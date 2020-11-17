College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 11: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Dolphins Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 66 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass defended Agim played a career-high 21 defensive snaps in the Broncos’ 37-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He made a pair of tackles, including one solo. The assisted tackle brought down the opposing ball carrier for just a one-yard gain. Alex Collins - Seattle Seahawks Week 11: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) vs. Cardinals Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 45 offensive snaps; 13 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards Elevated from the practice squad for a second straight week because of injuries to Carlos Hyde and Chris Carson, Collins actually started in the Seahawks’ 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite being expected to be the third running back for Seattle, he played more snaps - 32 of 67 - than the other two players and scored his first touchdown since Week 11 of the 2018 season when he found the end zone on a 13-yard run midway through the first quarter.

Collins finished with 43 yards on 11 carries against Los Angeles’ stingy defensive line led by Aaron Donald, plus caught a pass for four yards. According to Pro Football Focus, he broke two tackles in the game and earned a 63.7 overall grade. Because he has been elevated from the practice squad twice, Collins would have to be added to the 53-man roster to play again this season.

Kamren Curl (31) (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Bengals Season Stats: 9 games (4 starts), 305 defensive snaps, 109 special teams snaps; 36 tackles (24 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits In his second game as the full-time strong safety, Curl played every defensive snap in Washington’s 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions. He finished with eight tackles, which was tied for the most on the team, and came up with a clutch play for the second straight week. Early in the fourth quarter, Curl made a stop for no gain on a first-down play and then sacked Matthew Stafford for a loss of 9 yards on third down to force a punt. It was a big play because it gave his team the ball back trailing by seven. The performance earned him an impressive 71.0 overall grade. That is second only to his 71.5 mark set against Cleveland, a game in which he played just 14 snaps.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 11: N/A Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Flowers remains on Detroit’s injured reserve, so he missed the 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team. It hasn’t been known what kind of injury he’s dealing with, but a photo he posted on Instagram seems to indicate it’s a right arm injury of some sort. He has to miss at least one more game before being able to come off the IR. Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Texans Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps After appearing in the first eight games of the season, primarily on special teams, Froholdt was one of the Patriots’ seven inactive players in their 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Dre Greenlaw (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 11: BYE Season Stats: 8 games (6 starts), 372 defensive snaps, 79 special teams snaps; 53 tackles (38 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended In his second game since the trade of Kwon Alexander, Greenlaw - who played 55 of 59 defensive snaps - had another rough game in the 49ers’ 27-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite making a team-high 11 tackles, he was given a season-low 29.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. It was the second straight week he’s posted a sub-40 grade.

Hunter Henry (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 11: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Jets Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 594 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 37 receptions, 387 yards, 2 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) For just the second time this season, Henry found the end zone in the Chargers’ 29-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The touchdown was a 2-yard score midway through the third quarter and pulled Los Angeles within three points. It was part of a four-catch, 30-yard performance.

With four receptions Sunday, Henry now has 173 in his career. That moves him past Derek Russell and into seventh among former Razorbacks in the NFL. He needs another 52 catches to pass Jarius Wright. Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Browns Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 359 offensive snaps Dipping into the Fountain of Youth once again, Peters started and played all 67 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 27-17 loss to the New York Giants. Despite being credited with allowing two hurries, he still earned a season-high 78.0 grade from Pro Football Focus. It was his second game back from a short stint on IR with a toe injury. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Panthers Season Stats: 9 games (9 starts), 598 offensive snaps, 33 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) Ragnow started at center in the Lions’ 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team and played all 59 offensive snaps, as well as six snaps on special teams. Pro Football Focus credited him with only one hurry allowed, but he struggled in the run game, posting a season-low 49.4 run-blocking grade. That led to a 54.7 overall grade - his third-lowest grade of the last two seasons. Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Week 11: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Colts Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 34 defensive snaps, 68 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (1 solo) Although he didn’t play at all on defense in the Packers’ 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ramsey further solidified himself as a major contributor on special teams. He played a whopping 25 snaps across the kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage and field goal block units, but did not record any statistics. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Bengals Season Stats: 9 games (5 starts), 106 offensive snaps, 129 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo) Sprinkle played in Washington’s 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, but did not record any statistics and was primarily a special teams contributor. He got just four snaps on offense, while playing 14 snaps across the kickoff return, punt coverage and field goal units.

Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Week 11: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cowboys Season Stats: 9 games (0 starts), 218 defensive snaps, 46 special teams snaps; 17 tackles (8 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit Despite limited playing time, Watts was extremely active in the Vikings’ 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. He played just 11 defensive snaps, but still managed to make three solo tackles. All three of them came in a span of four snaps in the second quarter and one of them was a stop at the line of scrimmage for no gain. Jonathan Williams - Detroit Lions Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Panthers Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 5 special teams snaps For the second straight week, Williams played in the Lions’ 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team, but sparingly and on special teams. He was on the field for just three snaps as a member of the kickoff coverage unit. Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Week 11: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Texans Season Stats: 9 games (3 starts), 288 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps; 30 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sack, 5 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD Despite being limited by an injury labeled as “knee/hand” on the injury report, Wise was active for the Patriots’ 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He played only 27 of 66 defensive snaps - at 41%, it’s his lowest snap share since Week 2 - but still managed to be effective. Officially, Wise finished with a pair of assisted tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, he also notched a pair of hurries, helping him earn a solid 70.8 grade. He was also in on this sack, even though it doesn’t show up on the stat sheet…