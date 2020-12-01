Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 13: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Chiefs Season Stats: 6 games (0 starts), 91 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass defended Agim made his sixth tackle of the season while playing 16 defensive snaps in the Broncos’ 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He and Bradley Chubb teamed up to stuff Alvin Kamara for a 1-yard gain on first down early in the second quarter. Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals Week 13: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Dolphins Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 49 offensive snaps; 17 of 29 passing (58.6 percent), 136 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 4 carries, 7 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost) With Joe Burrow going down with a season-ending injury last week, the Bengals called up Allen from their practice squad and he started in their 19-17 loss to the New York Giants. It wasn’t a huge stats game for him (17 of 29 passing for 136 yards), but Allen was almost the hero. Late in the game, he completed 4 of 7 passes on a drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown with just 2:33 remaining that pulled Cincinnati within two points. The Bengals actually managed to get the ball back at midfield with just under a minute left and only needing to get into field goal range to win, but Allen was sacked on the first play and fumbled. The Giants recovered to seal the victory.

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 13: 4 p.m. CT Monday (FOX) at Steelers Season Stats: 11 games (6 starts), 432 defensive snaps, 116 special teams snaps; 53 tackles (34 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 QB hits Curl continued his solid rookie season in Washington’s 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Starting and playing all 59 defensive snaps, he made eight tackles. That included being in on a tackle for loss against Ezekiel Elliott, as well as this great play…

Great shot here of Jeremy Reaves and Kamren Curl communicating pre-snap. With no hesitation snuffing it out. Great awareness by Reaves. Great tackle by Curl. Great TEAM-work #PicturePerfect #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/0eK5hpYn1D — Telly Washington (@DCdude202) November 27, 2020

The performance earned him a season-high 78.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. Curl now has a season grade of 64.4, which ranks second among all rookie safeties in the NFL, behind only Indianapolis’ Julian Blackmon (69.1 - third-round pick out of Utah). Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 13: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bears Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Flowers remains on Detroit’s injured reserve, so he missed the 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. It was the first week he was eligible to come off IR, but a timeline for his return is not known. Hjalte Froholdt - Houston Texans Week 13: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Colts Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps Claimed off waivers by the Texans, Froholdt was not officially added to Houston’s 53-man roster until Monday, so he missed the 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. There is speculation that he might get a look on the Texans’ offensive line down the stretch.

Dre Greenlaw (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 13: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) vs. Bills Season Stats: 9 games (7 starts), 431 defensive snaps, 89 special teams snaps; 60 tackles (43 solo), 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended Fresh off a bye week, Greenlaw was all over the field in the 49ers’ 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with seven tackles, including stopping Darrell Henderson one yard behind the line of scrimmage for a TFL.

Dre Greenlaw was all over the field yesterday. Darrell Henderson and his stiff arm never had a chance to get out of the backfield on this play. #49ers pic.twitter.com/iGDPNX9nwt — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 30, 2020

Despite now being a full-time starter at linebacker, where he played 59 of 62 defensive snaps Sunday, Greenlaw is still a contributor on special teams. He played 10 snaps on the punt return and punt coverage units, even making an assisted tackle as part of the coverage team. De’Jon Harris - Green Bay Packers Week 13: N/A Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 25 special teams snaps Elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season, Harris played 12 special teams snaps in the Packers’ 41-25 win over the Chicago Bears. He did not record any statistics, but was part of the kickoff return, kickoff coverage and punt return units. Because it was the second time he’s been elevated this year, Harris will have to be added to the 53-man roster for him to appear in another game this season. Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 13: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Patriots Season Stats: 11 games (11 starts), 747 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 48 receptions, 502 yards, 3 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) Although Pro Football Focus credited him with his third drop of the season, Henry had a productive game in the Chargers’ 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was targeted 10 times and caught a season-high seven passes for 67 yards. It was the most yards he’s had in a game since Week 2. The performance earned him a 64.6 PFF grade and gives him 48 receptions for 502 yards this season. With five games left, he is on pace to surpass his career highs in both categories set last year (55 receptions, 652 yards). Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 13: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Packers Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 472 offensive snaps At nearly 39 years of age and playing with a broken, dislocated toe that will require surgery this offseason, Peters made the move from left tackle to right guard in the Eagles’ 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Despite playing a completely new position - a move made to help compensate for his lack of mobility caused by the injury - Peters played pretty well. He allowed three pressures (one sack, one quarterback hit and one hurry), according to Pro Football Focus, but still earned a solid 71.8 grade while playing 66 of 71 offensive snaps. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 13: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bears Season Stats: 11 games (11 starts), 736 offensive snaps, 37 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery Although he allowed a quarterback hit for the first time this season, Ragnow had a bounce-back showing in the Lions’ 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. He earned a 74.3 grade from Pro Football Focus - his highest since Week 6 - and posted 70-plus grades in both pass and run blocking for the first time since Week 2. It’s also worth noting that Ragnow recovered a fumble in the closing minutes of the blowout. Ragnow and Flowers were featured on CBS for their charitable efforts during the game, as well.

