Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were nine former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve, the reserve/COVID-19 list or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 17: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Raiders Season Stats: 9 games (0 starts), 132 defensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 8 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass defended Although he played seven defensive snaps in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Agim did not record any statistics. It was the fewest snaps he’s played in a game when active. Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals Week 17: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Ravens Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 234 offensive snaps; 84 of 121 passing (69.4 percent), 877 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT; 12 carries, 25 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost) No former Arkansas player had a better week in the NFL than Allen, who led the Bengals to a 37-31 win over the Houston Texans. After missing last week’s game with a knee injury, he completed 29 of 37 passes (78.4 percent) for a career-high 371 yards and two touchdowns while not throwing any interceptions. That gave him a career-high 126.5 passer rating. Allen started out hot, completing his first seven passes of the game. That includes a perfect 5 of 5 on Cincinnati’s first possession, which ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Drew Sample. In the third quarter, he completed 4 of 4 passes for 83 yards on a go-ahead touchdown drive capped by a 20-yard scoring pass to Tee Higgins. It’s also worth mentioning that Allen completed a fourth-down pass to keep a key field goal drive alive early in the fourth quarter. The performance earned him an incredible 91.0 grade from Pro Football Focus. His completion percentage would have been slightly higher if it wasn’t for a drop, plus he completed 5 of 8 passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield.

Tee Higgins with the TD catch of the day 🤯



Dime from Brandon Allen.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8AIzazrar7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 27, 2020

Brandon Allen takes a shot at the deep middle of the field hole in Tampa 2. This is one hell of a throw. pic.twitter.com/0UOYBPG5Jm — Sans (@bengals_sans) December 29, 2020

We probably overuse "I didn't have that on my 2020 bingo card" on here but...I just did not see doing a video breakdown of Brandon Allen in Week 16 coming. 2020 continues to surprise. Four throws!



*Importance of run blocking looks in playaction

*Timing and anticipation pic.twitter.com/eEup1gjCFi — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 28, 2020

Kamren Curl made nine tackles in Week 16. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 17: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Eagles Season Stats: 15 games (10 starts), 696 defensive snaps, 127 special teams snaps; 86 tackles (60 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 2 INT (88 yards, 1 TD), 1 PBU Although Allen had the best week among former Razorbacks, Curl wasn’t too far behind him, even though it came in a losing effort. In Washington’s 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers, he started, played all but three defensive snaps and made nine tackles - six of which were solo. One of his assisted tackle was behind the line of scrimmage for half of a tackle for loss, plus four of his solo stops were within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage. The highlight of Curl’s outing, though, was an interception - his second of the year. He didn’t return this one for a touchdown like his first, but he did pick up 12 yards after the pick. It came in a critical spot, too, as it happened in Washington territory as the Panthers were trying to get into field goal range in the closing seconds of the first half. All in all, it earned Curl a solid 70.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. It was the fourth time in five games - and fifth time in seven games - he’s graded out at 70-plus. Curl now has a 69.9 overall grade for the season, which leads all NFL rookie safeties. Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 17: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Vikings Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Flowers remains on injured reserve and missed the Lions’ 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hjalte Froholdt - Houston Texans Week 17: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Titans Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps For the second straight week, Froholdt was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed the Texans’ 37-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He has yet to appear in a game for Houston since it claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 17: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Seahawks Season Stats: 13 games (11 starts), 699 defensive snaps, 99 special teams snaps; 85 tackles (61 solo), 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended Greenlaw continued to fly all over the field in the 49ers’ 20-12 upset win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. Playing all but two defensive snaps for a season-high 80, he finished with seven tackles - six of which were solo. That includes one tackle for loss, which came when he dropped Kenyan Drake one yard behind the line of scrimmage on third down, keeping Arizona out of field goal range and forcing a punt in San Francisco territory. The performance earned him a 78.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was his highest mark since coming off the bench and earning an 84.2 in Week 1, also against the Cardinals. It was his third straight week with a 73-plus grade.

Dre Greenlaw wasn’t in the mood for any of DeAndre Hopkins’ shit as he threw him nearly 5 yards out of bounds.



On a side note, Dre came close to taking out Kris Kocurek. 😂 #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/AhGDvmorJK — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 28, 2020

Friendly reminder Dre Greenlaw was a 5th round draft steal 😤💪🏽 #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/dLgH8Ry63F — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 27, 2020

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 17: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Chiefs Season Stats: 14 games (14 starts), 913 offensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps; 60 receptions, 613 yards, 4 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) On track to play in all 16 games for the first time in his five-year career, Henry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Christmas Eve and missed the Chargers’ 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos. Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 17: N/A Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 508 offensive snaps Peters’ season came to an end when he was placed on injured reserve after Week 13. The nearly 39-year-old has a toe injury that will require surgery. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 17: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Vikings Season Stats: 13 games (13 starts), 872 offensive snaps, 47 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery For the second straight week, Ragnow was inactive because of a fractured throat suffered in Week 14, so he missed the Lions’ 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Week 17: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Bears Season Stats: 11 games (0 starts), 69 defensive snaps, 185 special teams snaps; 11 tackles (5 solo) Ramsey made yet another special teams tackle in the Packers’ 40-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, getting in on an assisted stop on kickoff coverage as part of his 15 special teams snaps. That helped him earn season-high 76.3 special teams grade and improved his season grade to 72.6 in that category. On defense, Ramsey played only six snaps and didn’t record any official statistics, but he did generate a hurry, according to Pro Football Focus, helping him earn a solid 66.7 grade. That came on the heals of a 78.3 defensive grade on just four snaps last week. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team Week 17: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Eagles Season Stats: 15 games (7 starts), 196 offensive snaps, 211 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 5 tackles (5 solo) Although he was in the starting lineup, Sprinkle played only 11 offensive snaps - and 10 special teams snaps - in Washington’s 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He did not record any official statistics. Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Week 17: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Lions Season Stats: 15 games (0 starts), 357 defensive snaps, 71 special teams snaps; 30 tackles (12 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 2 QB hits For just the second time all year, Watts played more than half of the defensive snaps in the Vikings’ 52-33 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day. In a season-high 41 snaps, he made three tackles. His lone solo tackle was a run stuff against Alvin Kamara, holding him to a 1-yard gain, plus he was in on a pair of assisted tackles that limited the Saints to 1- and 2-yard gains. According to Pro Football Focus, Watts generating only one pressure - a hurry - and earned a 51.9 grade for his performance. It’s also worth noting that he didn’t play any special teams for the first time this season.

Of all the #Vikings DTs who played this year, Armon Watts easily showed the most upside.



Here's two minutes of his flashes on tape. He can shed blocks in the run game and has some juice as a pass-rusher. Michael Pierce, Watts, and a rookie 3T is a solid start to a 2021 DT room. pic.twitter.com/pwSLn3IkSL — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 28, 2020