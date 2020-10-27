College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 11 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 8: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Chargers Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo) Agim was one of the Broncos’ seven inactive players in their 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the second straight week the rookie has been inactive and the fourth time in six weeks this season. Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 8: BYE Season Stats: 7 games (2 starts), 149 defensive snaps, 98 special teams snaps; 17 tackles (12 solo), 2 TFL Playing a career-high 39 defensive snaps in Washington’s 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Curl - who also got 10 special teams snaps - made three solo tackles. Two of his stops were at the line of scrimmage or no gain. Making his snap count more impressive is the fact there were only 56 total snaps, so Curl was on the field 70 percent of the time. The increase in playing time was thanks to teammate Landon Collins going down with an injury, which has since been reported as a season-ending torn Achilles. Previously, Curl had played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps just once, topping out at 53 percent. His performance Sunday earned Curl a 67.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, which is his second-best mark of the season. Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Colts Season Stats: 6 games (5 starts), 271 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 19 tackles (11 solo), 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Coming off the bench for the first time since 2016, Flowers turned in another solid performance in the Lions’ 23-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Playing 43 defensive snaps, he made a pair of assisted tackle, broke up a pass, notched a quarterback hit and recovered a fumble. The pass breakup came on a fourth-down play and Flowers’ fumble recovery set up Detroit’s go-ahead field goal late in the fourth quarter. The performance earned him a 75.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

📽 Romeo Okwara force un fumble de Matt Ryan sur ce sack, et Trey Flowers récupère pour Detroit ! #OnePride



📺 @beinsports_FR #nflextra

📱 #NFLGamePass pic.twitter.com/8WeC1fZcEv — NFL France (@NFLFrance) October 25, 2020

Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bills Season Stats: 6 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 22 special teams snaps An injury forced him into his first offensive action last week, but Froholdt had a limited role in the Patriots’ 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He played just 16 offensive snaps at left guard after playing 45 at right guard a week earlier. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up a sack, but still earned a 62.2 overall grade thanks to a solid 70.1 mark in run blocking. Froholdt also got two snaps on special teams, where he’s been on the field goal/extra point unit all season. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 8: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Seahawks Season Stats: 5 games (3 starts), 187 defensive snaps, 63 special teams snaps; 27 tackles (20 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended Greenlaw started at strong-side linebacker in the 49ers’ 33-6 win over the New England Patriots. He finished with six tackles, including his first sack of the season. He took down Cam Newton for an eight-yard loss for his second career sack. (Greenlaw’s first sack was also against a former Heisman Trophy winner, as he sacked Kyler Murray last season.) Pro Football Focus gave Greenlaw a 73.2 overall grade on his 40 snaps against New England, improving his season grade to 66.3.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 8: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Broncos Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 373 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 25 receptions, 291 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) Targeted seven times in the Chargers’ 39-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henry didn’t have any drops - according to Pro Football Focus - but made just three receptions for 23 yards while playing 62 of 81 snaps. On a seven-yard catch early in the fourth quarter, Henry actually got banged up, but he managed to return to the game. Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 8: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Cowboys Season Stats: 3 games (3 starts), 228 offensive snaps Placed on injured reserve with a toe injury following Week 3, Peters could return to action next weekend against the Cowboys. The Eagles activated his 21-day practice window Monday. With injuries mounting on Philadelphia’s offensive line, exactly where Peters fits in - at his usual left tackle spot, at right tackle or even at guard - remains to be seen. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Colts Season Stats: 6 games (6 starts), 404 offensive snaps, 21 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) Ragnow turned in another solid performance in the Lions’ 23-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He played all 62 snaps at center and didn’t allow a single pressure, posting a 72.8 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Vikings Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 18 defensive snaps, 29 special teams snaps After getting a handful of snaps on defense in his first two games, Ramsey was limited to special teams duty in the Packers’ 35-20 win over the Houston Texans. He played seven total snaps, with six on the kickoff coverage unit and one on the punt return unit. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team Week 8: BYE Season Stats: 7 games (4 starts), 97 offensive snaps, 103 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo) For just the second time this season, Sprinkle was targeted with a pass in Washington’s 25-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He caught the ball this time and gained six yards. It came on one of his 28 offensive snaps, which matches the reps he got in the last three games combined and equals his season high set in the opener. Sprinkle also played eight special teams snaps. Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Packers Season Stats: 6 games (0 starts), 158 defensive snaps, 36 special teams snaps; 9 tackles (4 solo) The Vikings had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 7. Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Week 8: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Bills Season Stats: 6 games (1 start), 178 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 17 tackles (8 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD Despite making his first start of the season in the Patriots’ 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Wise did not record any statistics - traditional or on PFF - while playing 30 defensive snaps. He earned a season-low 49.1 grade from Pro Football Focus and also played his first special teams snap of the year.