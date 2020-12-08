College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 14: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Panthers Season Stats: 6 games (0 starts), 91 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass defended After playing in the last several games, Agim was one of the Broncos’ six inactive players in their 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has appeared in six of Denver’s 12 games this year. Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals Week 14: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cowboys Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 93 offensive snaps; 28 of 48 passing (58.3 percent), 289 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 6 carries, 10 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost) Making his second start for an injured Joe Burrow, Allen had a decent first half in the Bengals’ 19-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but struggled before getting knocked out of the game in the second half. He completed 9 of 13 passes for 137 yards in the first half and helped Cincinnati strike first, hitting Tyler Boyd on a long pass that he turned into a 72-yard score.

Unfortunately, Allen also had an interception in the first half and then completed just 2 of 6 passes for 16 yards after halftime. He was sacked five times and the last one actually forced him out of the game with a chest injury midway through the fourth quarter. Luckily, it turned out that Allen just had the wind knocked out of him and he’ll be fine moving forward. The performance earned Allen a 37.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. His season grade of 41.2 through two appearances is lower than his 48.7 grade with the Denver Broncos last year. Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at 49ers Season Stats: 12 games (7 starts), 493 defensive snaps, 119 special teams snaps; 61 tackles (41 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 QB hits Curl turned in another solid performance in Washington’s shocking 23-17 upset win over the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Starting and playing 61 of 70 defensive snaps, he made eight tackles in the win - including being in on back-to-back tackles for no gain from the 1-yard line as part of a goal line stand midway through the second quarter. He had to leave the game with an injury at one point, but Curl managed to return to the game. His performance earned him a 70.4 grade from Pro Football Focus - the fourth straight week he’s earned a 65-plus grade. Over that span, Curl has a 76.6 PFF grade, which ranks 13th among the 45 NFL safeties with at least 200 snaps since Week 10. Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Packers Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Although he was still on injured reserve in the Lions’ 34-30 win over the Chicago Bears, Flowers appears to be getting closer to returning to practice. According to MLive.com, he was seen working on the side with a trainer last Thursday. Flowers hasn’t played since suffering an undisclosed injury Nov. 1 and is eligible to come off the IR at any point. Hjalte Froholdt - Houston Texans Week 14: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bears Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps Now on the Texans’ 53-man roster, Froholdt was one of seven inactive players in their 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Washington Season Stats: 10 games (8 starts), 502 defensive snaps, 90 special teams snaps; 66 tackles (47 solo), 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended Greenlaw made six tackles while playing 71 of 73 total defensive snaps in the 49ers’ 34-24 loss the Buffalo Bills, with four of them being solo stops. However, the biggest play he was involved in was a fourth-and-1 on which he appeared to get held, but there was no flag and Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown on the next play.

A missed holding penalty on #49ers Dre Greenlaw leads to an eventual six points for the Buffalo Bills 🙈 #MNF pic.twitter.com/qS3xlSjIWM — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) December 8, 2020

Pro Football Focus gave Greenlaw a 53.2 grade for his performance. It’s the fifth straight game he’s earned a sub-60 grade. His overall season grade is now 49.3, which is a significant drop from his rookie grade of 64.0 last year. Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Falcons Season Stats: 12 games (12 starts), 788 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 49 receptions, 507 yards, 3 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) For the first time since Week 9 of the 2017 season, his second year in the NFL, Henry was limited to just one reception in the Chargers’ 45-0 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. The catch - which moved the chains on third-and-2 on the opening drive of the second half, when Los Angeles was already down 28-0 - went for five yards, which was Henry’s lowest yardage total in 49 NFL games with a reception. Playing 41 of 72 offensive snaps, Henry earned a season-low 54.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. The story of the game, though, was apparently the hug he shared with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after the game. The legendary coach praised Henry in the week leading up to the game and the tight end could be someone New England targets in free agency during the upcoming offseason. It’s also worth noting that Henry played high school ball at Pulaski Academy for Kevin Kelley, who is a friend of Belichick.

"See you in free agency, you big stud." pic.twitter.com/fC7TuE5Vs6 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) December 7, 2020

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Saints Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 508 offensive snaps The effects of injuries and aging seem to finally be catching up to Peters, who struggled mightily in the Eagles’ 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In his second game at right guard, where he moved to alleviate the mobility issues caused by a toe injury that will reportedly require offseason surgery, the future Hall of Famer managed to play only 36 of 62 snaps and earned an abysmal 49.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, Peters gave up one sack, one quarterback hit and three hurries, contributing to a career-low 19.1 pass-blocking grade. His previous low was 29.9 - set two weeks ago in his final outing at left tackle. The performance once again has some opining that it’s time for the nearly 39-year-old to retire. “For the Eagles, it’s time to thank Peters for his service and tell him your look forward to seeing him when you induct him into the team’s Hall of Fame in a few years,” wrote NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. “Really, it’s beyond time.” Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Packers Season Stats: 12 games (12 starts), 804 offensive snaps, 43 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery It seems like Ragnow has put a couple of subpar performances firmly behind him, as he was dominant in the Lions’ 34-30 win over the Chicago Bears. Playing all 68 offensive snaps, he posted a season-high 86.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade. He didn’t allow a single pressure, plus earned a career-high 90.6 run-blocking grade - highlighted by this incredible play…

Oh my 👀👀👀. Watch the finish by Ragnow (77) pic.twitter.com/HRqOaqeeee — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 6, 2020

Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Lions Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 50 defensive snaps, 132 special teams snaps; 5 tackles (2 solo) For the fourth straight week, Ramsey played on five special teams units in the Packers’ 30-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He got 21 snaps across the kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return, punt coverage and field goal/PAT block units and even made an assisted tackle on kickoff coverage. The performance earned him a season-high 66.0 special teams grade from Pro Football Focus. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team Week 14: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at 49ers Season Stats: 12 games (5 starts), 151 offensive snaps, 173 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 4 tackles (4 solo) Although he wasn’t targeted with any passes, Sprinkle still managed to show up in the box score in Washington’s shocking 23-17 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Playing 17 special teams snaps, he made a solo tackle on punt coverage, helping him earn a 79.0 special teams grade from Pro Football Focus. It’s the second straight week Sprinkle has made a special teams tackle. However, it’s also worth noting that he somehow didn’t recover this fumble, also on punt coverage…

This is the most frustrating thing I’ve ever watched. Literally just have to fall on top of the ball lol pic.twitter.com/jThqjopkVl — Jordan (@jordanasri) December 7, 2020