Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league. Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 10: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Raiders Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 45 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass defended Active for just the third time this season, Agim played a career-high 19 defensive snaps in the Broncos’ 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He notched a pair of tackles, but his biggest play when he beat his man up front and knocked down a pass from Matt Ryan (video below). Pro Football Focus credited him with a couple more tackles and two hurries, helping him post an impressive 74.2 overall grade.

McTelvin Agim with a batted pass. pic.twitter.com/dRe3q95Gth — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 8, 2020

Alex Collins - Seattle Seahawks Week 10: N/A Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 13 offensive snaps; 2 carries, 5 yards After joining Seattle’s practice squad a week earlier, Collins was elevated to the active roster for the Seahawks’ 44-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills because of several injuries at running back. He played 13 snaps and gained five yards on two carries. On his first carry late in the second quarter, Collins actually gained eight yards, but he lost three yards on an attempt midway through the third quarter. It was Collins’ first action since Week 11 of the 2018 season. He has since reverted back to the practice squad. Seattle can elevate and revert him one more time this year without subjecting him to waivers. Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Lions Season Stats: 8 games (3 starts), 246 defensive snaps, 103 special teams snaps; 28 tackles (18 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits With Landon Collins out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, Curl stepped into a starting role at strong safety in Washington’s 23-20 loss to the New York Giants. While playing all 77 defensive snaps, he made a team-high 11 tackles and two quarterback hits. Included in those totals was Curl’s first career sack, which is seen in the video below. It came in a big spot, too, as he sacked Daniel Jones for a loss of 7 yards just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. The play came on third down, too, so it forced New York to punt and gave Curl’s team a chance to win.

1st SACK for the rookie 😈



📺 #NYGvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/kykJyO7CPs — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 8, 2020

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 10: N/A Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery Flowers was placed on injured reserve a day after playing fewer than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in the Lions’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit head coach Matt Patricia did not specify what the injury is, but said it could be a “short-term” stint on IR, meaning he could possibly return this season. He’ll have to miss at least three games. Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Week 10: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Ravens Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps For the second straight week, Froholdt was limited to special teams duty in the Patriots’ 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. He played seven snaps as part of the field goal/PAT unit.

Dre Greenlaw (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 10: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Saints Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 317 defensive snaps, 71 special teams snaps; 42 tackles (31 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended Finally THE guy after the trade of Kwon Alexander, Greenlaw started and played all but two defensive snaps in the 49ers’ 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. He finished with seven tackles, including this stop at the line of scrimmage for no gain:

However, Pro Football Focus credited him with his first missed tackle of the season and gave him a season-low 39.8 grade for his performance.

Hunter Henry (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 10: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Dolphins Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 535 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 33 receptions, 357 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo) Playing all but one offensive snap in the Chargers’ 31-26 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Henry duplicated his stat line from last week, catching four passes for 33 yards. Three of his catches resulted in first downs, including a pair of third-down conversions. The performance earned him a oils 70.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. Henry’s four receptions Sunday moved him past Matt Jones’ career total, so he now ranks eighth among all former Razorbacks in the NFL. With more more catches, he’d surpass Derek Russell. Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Giants Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 289 offensive snaps The Eagles had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 9. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Washington Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 539 offensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo) Ragnow started at center in the Lions’ 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and played all 75 offensive snaps, as well as five snaps on special teams. He allowed just one hurry, according to Pro Football Focus. At 78.0, Ragnow - who has yet to miss an offensive snaps this season - is the second-highest graded center in the NFL. Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Jaguars Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 34 defensive snaps, 43 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (1 solo) After being inactive last week, Ramsey was back on the field in the Packers’ 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. He played a career-high 16 defensive snaps and, although he didn’t record any official statistics, Pro Football Focus credited him with a hurry - the first pressure of his career. Ramsey also had a big impact on special teams. Playing 14 snaps across all four main units, he made three tackles, with one being solo. They were the first tackles in the NFL. Two came on kickoff coverage, while the other came on punt coverage. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Lions Season Stats: 8 games (5 starts), 102 offensive snaps, 115 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo) Although he technically started in Washington’s 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, Sprinkle played just five offensive snaps and wasn’t targeted with any passes. His primary role, as usual, was on special teams, as he played 12 total snaps across the kickoff return, punt coverage and field goal units. Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Week 10: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Bears Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 207 defensive snaps, 43 special teams snaps; 14 tackles (5 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit Watts’ solid play continued in the Vikings’ 34-20 win over the Detroit Lions. Playing 36 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps, he finished with four tackles. That includes half of a sack, as he teamed up with teammate Eric Wilson to bring down Matt Stafford for a loss of four yards. Not only did the play put Detroit behind the chains and eventually lead to it kicking a field goal early in the fourth quarter, but it knocked Stafford out of the game. The performance earned Watts an 80.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. He has now earned grades of 82.4, 76.2, 66.8 and 80.1 in the last four games after posting grades of 48.8, 30.4, 46.3 and 60.0 in his first four appearances of the season.

Take 1min and see why @armonwatts is on the rise!

First 3 plays are from 1 series!



-Natural separation with arms.

-Hand quickness

-Nice acceleration.#Vikings pic.twitter.com/p74vlQXNxb — Ben Leber (@nacholeber) November 9, 2020

Jonathan Williams - Detroit Lions Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Washington Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 2 special teams snaps Officially on the Lions’ 53-man roster this week, Williams appeared in their 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but played just two special teams snaps. Both of those snaps came on the kickoff coverage unit.

Deatrich Wise Jr. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)