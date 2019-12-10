Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 14
Week 14 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the four players currently on practice squads - Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Lions). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.
Here’s a look at how the 12 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…
Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Chiefs
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 181 offensive snaps; 39 of 84 passing (46.4 percent), 515 yards, 3 TD, 2 INTs; 10 carries, 39 yards
Barring injury, it seems as though Allen won’t see the field again this season. For the second straight week, he was active, but served as Drew Lock’s backup and didn’t play in the Broncos’ 38-24 win over the Houston Texans. Lock turned in a spectacular performance, completing 22 of 27 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Buccaneers
Season Stats: 12 games (12 starts), 548 defensive snaps, 31 special teams snaps; 42 tackles (28 solo), 10 TFL, 7 sacks, 11 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
Despite playing only about half of the snaps, Flowers still made a big play in the Lions’ 20-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. On a third-and-four play, he sacked Kirk Cousins for a loss of eight yards, dropping him at midfield. That was one of his three tackles in the game, with the others being assisted. One of those was a run stuff for no gain. Flowers earned a 69.7 grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance.
Flowers now has seven sacks this season, which is half a sack shy of his career high. Six of them have come in the last six games.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 15: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Falcons
Season Stats: 13 games (9 starts), 521 snaps, 172 special teams snaps; 60 tackles (47 solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 interception (47 yards), 1 PBU
There wasn’t a lot of defense in the 49ers’ 48-46 win over the New Orleans Saints, but Greenlaw - who started and played all but one snap - still made a few plays. On the game’s opening drive, he broke up a pass intended for Alvin Kamara. He also stopped Kamara for a one-yard gain on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line later in the game for one of his seven tackles. Unfortunately, Greenlaw also had a chance to stop Taysom Hill on a fourth-and-one play, only to get trucked and give up the first down.
Dre Greenlaw slams Kamara pic.twitter.com/42M38eHQz2— Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 8, 2019
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 15: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Vikings
Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 462 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 43 receptions, 536 yards, 4 TD, 1 two-point conversion, 1 fumble recovery
Playing his fewest snaps of the season, Henry still caught a touchdown pass in the Chargers’ 45-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, hauling in a 30-yard score late in the first half - video of which is below. It was one of his two receptions in the game, as he finished with 39 yards and also recovered a fumble.
COOKIN' @Hunter_Henry84 | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/JW0JYGKjxd— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 8, 2019
Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Texans
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 3 offensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 2 receptions, 13 yards; 1 tackle (0 solo)
Playing in his third career NFL game, Hollister got one offensive snap and five special teams snaps in the Titans’ 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders. The only statistic he registered was an assisted tackle on kickoff coverage.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Redskins
Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 635 offensive snaps
Peters started at left tackle and played all 89 snaps in the Eagles’ 23-17 overtime win over the New York Giants. He was penalized for a false start on the opening drive, but still had some good moments in the game:
