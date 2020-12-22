College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 11 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…

McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 16: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Chargers Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 125 defensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 8 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass defended Similar to his role all year, Agim played just 19 defensive snaps in the Broncos’ 48-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. He was officially notched an assisted tackle, plus Pro Football Focus credited him with a hurry. However, he also missed a tackle, according to PFF, which likely contributed to his season-low 28.3 PFF grade. Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals Week 16: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Texans Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 158 offensive snaps; 55 of 84 passing (65.5 percent), 506 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT; 10 carries, 22 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost) Nursing a knee injury suffered last week, Allen was one of the Bengals’ six inactive players in their 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although he didn’t have great numbers, Ryan Finley - Allen’s replacement - led Cincinnati to the shocking upset win on Monday Night Football. It’s unclear if Allen will return to the starting lineup when he’s cleared to play. Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 16: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Panthers Season Stats: 14 games (9 starts), 631 defensive snaps, 124 special teams snaps; 76 tackles (54 solo), 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 1 INT (74 yards, 1 TD), 1 PBU Making his ninth start of the season and seventh straight, Curl posted a team-high eight tackles in Washington’s 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was in on a tackle for loss and also had a solo stop at the line of scrimmage, but according to Pro Football Focus, he also had a career-high three missed tackles. That contributed to him posting a 59.9 grade, his first sub-60 mark since Week 9. Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 16: Noon CT Saturday (NFL Network) vs. Buccaneers Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Flowers remains on injured reserve and missed the Lions’ 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Hjalte Froholdt - Houston Texans Week 16: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Bengals Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps After being inactive the last couple of weeks, Froholdt landed on the COVID-19 reserve list last week after having close contact with someone who tested positive outside of the team facilities. That caused him to miss the Texans’ 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 16: 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday (Amazon) at Cardinals Season Stats: 12 games (10 starts), 619 defensive snaps, 98 special teams snaps; 78 tackles (55 solo), 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended Greenlaw turned in another solid performance in the 49ers’ 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with five tackles - including the one in the video below - while playing all but one defensive snap and seven special teams snap. Despite missing two tackles, Greenlaw still earned an impressive 73.5 grade from Pro Football Focus - his second straight 70-plus grade after earning just two such marks the first 10 games of the year.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 16: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Broncos Season Stats: 14 games (14 starts), 913 offensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps; 60 receptions, 613 yards, 4 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) Playing on Thursday Night Football, Henry turned in arguably his best performance of the year in the Chargers’ 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was on the field for all but seven offensive snaps and caught five passes for 65 receptions. That total includes a 10-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter that started the scoring and capped a long drive that also included a third-and-long conversion to Henry. His other three catches moved the chains, as well, with two of them coming on third down. Pro Football Focus gave him a season-high 80.7 grade for the performance.

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 16: N/A Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 508 offensive snaps Peters’ season came to an end when he was placed on injured reserve after Week 13. The nearly 39-year-old has a toe injury that will require surgery. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 16: Noon CT Saturday (NFL Network) vs. Buccaneers Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 872 offensive snaps, 47 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery He was able to play through it last week, but Ragnow was sidelined by a fractured throat in the Lions’ 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had played every offensive snap in Detroit’s first 13 games of the season before being inactive Sunday. Despite missing that game, Ragnow was still in the news this week, as it was announced Monday that he was selected to the Pro Bowl. It’s a well-deserved honor because he is the second-highest graded center in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, at 80.6.

