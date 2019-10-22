Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 7
Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.
Ledbetter actually rejoined Tampa Bay’s practice squad Tuesday, filling a spot opened up by the suspension of Terry Beckner.
Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…
Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos
Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Colts
Season Stats: N/A
Just as he was the first six weeks of the season, Allen was active and served as Joe Flacco’s backup, but did not play in the Broncos’ 30-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Giants
Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 282 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 1 sack, 2 TFL, 3 QB hits
Interestingly, Flowers played less than half - 34 of 73 (46.6 percent) - of the defensive snaps in the Lions’ 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He did, however, start the game and finished with four tackles. Two of them were solo stops and one of his two assisted tackles was behind the line of scrimmage.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 8: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Panthers
Season Stats: 6 games (3 starts), 118 snaps, 104 special teams snaps; 12 tackles (6 solo)
Making his third career start, Greenlaw played 14 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in the 49ers’ 9-0 win over the Washington Redskins. He got the start at strong-side linebacker because San Francisco opened in its base 4-3 defense and he made his lone tackle on the opening drive.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bears
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 157 offensive snaps; 18 receptions, 257 yards, 2 TD
Coming off a monster performance in his return to the field, Henry turned in another big-time game in the Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Starting and playing all but six offensive snaps, all six of his receptions went for first downs - including a pair of third-down conversions - and totaled 97 yards. It was the second most yards he’s ever had in a single game during his NFL career, trailing only the 100 he had in Week 6. Henry is also sitting at 99 career receptions now.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bills
Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 357 offensive snaps
After sustaining a knee injury that forced him to miss most of last week’s game, Peters was one of the Eagles’ seven inactive players in their 37-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It is unclear when the 37-year-old tackle will return to action.
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Giants
Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 425 offensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery
As he has all season, Ragnow played all 76 offensive snaps at center in the Lions’ 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was penalized once for holding and also played five special teams snaps.
Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns
Week 8: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Patriots
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 71 defensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps; 1 pass defended
The Browns were one of four teams on a bye in Week 7.
Dan Skipper - Houston Texans
Week 8: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Raiders
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 26 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps
Five days after being signed off the Patriots’ practice squad, Skipper originally planned to serve as the jumbo package tight end, but ended up with a much bigger role in the Texans’ 30-23 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With starting right tackle Roderick Johnson going down with an injury, the 6-foot-10 tackle played 26 offensive snaps in addition to six special teams snaps.
By most accounts, Skipper played okay considering the circumstances, but he did get penalized for an illegal formation on the game’s opening drive, wiping out a fourth-and-one conversion and forcing Houston to punt instead. However, the officials did not see him declare himself as eligible by brushing his number, which means the play should have been legal.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins
Week 8: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Prime Video) at Vikings
Season Stats: 7 games (6 starts), 214 offensive snaps, 87 special teams snaps; 11 receptions, 112 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo)
Despite playing in a downpour, Sprinkle managed to haul in both of his targets in the Redskins’ 9-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. His two receptions totaled 13 yards, with all of that yardage coming on a 13-yard reception that gave Washington a first down on second-and-12. Once again, Sprinkle was the Redskins’ primary tight end, playing 38 of 48 total offensive snaps in addition to nine special teams snaps.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 8: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Prime Video) vs. Redskins
Season Stats: N/A
For the seventh straight week, Watts was one of the Vikings’ seven inactive players in their 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions, as he is the team’s 10th defensive lineman.
Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts
Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Broncos
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 3 special teams snaps
Williams was one of the Colts’ seven inactive players in their 30-23 win over the Houston Texans.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 8: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Browns
Season Stats: 6 games (1 start), 96 defensive snaps; 9 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 6 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
Making his first start of the season, Wise played only 19 snaps in the Patriots’ 33-0 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Despite the low snap count, he still made a pair of tackles, including one at the line of scrimmage for no gain.
During the week leading up to the game, Wise was recognized for his work away from the football field, as he earned NFLPA Community MVP honors for the week. The award - which comes with a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA to Wise’s foundation or a charity of his choice - came after he helped organize a block party at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s Mattapan Teen Center and pledged $10,000 for future work.
Jarius Wright - Carolina Panthers
Week 8: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at 49ers
Season Stats: 6 games (2 starts), 253 offensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 12 receptions, 138 yards
The Panthers were one of four teams on a bye in Week 7.