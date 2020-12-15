Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 14
Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 15: 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday (NFL Network) vs. Bills
Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 106 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 7 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass defended
A week after being inactive, Agim was back in action in the Broncos’ 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers. He played 15 snaps and notched a solo tackle. Pro Football Focus also credited Agim with a hurry, which helped him earn a 67.2 grade - his second-best mark of the season.
During the week leading up to the game, Agim was named Denver’s “Community Rookie of the Year” for his work with kids in the juvenile justice system.
Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) vs. Steelers
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 158 offensive snaps; 55 of 84 passing (65.5 percent), 506 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT; 10 carries, 22 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost)
Starting for the third straight week, Allen had his best game of the year in the Bengals’ 30-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 27 of 36 passes (75 percent) for 217 yards and one touchdown - a 5-yard score to A.J. Green - while adding 12 yards on four carries.
The performance earned him a 62.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was a significant improvement from the 50.0 and 37.5 marks he earned in his first two games.
Allen did suffer a bone bruise in the loss, though, which caused him to miss the final seven snaps of the game. The good news is that it isn’t a serious injury, as he’s considered “day-to-day” and will remain the starting quarterback as long as he’s healthy.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Seahawks
Season Stats: 13 games (8 starts), 574 defensive snaps, 120 special teams snaps; 68 tackles (48 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 1 INT (74 yards, 1 TD), 1 PBU
The best moment for any former Arkansas player in Week 14 came in Washington’s 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, as Kamren Curl picked off a pass and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown. It was his first career interception and came as time expired in the third quarter, pushing Washington’s lead to 23-7 and proving to be the game-winning score. It was the first pick-six by a former Razorback since Chris Houston had two of them in 2011.
Curl also had seven tackles - all solo - plus a quarterback hit and another pass breakup. He was called for pass interference at one point, too, but the penalty was declined. According to Pro Football Focus, Curl also had a pair of pressures, which helped him earn a solid 72.9 overall grade for the performance.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Titans
Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Flowers remains on injured reserve and missed the Lions’ 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was in the news last week, though, as he was Detroit’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his charitable efforts in the city, which include his Flowers of the Future Foundation.
Hjalte Froholdt - Houston Texans
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Colts
Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps
Just as he was last week, Froholdt was one of seven inactive players in the Texans’ 36-7 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Cowboys
Season Stats: 11 games (9 starts), 562 defensive snaps, 91 special teams snaps; 73 tackles (53 solo), 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended
It came in a losing effort, but Greenlaw had his best performance since becoming a full-time starter in the 49ers’ 23-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. He had seven tackles, including a pair that went for 1-yard losses. Four of those tackles were considered “defensive stops” by Pro Football Focus, which also credited him with a hurry.
Greenlaw’s biggest play came late in the game when he ran down JD McKissic and tackled him in the open field 1 yard shy of the first down marker on third down. That forced Washington to punt and gave the 49ers a chance to tie the game in the final 2:40.
All of that resulted in Greenlaw earning a 75.7 grade - his highest mark since Week 1 of the season, when he came off the bench.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 15: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) at Raiders
Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 854 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 55 receptions, 548 yards, 3 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)
With a 15-yard reception on the game-winning field goal drive, Henry came up clutch in the Chargers’ 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was his final catch of the day, as he finished with six receptions for 41 yards.
A hip injury forced him to leave the game for a moment late in the first half, but Henry returned after missing only a few plays and ended up playing 66 of 73 offensive snaps. The performance gives him 55 catches this season, which ties his career high set last year, and 548 receiving yards.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15: N/A
Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 508 offensive snaps
Coming off an atrocious performance in Week 13, Peters was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury that will require surgery. The nearly 39-year-old had been trying to play through the pain, even moving from left tackle to right guard a few weeks ago, but it was clearly hurting his play. Last week, he posted a career-low 19.1 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
Peters will miss the rest of the 2020 season and has likely played his final game in an Eagles uniform.
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Titans
Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 872 offensive snaps, 47 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery
Ragnow has strung together three straight solid performances after a couple of subpar outings, with his most recent dominant showing coming in a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Playing all 68 offensive snaps, he didn’t allow a single pressure and posted an impressive 83.3 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. That resulted in a 77.7 overall grade.
With an 80.5 season grade, Ragnow is the second-highest graded center in the NFL, trailing only the Packers’ Corey Linsley (89.8). Here’s a clip of one of Detroit’s touchdowns Sunday, on which he pushed a defender into the end zone…
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 15: 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday (NFL Network) vs. Panthers
Season Stats: 9 games (0 starts), 59 defensive snaps, 150 special teams snaps; 7 tackles (3 solo)
Although he played only nine defensive snaps in the Packers’ 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions, Ramsey still made an impact in the game. He notched an assisted tackle on one snap, as he and a teammate brought down Kerryon Johnson for a 1-yard gain, and committed an illegal use of hands penalty on another one.
Where Ramsey continued to have the biggest impact, though, was on special teams. He played 18 total snaps across five units - the fifth straight week he’s done that - and notched a solo tackle. It came on kickoff coverage when he dropped the returner at the 19-yard line.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Seahawks
Season Stats: 13 games (6 starts), 166 offensive snaps, 190 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 5 tackles (5 solo)
A rare pass was thrown Sprinkle’s way in Washington’s 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but he didn’t come down with it. It wasn’t a drop, though, according to Pro Football Focus. That came on one of his 15 offensive snaps. Sprinkle also committed a false start, but Washington was already backed up at its 1-yard line, so it officially went down as a 0-yard penalty.
On special teams, Sprinkle notched his fifth tackle of the season while playing 17 snaps. The tackle came on punt coverage, as he dropped the returner after just a 3-yard gain.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Bears
Season Stats: 13 games (0 starts), 290 defensive snaps, 65 special teams snaps; 24 tackles (9 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 2 QB hits
Watts role has been pretty consistent throughout the season, especially the last few weeks. With 18 defensive snaps in the Vikings’ 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s played between 17 and 19 snaps in four straight games. In this outing, Watts notched an assisted tackle and a quarterback hit against Tom Brady.
Jonathan Williams - Detroit Lions
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Titans
Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 27 offensive snaps, 24 special teams snaps; 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost); 4 receptions, 21 yards; 1 kickoff return, 10 yards
Williams had appeared in five straight games since rejoining the Lions before being one of their seven inactive players in a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The move was in response to D’Andre Swift being action for the first time since Week 10.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Dolphins
Season Stats: 13 games (7 starts), 447 defensive snaps, 29 special teams snaps; 41 tackles (18 solo), 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sack, 9 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
Back to playing a majority of the snaps, Wise started and was on the field for 41 of 63 defensive snaps in the Patriots’ 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. He made five tackles and notched a quarterback hit. According to Pro Football Focus, three of Wise’s tackles were considered “defensive stops” and he had two pressures, helping him earn a solid 67.1 grade.