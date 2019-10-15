Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the six players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Mitchell Loewen (Saints), Bijhon Jackson (Panthers), Randy Ramsey (Packers) and Dan Skipper (Patriots).

Sam Irwin-Hill had reportedly been signed to the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad with a chance to make the active roster, but he had issues with his work visa. Atlanta has since signed another punter.

Here’s a look at how the 12 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos

Week 7: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Prime Video)

Season Stats: N/A

Just as he was the first five weeks of the season, Allen was active and served as Joe Flacco’s backup, but did not play in the Broncos’ 16-0 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 7: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Vikings

Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 248 defensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps; 18 tackles (11 solo), 1 sack, 1.5 TFL, 3 QB hits

Flowers was at the center of two critical controversial calls in the Lions’ 23-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Although he made three solo tackles while playing 51 defensive snaps in the loss, what will be remembered are two key “illegal use of hands” penalties he was called for.

The first wiped out an 11-yard sack of Aaron Rodgers on third down and gave the Packers a fresh set of downs, which they used to score a touchdown to pull within 22-20 in the fourth quarter. Near the end of the game, Flowers was called for the penalty again and it again erased a third-down stop that would have forced Green Bay to kick its go-ahead field goal with about one and a half minutes left. Instead, the Packers were able to run the clock all the way down and kick the short game-winner as time expired.

Virtually all of the reaction on Twitter - even from those in the media - was that both calls were phantom penalties. Here is a sample of those comments, as well as video of the two plays and Flowers’ postgame remarks.