Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the four players currently on practice squads - Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Lions). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.

Here’s a look at how the 12 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos

Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Chiefs

Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 181 offensive snaps; 39 of 84 passing (46.4 percent), 515 yards, 3 TD, 2 INTs; 10 carries, 39 yards

Barring injury, it seems as though Allen won’t see the field again this season. For the second straight week, he was active, but served as Drew Lock’s backup and didn’t play in the Broncos’ 38-24 win over the Houston Texans. Lock turned in a spectacular performance, completing 22 of 27 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Buccaneers

Season Stats: 12 games (12 starts), 548 defensive snaps, 31 special teams snaps; 42 tackles (28 solo), 10 TFL, 7 sacks, 11 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

Despite playing only about half of the snaps, Flowers still made a big play in the Lions’ 20-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. On a third-and-four play, he sacked Kirk Cousins for a loss of eight yards, dropping him at midfield. That was one of his three tackles in the game, with the others being assisted. One of those was a run stuff for no gain. Flowers earned a 69.7 grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance.

Flowers now has seven sacks this season, which is half a sack shy of his career high. Six of them have come in the last six games.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 15: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Falcons

Season Stats: 13 games (9 starts), 521 snaps, 172 special teams snaps; 60 tackles (47 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception (47 yards), 1 PBU

There wasn’t a lot of defense in the 49ers’ 48-46 win over the New Orleans Saints, but Greenlaw - who started and played all but one snap - still made a few plays. On the game’s opening drive, he broke up a pass intended for Alvin Kamara. He also stopped Kamara for a one-yard gain on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line later in the game for one of his seven tackles. Unfortunately, Greenlaw also had a chance to stop Taysom Hill on a fourth-and-one play, only to get trucked and give up the first down.