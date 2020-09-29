Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 3
Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
It’s worth noting that number doesn’t include the other eight former Razorbacks currently on practice squads.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 4: 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) at Jets
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 9 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps
Active for the first time, Agim made his NFL debut in the Broncos’ 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played nine defensive snaps and five special teams snaps, but did not record any statistics. Agim’s activation was the result of a couple of injuries on Denver’s defensive line.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Ravens
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 68 defensive snaps, 47 special teams snaps; 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL
Despite playing fewer snaps that the first two games of his career, Curl still played well in Washington’s 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns. In just 14 defensive snaps, he made a pair of solo tackles. He also contributed 20 special teams snaps.
There are still calls from fans for Curl to start, as his Pro Football Focus grades have increased each game, going from 58.7 to 66.1 to 71.5. In his Monday morning press conference, head coach Ron Rivera said Curl has “really exceeded expectations” and probably would have been drafted higher than the seventh round had he been able to go through pre-draft workouts.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Saints
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 129 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snap; 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 FF
Flowers started and played more snaps than any of his teammates on the defensive line in the Lions’ 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He took advantage of that playing time by notching three tackles - including one solo - on 40 defensive snaps, with one of them being a run stuff for no gain.
Those were Flowers’ only traditional stats, but Pro Football Focus also credited him with a couple of hurries and gave him a solid 70.5 grade for the game. Among edge defenders with at least 50 defensive snaps this season, his 76.9 overall grade ranks ninth in the NFL.
Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots
Week 4: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Chiefs
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 16 special teams snaps
Despite an injury to starting center David Andrews, Froholdt still didn’t see any action on offense in the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. New England opted to move Joe Thuney from left guard to center and rookie Michael Onwenu filled in for him. Unfortunately for Froholdt - who played seven snaps on the field goal/extra point unit - the rookie graded out as the top guard in the NFL for Week 3, likely cementing himself higher on the depth chart.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Eagles
Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 52 defensive snaps, 40 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended
After getting banged up a week earlier, Greenlaw was one of seven inactive players in the 49ers’ 36-9 win over the New York Giants. He is dealing with a quad injury. It’s the first time he’s missed a game since entering the league last year.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Buccaneers
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 199 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 16 receptions, 206 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo)
Henry has been a consistent performer so far this season and had another solid showing in the Chargers’ 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Playing 69 of 78 offensive snaps, he hauled in five passes for 50 yards, with three of his receptions resulting in third-down conversions. On top of that, Henry notched a tackle after a fumble by Justin Herbert was recovered by the Panthers.
Through three weeks, Henry’s 206 receiving yards rank second among all NFL tight ends, trailing only Travis Kelce (227). His 16 receptions rank third, behind Kelce (21) and Darren Waller (20).
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at 49ers
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 228 offensive snaps
Peters played all but two offensive snaps in the Eagles’ 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals, coming out with an injury during overtime. Although he earned a 75.5 grade from Pro Football Focus - which was a step up after back-to-back sub-60 grades the first two weeks of the season - the aging star struggled to block Carl Lawson, giving up a pair of sacks and two hurries.
Has Jason Peters ever been knocked over like this before in his career? Just alarming to see. pic.twitter.com/pPclSbZHwu— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 28, 2020
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Saints
Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 204 offensive snaps, 16 special teams snaps
In what could be considered a subpar performance, Ragnow started and played every offensive snap in the Lions’ 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals. After allowing just one pressure the first two weeks, he gave up two - both of which were hurries - against Arizona, earning him a 54.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. Even with that showing, though, Ragnow’s 79.7 season grade still ranks second among all NFL centers.
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 4: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) vs. Falcons
Season Stats: N/A
Ramsey was one of the Packers’ six inactive players in their 37-30 win over the New Orleans Saints. It’s the third straight week he’s been inactive, so he’s still waiting to make his NFL debut.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Ravens
Season Stats: 3 games (1 start), 41 offensive snaps, 51 special teams snaps
Similar to last week, Sprinkle came off the bench in Washington’s 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns and had a limited role on offense. He played just seven snaps and was not targeted with any passes. Where Sprinkle made his biggest contribution was on special teams, as he played 19 such snaps.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Texans
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 97 defensive snaps, 20 special teams snaps; 2 tackles (2 solo)
It was another quiet game for Watts in the Vikings’ 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He did not record any statistics while playing 22 of 75 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
Despite continuing to draw praise in the preseason, it’s been a rough start to the season for Watts. Through three games, he has an abysmal 37.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. That ranks 122nd out of 126 qualifying interior defensive linemen. Part of the reason for the low grade is he has just one total pressure on 42 pass-rush snaps and he’s missed three tackles.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 4: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Chiefs
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 83 defensive snaps; 7 tackles (3 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
The biggest play by a former Arkansas player over the weekend belonged to Wise in the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just eight seconds after New England scored to push its lead to 16 points, Wise teamed up with teammate Shilique Calhoun to sack Derek Carr near the goal line. The ball came loose and he jumped on it for his first career touchdown.
SACK AND A TOUCHDOWN! Patriots defense with a HUGE play! pic.twitter.com/dCR9o5hYqL— Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) September 27, 2020
Although some initially reported Wise had the “holy grail” of defensive stats with a sack, forced fumble, fumble recover and touchdown, he and Calhoun split the sack and Calhoun got credit for knocking the ball out.
It was the highlight of an overall solid performance by Wise, who nearly doubled his total snaps from the previous two weeks by playing 39. He finished with five tackles - including three solo - in addition to the touchdown.
#Patriots film: Deatrich Wise almost got #Raiders OT Kolton Miller credited with a sack on this bull rush. Look at that power. pic.twitter.com/rH0FXCZ1Os— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 28, 2020