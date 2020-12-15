College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 15: 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday (NFL Network) vs. Bills Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 106 defensive snaps, 14 special teams snaps; 7 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass defended A week after being inactive, Agim was back in action in the Broncos’ 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers. He played 15 snaps and notched a solo tackle. Pro Football Focus also credited Agim with a hurry, which helped him earn a 67.2 grade - his second-best mark of the season. During the week leading up to the game, Agim was named Denver’s “Community Rookie of the Year” for his work with kids in the juvenile justice system. Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals Week 15: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) vs. Steelers Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 158 offensive snaps; 55 of 84 passing (65.5 percent), 506 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT; 10 carries, 22 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost) Starting for the third straight week, Allen had his best game of the year in the Bengals’ 30-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 27 of 36 passes (75 percent) for 217 yards and one touchdown - a 5-yard score to A.J. Green - while adding 12 yards on four carries. The performance earned him a 62.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was a significant improvement from the 50.0 and 37.5 marks he earned in his first two games. Allen did suffer a bone bruise in the loss, though, which caused him to miss the final seven snaps of the game. The good news is that it isn’t a serious injury, as he’s considered “day-to-day” and will remain the starting quarterback as long as he’s healthy. Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Seahawks Season Stats: 13 games (8 starts), 574 defensive snaps, 120 special teams snaps; 68 tackles (48 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 1 INT (74 yards, 1 TD), 1 PBU The best moment for any former Arkansas player in Week 14 came in Washington’s 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, as Kamren Curl picked off a pass and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown. It was his first career interception and came as time expired in the third quarter, pushing Washington’s lead to 23-7 and proving to be the game-winning score. It was the first pick-six by a former Razorback since Chris Houston had two of them in 2011.

Curl also had seven tackles - all solo - plus a quarterback hit and another pass breakup. He was called for pass interference at one point, too, but the penalty was declined. According to Pro Football Focus, Curl also had a pair of pressures, which helped him earn a solid 72.9 overall grade for the performance. Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Titans Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Flowers remains on injured reserve and missed the Lions’ 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was in the news last week, though, as he was Detroit’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his charitable efforts in the city, which include his Flowers of the Future Foundation. Hjalte Froholdt - Houston Texans Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Colts Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps Just as he was last week, Froholdt was one of seven inactive players in the Texans’ 36-7 loss to the Chicago Bears. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Cowboys Season Stats: 11 games (9 starts), 562 defensive snaps, 91 special teams snaps; 73 tackles (53 solo), 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended It came in a losing effort, but Greenlaw had his best performance since becoming a full-time starter in the 49ers’ 23-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. He had seven tackles, including a pair that went for 1-yard losses. Four of those tackles were considered “defensive stops” by Pro Football Focus, which also credited him with a hurry. Greenlaw’s biggest play came late in the game when he ran down JD McKissic and tackled him in the open field 1 yard shy of the first down marker on third down. That forced Washington to punt and gave the 49ers a chance to tie the game in the final 2:40.

All of that resulted in Greenlaw earning a 75.7 grade - his highest mark since Week 1 of the season, when he came off the bench.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 15: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) at Raiders Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 854 offensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 55 receptions, 548 yards, 3 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) With a 15-yard reception on the game-winning field goal drive, Henry came up clutch in the Chargers’ 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. It was his final catch of the day, as he finished with six receptions for 41 yards. A hip injury forced him to leave the game for a moment late in the first half, but Henry returned after missing only a few plays and ended up playing 66 of 73 offensive snaps. The performance gives him 55 catches this season, which ties his career high set last year, and 548 receiving yards. Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 15: N/A Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 508 offensive snaps Coming off an atrocious performance in Week 13, Peters was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury that will require surgery. The nearly 39-year-old had been trying to play through the pain, even moving from left tackle to right guard a few weeks ago, but it was clearly hurting his play. Last week, he posted a career-low 19.1 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Peters will miss the rest of the 2020 season and has likely played his final game in an Eagles uniform. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 15: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Titans Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 872 offensive snaps, 47 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery Ragnow has strung together three straight solid performances after a couple of subpar outings, with his most recent dominant showing coming in a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Playing all 68 offensive snaps, he didn’t allow a single pressure and posted an impressive 83.3 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. That resulted in a 77.7 overall grade. With an 80.5 season grade, Ragnow is the second-highest graded center in the NFL, trailing only the Packers’ Corey Linsley (89.8). Here’s a clip of one of Detroit’s touchdowns Sunday, on which he pushed a defender into the end zone…

