Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 8
Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league.
It’s worth noting, though, that Alex Collins appears to be on his way back into the league, with reports that he is expected to be signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad this week. A record-breaking running back at Arkansas, he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. He’ll provide depth for a Seattle team dealing with several injuries at the position.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Falcons
Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 26 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo)
Agim was one of the Broncos’ seven inactive players in their 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the third straight week the rookie has been inactive and the fifth time in seven games this season.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Giants
Season Stats: 7 games (2 starts), 149 defensive snaps, 98 special teams snaps; 17 tackles (12 solo), 2 TFL
Washington had its regularly scheduled bye in Week 8.
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Vikings
Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
For the second straight week, Flowers came off the bench in the Lions’ 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. His playing time also decreased this week, as he played fewer than 50 percent - 38 of 77 - of Detroit’s defensive snaps.
Although he wasn’t productive as a pass rusher - he didn’t have a single pressure, according to Pro Football Focus - Flowers had a good day against the run. Included in his three tackles was a 4-yard tackle for loss to force a third-and-long and a stuff for no gain at the 1-yard line, both against Jordan Wilkins. That helped him still have a 67.1 grade from PFF despite his lack of a pass rush, which is usually his strength.
Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots
Week 9: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Jets
Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 25 special teams snaps
After getting some offensive action in the last two games, Froholdt was back to solely special teams duty in the Patriots’ 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He played three snaps on the field goal/PAT unit.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 9: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) vs. Packers
Season Stats: 6 games (4 starts), 253 defensive snaps, 67 special teams snaps; 35 tackles (27 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended
Making his fourth start of the season, Greenlaw racked up eight tackles - including seven solo - in the 49ers’ 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He played all but two of 68 defensive snaps, plus four special teams snaps, and was flagged for defensive holding at one point.
San Francisco showed that is confident in Greenlaw’s development when it traded away the oft-injured Kwon Alexander on Monday. The former Arkansas star had been filling in as a starter when Alexander’s been out.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Raiders
Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 457 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 29 receptions, 324 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)
Henry caught every pass thrown his direction in the Chargers’ 31-30 loss to the Denver Broncos, but he’ll be remembered for a costly penalty down the stretch. Already in the red zone in the closing minutes of the game, Los Angeles looked like it might score a touchdown to seal a victory. Instead, Henry was called for an illegal crack-back block, which cost his team 15 yards and eventually led to the Chargers settling for a field goal. That gave Denver an opportunity to win at the buzzer.
Statistically, Henry finished with four receptions for 33 yards while playing 84 of 87 offensive snaps. It’s the fourth straight game he’s failed to eclipse 40 yards after racking up 206 yards over the first three games of the season.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9: BYE
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 289 offensive snaps
Despite speculation that he might need more time, Peters was activated off injured reserve in time for the Eagles’ 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was Philadelphia’s first chance to activate him since he suffered a tow injury in Week 3 and he immediately resumed starting at left tackle.
Peters played all 63 offensive snaps and posted a season-high 75.7 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF credited him with just one hurry allowed, helping him earn a 78.4 pass-blocking grade - which was also a season high.
Credit where it's due, Jason Peters big block right here: pic.twitter.com/XroYaFQ3iS— Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) November 2, 2020
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Vikings
Season Stats: 7 games (7 starts), 465 offensive snaps, 21 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)
It was a rough day for the Lions’ offensive line in their 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, including for Ragnow. Starting and playing all 61 snaps at center, he allowed a couple of hurries - according to Pro Football Focus - and posted a season-worst 53.3 run-blocking grade.
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 9: 7:20 p.m. CT Thursday (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) at 49ers
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 18 defensive snaps, 29 special teams snaps
After appearing in their last three games, Ramsey was one of the Packers’ seven inactive players in their 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Giants
Season Stats: 7 games (4 starts), 97 offensive snaps, 103 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo)
Washington had its regularly scheduled bye in Week 8.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Lions
Season Stats: 7 games (0 starts), 171 defensive snaps, 38 special teams snaps; 10 tackles (4 solo)
Coming off a bye week, Watts had another solid performance on limited reps in the Vikings’ 28-22 win over the Green Bay Packers. He was credited with one assisted tackle when he and teammate Ifeadi Odenigbo teamed up to stop Jamaal Williams for a 1-yard gain in the fourth quarter. That play set up a third-and-long that eventually let to a punt.
That was Watts’ only official statistic while playing 13 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps, but he still earned a 66.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. It comes on the heels of 82.4 and 76.2 grades in his previous two games after failing to crack 60 in the first four.
Jonathan Williams - Detroit Lions
Week 9: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Vikings
Season Stats: N/A
After going through camp in Detroit, Williams was cut and landed on the Washington Football Team’s practice squad. That’s where he spent the first half of the season before the Lions re-signed him late last week. When he’s added to the active roster, Williams will be the third former Arkansas player on Detroit’s 53-man roster, joining Flowers and Ragnow. (The Lions also have Dan Skipper on their practice squad.)
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 9: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Jets
Season Stats: 7 games (2 starts), 225 defensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (9 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
In the starting lineup for the second straight week, Wise’s second start - which came in the Patriots’ 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills - was much better than his first. After not recording any statistics last week, he racked up five tackles while playing a season-high 47 defensive snaps Sunday.
Wise’s lone solo tackle came when he stopped Devin Singletary for no gain, plus all but one of his four assisted tackles came within three yards of the line of scrimmage. Although he wasn’t officially credited with anything else, Pro Football Focus gave him one quarterback hit and one hurry. That helped Wise post a 76.9 overall grade - a dramatic improvement from the 49.1 he earned last week.