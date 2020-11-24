Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 11
Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 11 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 12: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Saints
Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 75 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass defended
Although he played nine defensive snaps and two special teams snaps, Agim didn’t record any statistics in the Broncos’ 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Alex Collins - Seattle Seahawks
Week 12: N/A
Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 45 offensive snaps; 13 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards
After playing the last two weeks as a gameday call-up, Collins is back on the Seahawks’ practice squad. In order to play again this season, he would have to be added to Seattle’s 53-man roster.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 12: 3:30 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX) at Cowboys
Season Stats: 10 games (5 starts), 373 defensive snaps, 112 special teams snaps; 45 tackles (29 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 QB hits
Curl was all over the field in Washington’s 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, making a team-high nine tackles and registering a quarterback hit. Although he played all 68 defensive snaps, all but one of his tackles came in the first half - including a run stuff for no gain at the 5-yard line. The performance earned him a solid 65.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.
At one point, it seemed like Curl had a fumble recovery. However, he quickly lost the ball and a teammate recovered it. It was eventually ruled he never fully possessed the ball, which is probably good because he ran it out of the end zone and it was later recovered in the end zone. Had he possessed the ball, the wild play would have resulted in a safety.
Defense coming up BIG 😈— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 22, 2020
📺 #CINvsWAS CBS pic.twitter.com/HXbsUXvkew
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 12: 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday (CBS) vs. Texans
Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Flowers remains on Detroit’s injured reserve, so he missed the 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he is eligible to return this week. However, as of Monday evening, it’s unknown if he’s healthy enough to return.
Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots/Houston Texans
Week 12: 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday (CBS) at Lions
Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps
In order to make room for running back Sony Michel on their 53-man roster, the Patriots waived Froholdt before Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans. Interestingly, he has been claimed off waivers by the Texans, who now must add him to their active roster.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 12: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Rams
Season Stats: 8 games (6 starts), 372 defensive snaps, 79 special teams snaps; 53 tackles (38 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended
The 49ers had their regularly scheduled bye during Week 11.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 12: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bills
Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 669 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 41 receptions, 435 yards, 3 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)
For the second straight week, Henry found the end zone in the Chargers’ 34-28 win over the New York Jets. Much like last week, he hauled in a 2-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert. That was part of a four-catch, 48-yard performance that also included an 18-yard reception that converted a third-and-long and a 22-yard reception that also moved the chains.
Herbert to Henry.— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2020
The rookie QB is 18-for-20 with 2 TDs so far. #BoltUp
📺: #NYJvsLAC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/tUoK0wsA9N pic.twitter.com/Go3Nl5qH0r
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 12: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) vs. Seahawks
Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 406 offensive snaps
Peters played arguably the worst game of his career in the Eagles’ 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. An injury knocked him out of the game briefly in the first quarter and eventually led to him coming out for good in the fourth quarter, so he played just 47 of 68 offensive snaps.
When he was on the field, Peters was consistently beaten. He gave up seven total pressures, including three sacks, three quarterback hits and one hurry, according to Pro Football Focus. One of the sacks resulted in a safety. That resulted in a career-low 41.0 grade from PFF, as well as a 29.9 mark in pass blocking.
Despite the poor performance, Philadelphia head coach Doug Peterson confirmed Monday that Peters would remain the starting left tackle moving forward.
Jason Peters allowed 3 sacks, 3 hits and 7 pressures yesterday.— Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) November 23, 2020
Dude got thrashed all game long. pic.twitter.com/qXwj0DVhug
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 12: 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday (CBS) vs. Texans
Season Stats: 10 games (10 starts), 654 offensive snaps, 34 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)
It was not a clean game for Ragnow in the Lions’ 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While playing all 56 snaps at center, he was called for holding (it was declined) and had a bad snap that led to a fumble recovery by Carolina, as seen in the video below. That play came in a bad spot of the field, too, as it gave the Panthers the ball inside the 25-yard line.
On top of that, Ragnow earned the third-lowest run-blocking grade of his career from Pro Football Focus. His 46.5 mark was better than only two games during his rookie season, when he was a left guard. The only positive was that he didn’t allow any pressures, giving him an excellent 84.3 pass-blocking grade.
.@MarquisHaynes98 was on it 💪 pic.twitter.com/ifehx1mA6l— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 22, 2020
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 12: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Bears
Season Stats: 6 games (0 starts), 37 defensive snaps, 94 special teams snaps; 4 tackles (2 solo)
Although he played three defensive snaps, Ramsey’s biggest role in the Packers’ 34-31 loss to the Indianapolis Colts came on special teams. Just as he did last week, he played on the kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage and field goal/PAT block units, totaling 26 snaps.
Despite being called for a false start on the punt coverage unit, Ramsey earned a season-high 65.0 special teams grade. It was likely bolstered by him making a tackle on kickoff coverage.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 12: 3:30 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX) at Cowboys
Season Stats: 10 games (5 starts), 118 offensive snaps, 142 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo)
Sprinkle saw his playing time on offense increase in Washington’s 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he still played only 12 snaps. He also played 13 special teams snaps, but did not record any statistics.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Panthers
Season Stats: 10 games (0 starts), 236 defensive snaps, 49 special teams snaps; 19 tackles (9 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit
Five straight performances that earned 66-plus grades from Pro Football Focus came to an end for Watts in the Vikings’ 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He played 18 defensive snaps and made a pair of tackles - on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter - but earned just a 49.3 grade from PFF.
Jonathan Williams - Detroit Lions
Week 12: 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday (CBS) vs. Texans
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 10 special teams snaps
After playing five special teams snaps as a member of the kickoff coverage unit the last two weeks, Flowers moved to the kickoff return unit in the Lions’ 20-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He played five snaps with that unit, doubling his season total.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 12: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cardinals
Season Stats: 10 games (4 starts), 325 defensive snaps, 18 special teams snaps; 30 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sack, 6 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
Back in the starting lineup for the Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans, Wise played 37 0f 61 snaps and was officially credited with a quarterback hit. It came on a critical third down play and resulted in an incomplete pass, forcing Houston to settle for a field goal.
Pro Football Focus credited him with two pressures - one quarterback hit and one hurry - and gave him a solid 70.3 grade. It was his second straight 70-plus grade and third in four weeks.