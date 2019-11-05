Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2019 Week 9
Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.
Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…
Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos
Week 10: BYE
Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 50 offensive snaps; 12 of 20 passing (60 percent), 193 yards, 2 TD; 5 carries, 13 yards
The biggest story of the week was Allen making his long-awaited NFL debut and leading the Broncos to a 24-19 win over the Cleveland Browns. Getting the start thanks to an injury to Joe Flacco, he completed 12 of 20 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns while adding 13 yards on five scrambles. He was also sacked three times for 18 yards, but those do not count against a quarterback’s rushing total in the NFL.
Denver went three-and-out on his first possession, but Allen responded by leading a nine-play, 63-yard drive his next time out. It was capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton, who played for Arkansas head coach Chad Morris at SMU. Allen picked up 11 yards on the ground and 50 through the air on that drive.
Later in the first half, he hit tight end Noah Fans in stride, who then took it 75 yards to the house for Allen’s second career touchdown pass. Allen’s other three “carries” were kneel downs that lost three yards. Unlike college football, those count against his statistics, so he really ran for 16 yards on two carries.
“He did well,” Denver head coach Vic Fangio told reporters afterward. “I thought he rant he offense well, showed a little mobility, made some good throws, missed a few, too. We’re not ready to put him in Canton yet, but overall pleased with the way he played.”
With the start, Allen became just the eighth former Arkansas quarterback to start a game at that position in the NFL, joining Joe Ferguson (171 career starts), Lamar McHan (70), Tarvaris Jackson (34), Ryan Mallett (8), Scott Bull (7), Clint Stoerner (2) and Mike Kirkland (2).
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bears
Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 368 defensive snaps, 21 special teams snaps; 29 tackles (18 solo), 6 TFL, 4 sacks, 7 QB hits, 1 forced fumble
He wasn’t quite as productive as last week, but Flowers still had a nice showing in the Lions’ 31-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders. Starting and playing 41 defensive snaps, he made three tackles and notched a pair of quarterback hits. That total includes bringing down DeAndre Washington for a 1-yard loss on a second-and-two that eventually led to a punt and a 10-yard sack of Derek Carr on third down to force another punt early in the fourth quarter.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 10: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) vs. Seahawks
Season Stats: 8 games (4 starts), 174 snaps, 150 special teams snaps; 19 tackles (12 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
With the 49ers opening up in their base 4-3 defense, Greenlaw got the start at strong-side linebacker in their 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals to remain undefeated. He played nearly half - 27 of 57 - total defensive snaps and made three solo tackles. That total includes his first career sack, when he was credited for the sack of former Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray on a 19-yard loss.
First career sack for @DreGreenlaw comes under the Thursday Night lights 🙌 #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/GsO81FlAnS— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 1, 2019
As he has all season, Greenlaw also played 22 special teams snaps, which was tied for the most on the team. During that time on the field, he made a tackle on kickoff coverage and was called for holding on a punt return.
Greenlaw will have an even larger role on San Francisco’s defense moving forward because starting weak-side linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral suffered late in the third quarter of Thursday’s game.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 10: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video) at Raiders
Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 251 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 29 receptions, 388 yards, 2 TD
The only way to describe Henry’s play since returning from injury in Week 6 is dominant. That continued in the Chargers’ surprising 26-11 win over the Green Bay Packers, as he hauled in seven passes for 84 yards.
His first two catches covered 32 yards on Los Angeles’ opening drive, which ended with a field goal, and then he added three more for 36 yards to help his team add another field goal to go up 9-0 just before halftime. Henry’s 25 receptions are the most among NFL tight ends over the last four weeks.
Despite missing four games, he still ranks ninth and eighth among NFL tight ends in receptions and receiving yards, respectively. His 77.6 yards per game lead the league at his position, as does his 75.9 first-down percentage among those with at least 11 receptions.
