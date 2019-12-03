Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 13
Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the four players currently on practice squads - Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Lions). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.
Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…
Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos
Week 14: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Texans
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 181 offensive snaps; 39 of 84 passing (46.4 percent), 515 yards, 3 TD, 2 INTs; 10 carries, 39 yards
Allen made three straight starts, but his numbers decreased each outing and he was eventually benched in favor of Drew Lock in the Broncos’ 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Although he was active, he did not play in the game. Lock, meanwhile, had a solid debut, completing 18 of 28 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 14: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Vikings
Season Stats: 11 games (11 starts), 511 defensive snaps, 30 special teams snaps; 39 tackles (27 solo), 9 TFL, 6 sacks, 10 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
After a one-week absence because of a concussion, Flowers was back in the opponents’ backfield in the Lions’ 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Playing 38 snaps, he made three solo tackles in the game. None were bigger than his third-down sack of Mitchell Trubisky early in the fourth quarter, as it forced a three-and-out punt immediately after Detroit had taken a 20-17 lead.
According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers has a run-stop percentage of 12.8, which leads all NFL edge defenders who have played at least half of their defense’s snaps.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 14: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Saints
Season Stats: 12 games (8 starts), 450 snaps, 167 special teams snaps; 53 tackles (41 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception (47 yards)
Playing all but one defensive snap in the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Greenlaw made eight tackles - including six solo. Coming into that game, he ranked among the best rookie linebackers in the NFL:
An underrated story line this season has been the play of rookie Dre Greenlaw. He has a 74+ coverage grade in every game he's started this season.— PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) November 27, 2019
2019 Rookie Linebackers
Overall: 71.9 (2nd)
Coverage: 76.3 (2nd)
Yards per rec: 5.9 (2nd)
Passer rating allowed 73.1 (1st) pic.twitter.com/np2F7Z6bmP
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 14: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Jaguars
Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 424 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 41 receptions, 497 yards, 3 TD, 1 two-point conversion
Henry had his least productive game of the season in the Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Denver Broncos. Despite playing 50 of 66 offensive snaps, he caught just two passes for 10 yards.
Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans
Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Raiders
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 2 offensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps; 2 receptions, 13 yards
Three weeks after making his NFL debut on special teams, Hollister got his first action on offense in the Titans’ 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Although he got just two snaps, he made them count - catching passes on both for a total of 13 yards.
