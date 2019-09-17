Although the Broncos’ are 0-2 after losing to the Chicago Bears 16-14 on Sunday, starting quarterback Joe Flacco has played well. He has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 560 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. That has meant Allen - his backup - has remained on the bench for both games so far.

It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt and Jeremiah Ledbetter, who are on injured reserve, are not included in that number and neither are the four players currently on practice squads - Cody Hollister, Bijhon Jackson, Randy Ramsey and Dan Skipper.

Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league, with another being added to a practice squad after playing in Week 1.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Eagles

Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 92 defensive snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hit

A big-name addition during the offseason, Flowers has yet to make a particularly big impact for Detroit through two weeks. He started and played 39 snaps in the Lions’ 13-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but notched just one assisted tackle and one quarterback hit. That hit, though, came late in the third quarter and forced an incompletion on third down, which Los Angeles followed up with a missed field goal.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 3: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Steelers

Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 76 snaps, 36 special teams snaps; 8 tackles (4 solo)

Making his second straight start, Greenlaw managed to make four tackles in the 49ers’ 41-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He played just 20 defensive snaps, but an incredible 23 special teams snaps - where he made one of his tackles.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3: N/A - Out with injury

Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 58 offensive snaps; 4 receptions, 60 yards

Henry’s horrible injury luck continued last week as he suffered a tibia plateau fracture on his left knee in the season-opening win over the Colts. The injury happened in the second half, but he still managed to play 58 of 64 offensive snaps and even make a critical catch on the game-winning drive in overtime.

The good news is that Henry hasn’t been placed on injured reserve - meaning he was one of the Chargers’ seven inactive players in their 13-10 loss to the Detroit Lions - and reports are that he’ll miss 4-6 weeks.

It’s particularly devastating news because he missed the entire 2018 regular season with an offseason ACL tear. He also missed a game as a rookie in 2016 with a knee injury and the final two games of 2017 with a lacerated kidney.

“He’s taking it tough, but he’s doing fine,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters. “He wants to be here with his teammates. He wants to play. And not being out there with them, he feels like he’s letting them down. But he’s not. You can’t control these things. You can only control what you can control. He’ll be back, though. He’ll be okay.”

Mitchell Loewen - New Orleans Saints

Week 3: N/A - Practice squad

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 11 defensive snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo)

Loewen’s whirlwind of a season continued this week, as he landed back on the Saints’ practice squad. That’s where he was until about an hour before kickoff in Week 1, when he was activated and played 11 snaps - making two tackles - in the win over the Texans. However, he was waived to make room for the suspended David Onyemata the next day and then re-signed to the practice squad the day after that.

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Lions

Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 155 offensive snaps

After earning a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week in the opener, Peters struggled in the Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He was called for holding once and had a hard time blocking Takkarist McKinley, who had multiple pressures. Peters also missed one snap late in the game because of injury, but he was able to return for the final few plays.

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions

Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Eagles

Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 149 offensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps; 1 fumble recovery

Arkansas center dominated Pro Football Focus’ National Teams of the Week. In addition to Ty Clary earning the college honor, Ragnow got the NFL nod for his performance in the Lions’ 13-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Playing all 61 offensive snaps, he earned a 79.7 grade. Here’s what PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote about his play:

“Producing the highest-graded performance by a center so far this season, Frank Ragnow proved he is fitting right back in at his old position in the middle of the offensive line. He didn’t allow a sack or hit on 33 pass-blocking snaps, with just one hurry against his name.” - Gordon McGuinness

The play everyone was talking about came on Detroit’s first touchdown of the game, when Ragnow got downfield to lay the key block on a screen.