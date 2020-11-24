College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Get an annual subscription for 25% off + receive a $75 gift code for NIKE gear. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 11 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 12: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Saints Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 75 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass defended Although he played nine defensive snaps and two special teams snaps, Agim didn’t record any statistics in the Broncos’ 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. Alex Collins - Seattle Seahawks Week 12: N/A Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 45 offensive snaps; 13 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards After playing the last two weeks as a gameday call-up, Collins is back on the Seahawks’ practice squad. In order to play again this season, he would have to be added to Seattle’s 53-man roster. Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 12: 3:30 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX) at Cowboys Season Stats: 10 games (5 starts), 373 defensive snaps, 112 special teams snaps; 45 tackles (29 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 QB hits Curl was all over the field in Washington’s 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, making a team-high nine tackles and registering a quarterback hit. Although he played all 68 defensive snaps, all but one of his tackles came in the first half - including a run stuff for no gain at the 5-yard line. The performance earned him a solid 65.0 grade from Pro Football Focus. At one point, it seemed like Curl had a fumble recovery. However, he quickly lost the ball and a teammate recovered it. It was eventually ruled he never fully possessed the ball, which is probably good because he ran it out of the end zone and it was later recovered in the end zone. Had he possessed the ball, the wild play would have resulted in a safety.

Defense coming up BIG 😈



📺 #CINvsWAS CBS pic.twitter.com/HXbsUXvkew — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 22, 2020

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 12: 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday (CBS) vs. Texans Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Flowers remains on Detroit’s injured reserve, so he missed the 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he is eligible to return this week. However, as of Monday evening, it’s unknown if he’s healthy enough to return. Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots/Houston Texans Week 12: 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday (CBS) at Lions Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps In order to make room for running back Sony Michel on their 53-man roster, the Patriots waived Froholdt before Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Interestingly, he has been claimed off waivers by the Texans, who now must add him to their active roster. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 12: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Rams Season Stats: 8 games (6 starts), 372 defensive snaps, 79 special teams snaps; 53 tackles (38 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended The 49ers had their regularly scheduled bye during Week 11. Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 12: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bills Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 669 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 41 receptions, 435 yards, 3 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) For the second straight week, Henry found the end zone in the Chargers’ 34-28 win over the New York Jets. Much like last week, he hauled in a 2-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert. That was part of a four-catch, 48-yard performance that also included an 18-yard reception that converted a third-and-long and a 22-yard reception that also moved the chains.

Herbert to Henry.



The rookie QB is 18-for-20 with 2 TDs so far. #BoltUp



📺: #NYJvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/tUoK0wsA9N pic.twitter.com/Go3Nl5qH0r — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2020

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 12: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) vs. Seahawks Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 406 offensive snaps Peters played arguably the worst game of his career in the Eagles’ 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. An injury knocked him out of the game briefly in the first quarter and eventually led to him coming out for good in the fourth quarter, so he played just 47 of 68 offensive snaps. When he was on the field, Peters was consistently beaten. He gave up seven total pressures, including three sacks, three quarterback hits and one hurry, according to Pro Football Focus. One of the sacks resulted in a safety. That resulted in a career-low 41.0 grade from PFF, as well as a 29.9 mark in pass blocking. Despite the poor performance, Philadelphia head coach Doug Peterson confirmed Monday that Peters would remain the starting left tackle moving forward.

Jason Peters allowed 3 sacks, 3 hits and 7 pressures yesterday.



Dude got thrashed all game long. pic.twitter.com/qXwj0DVhug — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) November 23, 2020

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 12: 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday (CBS) vs. Texans Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 654 offensive snaps, 34 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) It was not a clean game for Ragnow in the Lions’ 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While playing all 56 snaps at center, he was called for holding (it was declined) and had a bad snap that led to a fumble recovery by Carolina, as seen in the video below. That play came in a bad spot of the field, too, as it gave the Panthers the ball inside the 25-yard line. On top of that, Ragnow earned the third-lowest run-blocking grade of his career from Pro Football Focus. His 46.5 mark was better than only two games during his rookie season, when he was a left guard. The only positive was that he didn’t allow any pressures, giving him an excellent 84.3 pass-blocking grade.