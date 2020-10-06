The Hogs won, so you do too! For two days only, get 60% off a premium HawgBeat subscription with code HOGSWON. New users | Existing users

Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.

That number includes one player who was elevated from the practice squad, but doesn’t include another who was placed on injured reserve or the seven other former Razorbacks still on practice squads.

Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…

McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos

Week 5: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Patriots

Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)

Playing in his second career game, Agim notched his first NFL tackle in the Broncos’ 37-28 win over the New York Jets. It was an assisted tackle late in the third quarter, as he and teammate DeShawn Williams combined to bring down La’Mical Perine after a two-yard gain - but it was enough for a first down.

Agim saw his playing time nearly double, getting 17 defensive snaps, while also contributing seven snaps on special teams. According to Pro Football Focus, he also notched the first pressure of his career, tallying one hurry.

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team

Week 5: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Rams

Season Stats: 4 games (1 start), 72 defensive snaps, 64 special teams snaps; 10 tackles (7 solo), 2 TFL

Curl made the first start of his NFL career in Washington’s 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, getting the nod as the nickel. He played 24 of 57 defensive snaps - plus 17 special teams snaps - and finished with three tackles.

Two of Curl’s tackles - both of the assisted ones - came near the line of scrimmage. He and a teammate sniffed out a shovel pass for a 1-yard gain and on the other, he helped bring down a ball carrier after a 2-yard gain on first down.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 5: BYE

Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 182 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snap; 12 tackles (9 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 FF

In the Lions’ 35-29 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Flowers played 53 defensive snaps and made three solo tackles - including two for a loss - with one quarterback hit. He made a costly mistake, though, when he committed a roughing the passer penalty just before halftime, setting up a New Orleans touchdown.

Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots

Week 5: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Broncos

Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 18 special teams snaps

As has been the case all season, Froholdt’s only action in the Patriots’ 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs came on special teams. He played two snaps with the field goal/extra point unit.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 5: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Dolphins

Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 52 defensive snaps, 40 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended

For the second straight week, Greenlaw was one of seven inactive players in the 49ers’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles because of a quad injury suffered in Week 2. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he was “hopeful” he’d return to practice Wednesday.

De’Jon Harris - Green Bay Packers

Week 5: BYE

Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 13 special teams snaps

Activated from the practice squad just in time for Monday Night Football, Harris made his NFL debut in the Packers’ 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. All 13 of his snaps came on special teams and he did not record any statistics.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Saints

Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 244 offensive snaps, 2 special teams snaps; 18 receptions, 245 yards; 1 tackle (1 solo)

Despite playing 45 of 52 offensive snaps, Henry was targeted just three times in the Chargers’ 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught two of them for 39 yards, with both resulting in first downs just a couple plays apart. That earned him a 65.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked fifth among Los Angeles’ offensive players.