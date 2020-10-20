When the Hogs win, you win! Get 70% off a new annual subscription and get a giftcode to BreakingT.com on us with code: SECWIN

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 11 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 7: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Chiefs Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo) After appearing in their last two games, Agim was once again inactive for the Broncos’ 18-12 win over the New England Patriots.

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 7: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Cowboys Season Stats: 6 games (2 starts), 110 defensive snaps, 88 special teams snaps; 14 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFL After making back-to-back starts, Curl came off the bench in Washington’s 20-19 loss to the New York Giants and played only two defensive snaps. On one of those, he gave up an 11-yard pass on a third-and-10 play - which he then made a tackle on. He also had 14 special teams snaps.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 7: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Falcons Season Stats: 5 games (5 starts), 228 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snap; 17 tackles (11 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 2 FF He hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since leaving New England, but Flowers turned in one of his best performances with the Lions in their 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting and playing 46 of 64 defensive snaps, he notched his second snap of the season on a strip-sack of Gardner Minshew II. As Jacksonville was driving late in the first half, he quickly got into the backfield and knocked loose the ball, which a teammate fell on for the turnover. It was one of his five tackles in the game. His other four all came within three yards of the line of scrimmage, including one for no gain on which he dropped into coverage. The performance landed him on Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week with an impressive 92.0 grade. His overall season grade of 82.9 ranks fifth among the 105 edge-defenders with at least 100 snaps this year.

Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Week 7: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. 49ers Season Stats: 5 games (0 starts), 45 offensive snaps, 20 special teams snaps When yet another injury forced them to once again shuffle their offensive line, Froholdt finally made his offensive debut in the Patriots 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. He was inserted at right guard and ended up playing 45 of 57 offensive snaps. It went well for Froholdt, too, as he didn’t allow a single pressure and earned a solid 72.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. That mark included an excellent 87.4 pass-blocking grade. Previously, Froholdt’s only action had come on the field goal/extra point unit. He continued that role this week, getting two special teams snaps. It was a big weekend for the Denmark native…

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 7: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Patriots Season Stats: 4 games (2 starts), 147 defensive snaps, 62 special teams snaps; 21 tackles (17 solo), 2 TFL, 1 pass defended With Kwon Alexander out with a high ankle sprain, Greenlaw started at weak-side linebacker in the 49ers’ 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He played all 60 defensive snaps and made one of the most critical plays of the game. Facing a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Rams tried to get to the edge with their running back, but Greenlaw came down and knocked him out of bounds for a 1-yard loss. It eventually led to an interception as San Francisco was clinging to a 21-9 lead late in the third quarter.

Dre Greenlaw is the 2nd best LB on the team.

Watch him never take his eyes off the RB, work through all the traffic and garbage. This was my play of the game. It set off the sequence that led to Verrett INT of Goff.



