Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s worth noting that Hjalte Froholdt, who is on the Patriots’ injured reserve, is not included in that number and neither are the five players currently on practice squads - Keon Hatcher (Packers), Cody Hollister (Titans), Jeremiah Ledbetter (Buccaneers) Mitchell Loewen (Saints) and Randy Ramsey (Packers). Bijhon Jackson, who is on the Panthers’ practice squad injured reserve, is also not included below.

Here’s a look at how the 13 players on 53-man rosters performed over the weekend…

Brandon Allen - Denver Broncos

Week 10: BYE

Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 50 offensive snaps; 12 of 20 passing (60 percent), 193 yards, 2 TD; 5 carries, 13 yards

The biggest story of the week was Allen making his long-awaited NFL debut and leading the Broncos to a 24-19 win over the Cleveland Browns. Getting the start thanks to an injury to Joe Flacco, he completed 12 of 20 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns while adding 13 yards on five scrambles. He was also sacked three times for 18 yards, but those do not count against a quarterback’s rushing total in the NFL.

Denver went three-and-out on his first possession, but Allen responded by leading a nine-play, 63-yard drive his next time out. It was capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton, who played for Arkansas head coach Chad Morris at SMU. Allen picked up 11 yards on the ground and 50 through the air on that drive.

Later in the first half, he hit tight end Noah Fans in stride, who then took it 75 yards to the house for Allen’s second career touchdown pass. Allen’s other three “carries” were kneel downs that lost three yards. Unlike college football, those count against his statistics, so he really ran for 16 yards on two carries.

“He did well,” Denver head coach Vic Fangio told reporters afterward. “I thought he rant he offense well, showed a little mobility, made some good throws, missed a few, too. We’re not ready to put him in Canton yet, but overall pleased with the way he played.”