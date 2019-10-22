Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below. Ledbetter actually rejoined Tampa Bay’s practice squad Tuesday, filling a spot opened up by the suspension of Terry Beckner. Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen is the Broncos' backup quarterback. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Colts Season Stats: N/A Just as he was the first six weeks of the season, Allen was active and served as Joe Flacco’s backup, but did not play in the Broncos’ 30-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trey Flowers has not been as productive with the Lions as he was with the Patriots. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Giants Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 282 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 1 sack, 2 TFL, 3 QB hits Interestingly, Flowers played less than half - 34 of 73 (46.6 percent) - of the defensive snaps in the Lions’ 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He did, however, start the game and finished with four tackles. Two of them were solo stops and one of his two assisted tackles was behind the line of scrimmage. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 8: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Panthers Season Stats: 6 games (3 starts), 118 snaps, 104 special teams snaps; 12 tackles (6 solo) Making his third career start, Greenlaw played 14 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in the 49ers’ 9-0 win over the Washington Redskins. He got the start at strong-side linebacker because San Francisco opened in its base 4-3 defense and he made his lone tackle on the opening drive.

Despite Hunter Henry's solid performance, the Chargers came up just short against the Titans. (Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports)

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bears Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 157 offensive snaps; 18 receptions, 257 yards, 2 TD Coming off a monster performance in his return to the field, Henry turned in another big-time game in the Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Starting and playing all but six offensive snaps, all six of his receptions went for first downs - including a pair of third-down conversions - and totaled 97 yards. It was the second most yards he’s ever had in a single game during his NFL career, trailing only the 100 he had in Week 6. Henry is also sitting at 99 career receptions now. Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bills Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 357 offensive snaps After sustaining a knee injury that forced him to miss most of last week’s game, Peters was one of the Eagles’ seven inactive players in their 37-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It is unclear when the 37-year-old tackle will return to action. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Giants Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 425 offensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery As he has all season, Ragnow played all 76 offensive snaps at center in the Lions’ 42-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was penalized once for holding and also played five special teams snaps. Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Week 8: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Patriots Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 71 defensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps; 1 pass defended The Browns were one of four teams on a bye in Week 7. Dan Skipper - Houston Texans Week 8: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Raiders Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 26 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps Five days after being signed off the Patriots’ practice squad, Skipper originally planned to serve as the jumbo package tight end, but ended up with a much bigger role in the Texans’ 30-23 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. With starting right tackle Roderick Johnson going down with an injury, the 6-foot-10 tackle played 26 offensive snaps in addition to six special teams snaps. By most accounts, Skipper played okay considering the circumstances, but he did get penalized for an illegal formation on the game’s opening drive, wiping out a fourth-and-one conversion and forcing Houston to punt instead. However, the officials did not see him declare himself as eligible by brushing his number, which means the play should have been legal.

Jeremy Sprinkle and the Redskins lost to the 49ers in a downpour. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)