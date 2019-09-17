Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 2
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league, with another being added to a practice squad after playing in Week 1.
It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt and Jeremiah Ledbetter, who are on injured reserve, are not included in that number and neither are the four players currently on practice squads - Cody Hollister, Bijhon Jackson, Randy Ramsey and Dan Skipper.
Here’s a look at how those 13 players performed over the weekend…
Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Packers
Season Stats: N/A
Although the Broncos’ are 0-2 after losing to the Chicago Bears 16-14 on Sunday, starting quarterback Joe Flacco has played well. He has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 560 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. That has meant Allen - his backup - has remained on the bench for both games so far.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Eagles
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 92 defensive snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hit
A big-name addition during the offseason, Flowers has yet to make a particularly big impact for Detroit through two weeks. He started and played 39 snaps in the Lions’ 13-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but notched just one assisted tackle and one quarterback hit. That hit, though, came late in the third quarter and forced an incompletion on third down, which Los Angeles followed up with a missed field goal.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Steelers
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 76 snaps, 36 special teams snaps; 8 tackles (4 solo)
Making his second straight start, Greenlaw managed to make four tackles in the 49ers’ 41-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He played just 20 defensive snaps, but an incredible 23 special teams snaps - where he made one of his tackles.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3: N/A - Out with injury
Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 58 offensive snaps; 4 receptions, 60 yards
Henry’s horrible injury luck continued last week as he suffered a tibia plateau fracture on his left knee in the season-opening win over the Colts. The injury happened in the second half, but he still managed to play 58 of 64 offensive snaps and even make a critical catch on the game-winning drive in overtime.
The good news is that Henry hasn’t been placed on injured reserve - meaning he was one of the Chargers’ seven inactive players in their 13-10 loss to the Detroit Lions - and reports are that he’ll miss 4-6 weeks.
It’s particularly devastating news because he missed the entire 2018 regular season with an offseason ACL tear. He also missed a game as a rookie in 2016 with a knee injury and the final two games of 2017 with a lacerated kidney.
“He’s taking it tough, but he’s doing fine,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters. “He wants to be here with his teammates. He wants to play. And not being out there with them, he feels like he’s letting them down. But he’s not. You can’t control these things. You can only control what you can control. He’ll be back, though. He’ll be okay.”
Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints
Week 3: N/A - Practice squad
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 11 defensive snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo)
Loewen’s whirlwind of a season continued this week, as he landed back on the Saints’ practice squad. That’s where he was until about an hour before kickoff in Week 1, when he was activated and played 11 snaps - making two tackles - in the win over the Texans. However, he was waived to make room for the suspended David Onyemata the next day and then re-signed to the practice squad the day after that.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Lions
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 155 offensive snaps
After earning a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week in the opener, Peters struggled in the Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He was called for holding once and had a hard time blocking Takkarist McKinley, who had multiple pressures. Peters also missed one snap late in the game because of injury, but he was able to return for the final few plays.
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Eagles
Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 149 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps; 1 fumble recovery
Arkansas center dominated Pro Football Focus’ National Teams of the Week. In addition to Ty Clary earning the college honor, Ragnow got the NFL nod for his performance in the Lions’ 13-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Playing all 61 offensive snaps, he earned a 79.7 grade. Here’s what PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote about his play:
“Producing the highest-graded performance by a center so far this season, Frank Ragnow proved he is fitting right back in at his old position in the middle of the offensive line. He didn’t allow a sack or hit on 33 pass-blocking snaps, with just one hurry against his name.” - Gordon McGuinness
The play everyone was talking about came on Detroit’s first touchdown of the game, when Ragnow got downfield to lay the key block on a screen.
Beautiful play-call from Darrell Bevell.— Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) September 15, 2019
Beautiful block from Frank Ragnow. Beautiful run by Kerryon Johnson.
Very beautiful. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/NP6BIuSPLB
Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns
Week 3: 7:20 p.m. CT (NBC) vs. Rams
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 35 defensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 1 pass defended
Smith had to deal with tragedy this week, as his girlfriend - who four weeks earlier gave birth to their daughter - was struck by a car and killed Wednesday. Although he considered retiring, he instead decided to play in the Browns’ 23-3 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Smith served as a team captain and played 26 defensive snaps, notching a pass breakup.
Browns DL Chris Smith mustered the strength to play and to address the media following the passing of his girlfriend, Petara Cordero. pic.twitter.com/5xLAcEnKYy— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 17, 2019
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins
Week 3: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) vs. Bears
Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 36 offensive snaps, 24 special teams snaps; 2 receptions, 19 yards
Just as he did in Week 1, Sprinkle caught a pass for a first down on the second play of the Redskins’ 31-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This time it was an 11-yard gain and it was his second play, as he earned the start. That was his lone target in 22 offensive snaps, but he was also penalized twice - once for holding and once for a false start, totaling 15 yards. Sprinkle played 13 special teams snaps, as well.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Raiders
Season Stats: N/A
For the second straight week, Watts was one of the Vikings’ seven inactive players in their 21-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as he is the team’s 10th defensive lineman.
Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Falcons
Season Stats: N/A
Although he was able to be a limited participant in practice this week, Williams (rib) still wasn’t quite ready for action this week and was one of the Colts’ seven inactive players in their 19-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Jets
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 19 defensive snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble
Although he played in their opener, Wise was one of the Patriots’ seven inactive players in their 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers
Week 3: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Cardinals
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 94 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 3 receptions, 29 yards
After being targeted just once in the opener, Wright was targeted six times in the Panthers’ 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Cam Newton struggled with accuracy and he caught only two of them for 15 yards. Both of Wright’s receptions came on third down, as has become expected, but he was pushed out of bounds one yard shy of the first down on his first catch before converting on his second.
Because the game was played on Thursday, Wright was able to be in Fayetteville for Arkansas’ win over Colorado State. He was recognized during a timeout and led a Hog Call.