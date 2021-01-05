Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 17
The 2020 NFL regular season is in the books. There were 10 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league in Week 17
That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve, the reserve/COVID-19 list or practice squads throughout the league.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend, as well as the four who will play in the playoffs…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Season Stats: 10 games (0 starts), 141 defensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 8 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass defended
Agim played only nine defensive snaps in the Broncos’ 32-31 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Although he didn’t record any official statistics, Pro Football Focus credited him with one hurry.
Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals
Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 277 offensive snaps; 90 of 142 passing (63.4 percent), 925 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT; 13 carries, 27 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost)
After leading the Bengals to a victory with a career day last week, Allen turned in the complete opposite performance in Cincinnati’s 38-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He completed just 6 of 21 passes for 48 yards and threw a pair of interceptions. That works out to a 0.0 passer rating, making him the first quarterback to do that on at least 20 passing attempts since Peyton Manning in 2015.
Pro Football Focus gave him a 29.7 grade for the performance, which was a significant drop off from the 91.0 he earned the previous week.
Alex Collins - Seattle Seahawks
Playoffs: NFC West champ, No. 3 seed — 3:40 p.m. CT Saturday (FOX) vs. Rams
Season Stats: 3 games (1 start), 52 offensive snaps; 18 carries, 77 yards, 2 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards
Elevated from the practice squad to the active roster a few days earlier, Collins scored an eight-yard touchdown in the closing minutes to put the finishing touches on the Seahawks’ 26-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite playing only seven snaps, he finished with 29 yards on five carries, which helped him earn a solid 78.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Collins was called into action because Carlos Hyde (illness) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were out. He did well enough that some are speculating he might be a surprise contributor in the playoffs and could even be Seattle’s second-team running back ahead of Rashaad Penny.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Playoffs: NFL East champ, No. 4 seed — 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday (NBC) vs. Buccaneers
Season Stats: 16 games (11 starts), 764 defensive snaps, 129 special teams snaps; 89 tackles (63 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 3 INT (88 yards, 1 TD), 1 PBU
It’s hard to imagine a better way to end a rookie season than how Curl capped 2020. He made an interception - his third in four games - to help Washington beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 and clinch the NFC East. The pick came just two plays after Washington scored a touchdown and it set up a field goal that made it 10-0 in the first quarter. He also made three solo tackles while playing all 68 defensive snaps.
Curl ended the season with an impressive 68.0 grade, which led all rookie safeties and landed him on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team. That also ranked eighth among 44 rookie defensive players who played at least 350 snaps this year.
His three interceptions were the most by a former Arkansas player in one NFL season since 2011, when Chris Houston had five for the Lions and George Wilson had four for the Bills.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Flowers was on injured reserve over the final 11 weeks of the season. It was eventually revealed that he had suffered a fractured forearm.
Hjalte Froholdt - Houston Texans
Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps
Froholdt ended the season on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which caused him to miss the last three games of the year. He did not appear in a game for the Texans after they claimed him off waivers.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Season Stats: 13 games (11 starts), 699 defensive snaps, 99 special teams snaps; 85 tackles (61 solo), 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended
Greenlaw was inactive for the 49ers’ 26-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, missing the game with a calf injury. He had played at least 93 percent of defensive snaps every game since Week 8 before getting hurt.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Season Stats: 14 games (14 starts), 913 offensive snaps, 15 special teams snaps; 60 receptions, 613 yards, 4 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)
For the second straight week, Henry missed the Chargers’ 38-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite missing those two games, he was chosen by the local media as Los Angeles’ “Good Guy” award winner for 2020. The award honors a player who is great with the media, always available and professional.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 508 offensive snaps
Peters’ season came to an end when he was placed on injured reserve after Week 13. The nearly 39-year-old has a toe injury that will require surgery.
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Season Stats: 14 games (14 starts), 930 offensive snaps, 47 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 fumble recovery
Back on the field after missing two straight games with a fractured throat, Ragnow started and played every offensive snap in the Lions’ 37-35 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Although he was penalized once for being an ineligible man downfield on a pass, he didn’t allow a single pressure and posted a solid 65.1 grade for the game, according to Pro Football Focus.
Ragnow ends the season with an 80.3 overall grade from PFF, which ranks second among all NFL centers. He didn’t allow a single sack and only one quarterback hit, with eight hurries being his only real blemish.
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Playoffs: NFC North champ, No. 1 seed — BYE
Season Stats: 12 games (0 starts), 75 defensive snaps, 203 special teams snaps; 11 tackles (5 solo)
Although he didn’t record any official statistics, Ramsey did play six defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps in the Packers’ 35-16 win over the Chicago Bears
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Playoffs: NFL East champ, No. 4 seed — 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday (NBC) vs. Buccaneers
Season Stats: 16 games (7 starts), 219 offensive snaps, 224 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 6 tackles (5 solo)
Despite playing his most offensive snaps since Week 7, Sprinkle was not a big part of the passing game in Washington’s 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Of the 23 snaps he played, he was a run-blocker for 16. He also played 13 special teams snaps, notching an assisted tackle in punt coverage early in the second half.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Season Stats: 16 games (0 starts), 392 defensive snaps, 75 special teams snaps; 30 tackles (12 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 2 QB hits
Once again playing a significant number of snaps, Watts did not record any official statistics in the Vikings’ 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions, but he did notch three hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He played 35 of 58 defensive snaps, marking the second straight week - and just the third time this season - he’s been on the field for more than half of the snaps.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Season Stats: 16 games (7 starts), 565 defensive snaps, 44 special teams snaps; 51 tackles (27 solo), 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sack, 11 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
In what could have been his final game with the Patriots, Wise made four solo tackles and notched a pair of quarterback hits in New England’s 28-14 win over the New York Jets. On one of his 38 defensive snaps, it appeared that Wise got a strip-sack against Sam Darnold midway through the fourth quarter, but the play was reviewed and called an incomplete pass, so it went down as one of his quarterback hits.
Wise - who ended the year with a solid 71.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade - is one of several Patriots set to enter free agency this offseason.