Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s worth noting that number doesn’t include the other eight former Razorbacks currently on practice squads.

Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…

McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos

Week 4: 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) at Jets

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 9 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps

Active for the first time, Agim made his NFL debut in the Broncos’ 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played nine defensive snaps and five special teams snaps, but did not record any statistics. Agim’s activation was the result of a couple of injuries on Denver’s defensive line.

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team

Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Ravens

Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 68 defensive snaps, 47 special teams snaps; 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL

Despite playing fewer snaps that the first two games of his career, Curl still played well in Washington’s 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns. In just 14 defensive snaps, he made a pair of solo tackles. He also contributed 20 special teams snaps.

There are still calls from fans for Curl to start, as his Pro Football Focus grades have increased each game, going from 58.7 to 66.1 to 71.5. In his Monday morning press conference, head coach Ron Rivera said Curl has “really exceeded expectations” and probably would have been drafted higher than the seventh round had he been able to go through pre-draft workouts.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 4: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Saints

Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 129 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snap; 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 FF

Flowers started and played more snaps than any of his teammates on the defensive line in the Lions’ 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He took advantage of that playing time by notching three tackles - including one solo - on 40 defensive snaps, with one of them being a run stuff for no gain.

Those were Flowers’ only traditional stats, but Pro Football Focus also credited him with a couple of hurries and gave him a solid 70.5 grade for the game. Among edge defenders with at least 50 defensive snaps this season, his 76.9 overall grade ranks ninth in the NFL.

Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots

Week 4: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Chiefs

Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 16 special teams snaps

Despite an injury to starting center David Andrews, Froholdt still didn’t see any action on offense in the Patriots’ 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. New England opted to move Joe Thuney from left guard to center and rookie Michael Onwenu filled in for him. Unfortunately for Froholdt - who played seven snaps on the field goal/extra point unit - the rookie graded out as the top guard in the NFL for Week 3, likely cementing himself higher on the depth chart.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 4: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Eagles

Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 52 defensive snaps, 40 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended

After getting banged up a week earlier, Greenlaw was one of seven inactive players in the 49ers’ 36-9 win over the New York Giants. He is dealing with a quad injury. It’s the first time he’s missed a game since entering the league last year.