Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the four players currently on practice squads - Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Lions). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.

Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos

Week 14: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Texans

Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 181 offensive snaps; 39 of 84 passing (46.4 percent), 515 yards, 3 TD, 2 INTs; 10 carries, 39 yards

Allen made three straight starts, but his numbers decreased each outing and he was eventually benched in favor of Drew Lock in the Broncos’ 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Although he was active, he did not play in the game. Lock, meanwhile, had a solid debut, completing 18 of 28 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.