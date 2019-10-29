Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below. Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend… Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos Week 9: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Browns Season Stats: N/A The time has finally come for Allen. With Joe Flacco suffering a herniated disk in his neck during the Broncos’ 15-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the former Arkansas quarterback is slated to start in Week 9 against the Browns. Now in his fourth season in the NFL, it will be the first regular-season snaps of his career.

Congrats to Bobby Allen on his new gig with the Denver Broncos...because that's clearly the only reason Brandon Allen would ever start a game in the NFL. #ProHogs pic.twitter.com/GORM8QJYZb — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) October 28, 2019

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 9: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Raiders Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 327 defensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps; 26 tackles (16 solo), 3 sacks, 4 TFL, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble Why he received a big offseason contract was finally on display as Flowers tormented left tackle Nate Solder in the Lions’ 31-26 win over the New York Giants. He racked up four total tackles, including three solo, and notched a pair of quarterback hits. However, the best part of his game came midway through the fourth quarter when he sacked Daniel Jones on back-to-back plays to effectively kill New York’s drive, which had gotten into Detroit territory. Flowers’ first sack was actually a strip sack that the Giants recovered. The performance earned him an impressive 89.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the Lions’ highest on either side of the ball.

Trey Flowers made Nate Solder look silly, Just chucked him down. No matter how bad he’s been playing, he isn’t getting traded. pic.twitter.com/Cp9DMGL2nc — Danny King (@DannyKingNFL) October 29, 2019

Trey Flowers had his way with NYG (DAL's next opponent) yesterday. Had a stretch where he recorded a sack on B2B plays.



1st is a gorgeous power pop where he sells power outside by pressing the outside shoulder before popping inside.



2nd is an outside parry to a long arm. pic.twitter.com/xbAdO9NYzh — John Owning (@JohnOwning) October 28, 2019

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 9: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Prime Video) at Cardinals Season Stats: 7 games (3 starts), 147 snaps, 128 special teams snaps; 15 tackles (8 solo) Greenlaw did not start, but was on the field quite a bit in the 49ers’ 51-13 win over the Carolina Panthers to remain undefeated. In addition to playing 29 defensive snaps - on which he made a pair of solo tackles - he also played 24 special teams tackles, which was tied for the most on the team. On those plays, Greenlaw made an assisted tackle on punt coverage. Here’s a fun note on just how fast the former Arkansas linebacker is:

Your weekly look at the #49ers five fastest max speeds on Sunday. (No mudders needed this time):

RB Raheem Mostert -- 21.62 MPH

RB Tevin Coleman -- 21.09 MPH

CB Emmanuel Moseley -- 21.01 MPH

LB Dre Greenlaw -- 20.76 MPH

DB D.J. Reed -- 20.52 MPH — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 28, 2019

Hunter Henry has been solid for the Chargers since returning from injury. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 9: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Packers Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 196 offensive snaps; 22 receptions, 304 yards, 2 TD Although it wasn’t as good as his first two games back from injury, Henry still had a solid performance in the Chargers’ 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears. Playing 39 of 45 offensive snaps, he hauled in four passes for 47 yards. Henry also had a 7-yard catch wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty, but he immediately made up for it with a 20-yard reception to convert a first-and-20 on the very next play. Since returning from a fractured knee, he’s caught 18 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Bears Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 357 offensive snaps For the second straight week, Peters was one of the Eagles’ inactive players in their 31-13 win over the Buffalo Bills. He sustained a knee injury in Week 6 and likely won’t practice this week, either. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 9: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Raiders Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 488 offensive snaps, 33 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery As he has all season, Ragnow played all 63 offensive snaps at center in the Lions’ 31-26 win over the New York Giants. He also played six special teams snaps and did not commit any penalties. Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Week 9: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Broncos Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 71 defensive snaps, 3 special teams snaps; 1 pass defended Smith was one of the Browns’ seven inactive players in their 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Dan Skipper - Houston Texans Week 9: 8:30 a.m. CT Sunday (NFL Network) at Jaguars - LONDON Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 40 offensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps Although he didn’t start, Skipper was again thrust into action because of an injury in the Texans’ 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders. When left tackle Laremy Tunsil went down with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter, right tackle Chris Clark - starting for another injured player - moved over and Skipper filled in for 14 snaps at right tackle. The two replacements were in the game for Deshaun Watson’s incredible one-eyed, game-winning touchdown pass.

Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bills Season Stats: 8 games (7 starts), 247 offensive snaps, 98 special teams snaps; 13 receptions, 124 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo) Once again playing as the Redskins’ primary tight end, Sprinkle caught both of the passes thrown his way in their 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The two receptions totaled 12 yards, as he played 33 of 43 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps. Sprinkle was also flagged for holding, a 10-yard penalty that negated a third-and-one conversion. Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Chiefs Season Stats: N/A For the eighth straight week, Watts was one of the Vikings’ seven inactive players in their 19-9 win over the Washington Redskins, as he is the team’s 10th defensive lineman. Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Steelers Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 3 special teams snaps Williams was one of the Colts’ seven inactive players in their 15-13 win over the Denver Broncos. Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Week 9: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Ravens Season Stats: 7 games (1 start), 113 defensive snaps; 12 tackles (11 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 6 QB hits, 1 forced fumble Wise played just 17 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns, but still managed to make three solo tackles. His best one came when he made a nice play to stop a pop pass for a 1-yard gain, as seen in the video below.

This is one hell of a job of re-engaging and winning across face by Deatrich Wise Jr. #GoPats pic.twitter.com/c0IhVqS5Qc — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) October 29, 2019