The 2020 NFL regular season is in the books. There were 10 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league in Week 17 That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve, the reserve/COVID-19 list or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend, as well as the four who will play in the playoffs… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Season Stats: 10 games (0 starts), 141 defensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps; 8 tackles (3 solo), 1 pass defended Agim played only nine defensive snaps in the Broncos’ 32-31 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Although he didn’t record any official statistics, Pro Football Focus credited him with one hurry.

Brandon Allen struggled for the Bengals in Week 17. (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 277 offensive snaps; 90 of 142 passing (63.4 percent), 925 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT; 13 carries, 27 yards, 1 fumble (1 lost) After leading the Bengals to a victory with a career day last week, Allen turned in the complete opposite performance in Cincinnati’s 38-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He completed just 6 of 21 passes for 48 yards and threw a pair of interceptions. That works out to a 0.0 passer rating, making him the first quarterback to do that on at least 20 passing attempts since Peyton Manning in 2015. Pro Football Focus gave him a 29.7 grade for the performance, which was a significant drop off from the 91.0 he earned the previous week. Alex Collins - Seattle Seahawks Playoffs: NFC West champ, No. 3 seed — 3:40 p.m. CT Saturday (FOX) vs. Rams Season Stats: 3 games (1 start), 52 offensive snaps; 18 carries, 77 yards, 2 TD; 1 reception, 4 yards Elevated from the practice squad to the active roster a few days earlier, Collins scored an eight-yard touchdown in the closing minutes to put the finishing touches on the Seahawks’ 26-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite playing only seven snaps, he finished with 29 yards on five carries, which helped him earn a solid 78.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. Collins was called into action because Carlos Hyde (illness) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) were out. He did well enough that some are speculating he might be a surprise contributor in the playoffs and could even be Seattle’s second-team running back ahead of Rashaad Penny.

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Playoffs: NFL East champ, No. 4 seed — 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday (NBC) vs. Buccaneers Season Stats: 16 games (11 starts), 764 defensive snaps, 129 special teams snaps; 89 tackles (63 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QB hits, 3 INT (88 yards, 1 TD), 1 PBU It’s hard to imagine a better way to end a rookie season than how Curl capped 2020. He made an interception - his third in four games - to help Washington beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 and clinch the NFC East. The pick came just two plays after Washington scored a touchdown and it set up a field goal that made it 10-0 in the first quarter. He also made three solo tackles while playing all 68 defensive snaps. Curl ended the season with an impressive 68.0 grade, which led all rookie safeties and landed him on Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team. That also ranked eighth among 44 rookie defensive players who played at least 350 snaps this year. His three interceptions were the most by a former Arkansas player in one NFL season since 2011, when Chris Houston had five for the Lions and George Wilson had four for the Bills.