This Thanksgiving, Ford partnered with the @Lions & Empowerment Plan, a non-profit focused on ending the generational cycle of homelessness through employment.



The donation of food, supplies & a new truck will allow them to serve their community even better this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/XgwLP7WVix — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2020

Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Week 13: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Eagles Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 46 defensive snaps, 111 special teams snaps; 4 tackles (2 solo) He didn’t record any statistics, but Ramsey did play nine defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in the Packers’ 41-25 win over the Chicago Bears. It was the third straight week in which he’s been part of Green Bay’s kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage and field goal/PAT block units. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team Week 13: 4 p.m. CT Monday (FOX) at Steelers Season Stats: 11 games (5 starts), 138 offensive snaps, 156 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 3 tackles (3 solo) For the second straight week, Sprinkle saw his playing time on offense increase in Washington’s 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but he still played only 20 snaps and was not targeted with any passes. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he was used as a run blocker on 13 plays and pass blocker on another five.

Nice job by Jeremy Sprinkle here. Motions from FB to TE, ends up blocking Lawrence 1-on-1. PA fake helped, but he kept the pocket clean. Also in the clip, Gibson making a nice cut back inside to skip by LVE pic.twitter.com/SHHjOl8BG1 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 27, 2020

Love Jeremy Sprinkle's block on the edge here.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/CQllcdgD4B — Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) November 28, 2020

Where Sprinkle made his impact was on special teams, as he played 14 snaps across the kickoff return, punt coverage and field goal/PAT units. He actually made a solo tackle on one of his two punt coverage snaps, helping him post an impressive 90.3 special teams grade from PFF. Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Week 13: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Jaguars Season Stats: 11 games (0 starts), 253 defensive snaps, 56 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (9 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit Despite playing only 17 defensive snaps in the Vikings’ 28-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, Watts still managed to be in on three assisted tackles. However, he earned just a 58.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. He also played seven special teams snaps. Jonathan Williams - Detroit Lions Week 13: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Bears Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 21 offensive snaps, 18 special teams snaps; 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost); 4 receptions, 21 yards After three straight games playing only on special teams, Williams finally got some action on offense in the Lions’ 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, his first offensive snap could not have gone worse. On the play immediately following J.J. Watt’s pick-six, Williams got his first carry and gained five yards, but fumbled on the play. Houston recovered, scored a few plays later and was off to the races in a blowout. In garbage time, Williams added four receptions for 21 yards on some check down throws by Matthew Stafford.

Deatrich Wise Jr. (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Week 13: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Chargers Season Stats: 11 games (5 starts), 378 defensive snaps, 23 special teams snaps; 34 tackles (15 solo), 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sack, 6 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD Starting for a second straight week, Wise played 53 of 74 defensive snaps - and five snaps on special teams - in the Patriots’ 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He made just four tackles, though, and generated just one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus. That led to him posting a season-low 44.5 PFF grade. Here is a look at one of his good plays in the game…