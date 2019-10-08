Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the six players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Bijhon Jackson (Panthers), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Patriots).

Here’s a look at how the 12 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos

Week 6: Sunday 3:25 p.m. CT (CBS) vs. Titans

Season Stats: N/A

Just as he was the first four weeks of the season, Allen was active and served as Joe Flacco’s backup, but did not play in the Broncos’ 20-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It was Denver’s first win of the season.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 6: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Packers

Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 197 defensive snaps; 15 tackles (8 solo), 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 3 QB hits

The Lions were one of two teams on a bye in Week 5.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 6: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Rams

Season Stats: 4 games (2 starts), 100 snaps, 76 special teams snaps; 10 tackles (5 solo)

In his first Monday Night Football appearance, Greenlaw played more on special teams than on defense in 49ers’ 31-3 win over the San Francisco 49ers. While playing 19 special teams snap, he made an assisted tackle on kickoff coverage, but did not record any statistics on 14 defensive snaps.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Steelers

Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 58 offensive snaps; 4 receptions, 60 yards

Despite being out for an extended period of time with a broken knee, Henry has not been placed on injured reserve. Instead, he was one of the Chargers’ seven inactive players in their 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. By not going on IR, he’s eligible to return at any time instead of sitting out a minimum of eight weeks.

There is a chance Henry returns to practice this week and could have a limited role in Los Angeles’ Week 6 matchup with the Steelers, but it is probably more likely that he doesn’t play until Week 7.

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Vikings

Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 339 offensive snaps

Peters played almost the entire game in the Eagles’ 31-6 win over the New York Jets. Unlike previous games, the five snaps he missed weren’t due to injury. Instead, he came out during garbage time. The only time Peters had his name called came when he was penalized for being an ineligible man downfield on a pass. What he drew headlines for, though, were his postgame comments: