexander, Greenlaw made a career-high 10 tackles in the 49ers’ 36-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He played all but two defensive snaps and eight of his tackles were solo. That includes bringing Kenyan Drake down for a 1-yard loss to set up a third-and-long that eventually turned into a three-and-out immediately after San Francisco had taken a 17-16 lead early in the second half.
Even though he allowed a reception each of the six times he was targeted, Greenlaw allowed only 22 yards on the six catches. That helped him earn a career-high 75.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 12: BYE
Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 374 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 39 receptions, 487 yards, 3 TD, 1 two-point conversion
Henry turned in a nice performance in the Chargers’ 24-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught 6 of his 9 targets for 69 yards. Those totals also don’t include a two-point conversion he hauled in to make it a seven-point game late in the third quarter. The first of Henry’s receptions was a 16-yard grab on the first play of the game, while his last was a 10-yard gain to convert a fourth down and keep the final drive of the game alive.
Hunter Henry GET UP 👀👀 @Hunter_Henry84 pic.twitter.com/2Gw778sfGq— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2019
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 12: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Seahawks
Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 430 offensive snaps
Returning to the field for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery after Week 6, Peters played all but two offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 17-10 loss to the New England Patriots. He was penalized twice for 10 total yards on the first two drives of the game, once for a false start and once for being an ineligible man downfield on a pass.
