Pro Hogs NFL Report - 2020 Week 9
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league.
That number doesn’t include former Razorbacks on injured reserve or practice squads throughout the league.
Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…
McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos
Week 10: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Raiders
Season Stats: 3 games (0 starts), 45 defensive snaps, 12 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass defended
Active for just the third time this season, Agim played a career-high 19 defensive snaps in the Broncos’ 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He notched a pair of tackles, but his biggest play when he beat his man up front and knocked down a pass from Matt Ryan (video below). Pro Football Focus credited him with a couple more tackles and two hurries, helping him post an impressive 74.2 overall grade.
McTelvin Agim with a batted pass. pic.twitter.com/dRe3q95Gth— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 8, 2020
Alex Collins - Seattle Seahawks
Week 10: N/A
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 13 offensive snaps; 2 carries, 5 yards
After joining Seattle’s practice squad a week earlier, Collins was elevated to the active roster for the Seahawks’ 44-34 loss to the Buffalo Bills because of several injuries at running back. He played 13 snaps and gained five yards on two carries. On his first carry late in the second quarter, Collins actually gained eight yards, but he lost three yards on an attempt midway through the third quarter.
It was Collins’ first action since Week 11 of the 2018 season. He has since reverted back to the practice squad. Seattle can elevate and revert him one more time this year without subjecting him to waivers.
Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team
Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Lions
Season Stats: 8 games (3 starts), 246 defensive snaps, 103 special teams snaps; 28 tackles (18 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits
With Landon Collins out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, Curl stepped into a starting role at strong safety in Washington’s 23-20 loss to the New York Giants. While playing all 77 defensive snaps, he made a team-high 11 tackles and two quarterback hits.
Included in those totals was Curl’s first career sack, which is seen in the video below. It came in a big spot, too, as he sacked Daniel Jones for a loss of 7 yards just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. The play came on third down, too, so it forced New York to punt and gave Curl’s team a chance to win.
1st SACK for the rookie 😈— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 8, 2020
📺 #NYGvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/kykJyO7CPs
Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions
Week 10: N/A
Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 309 defensive snaps, 17 special teams snaps; 22 tackles (13 solo), 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 QB hits, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Flowers was placed on injured reserve a day after playing fewer than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in the Lions’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit head coach Matt Patricia did not specify what the injury is, but said it could be a “short-term” stint on IR, meaning he could possibly return this season. He’ll have to miss at least three games.
Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots
Week 10: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Ravens
Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 61 offensive snaps, 32 special teams snaps
For the second straight week, Froholdt was limited to special teams duty in the Patriots’ 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. He played seven snaps as part of the field goal/PAT unit.
Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers
Week 10: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Saints
Season Stats: 7 games (5 starts), 317 defensive snaps, 71 special teams snaps; 42 tackles (31 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 pass defended
Finally THE guy after the trade of Kwon Alexander, Greenlaw started and played all but two defensive snaps in the 49ers’ 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. He finished with seven tackles, including this stop at the line of scrimmage for no gain:
"That job is 𝘩𝘪𝘴 now."— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 6, 2020
Our guy @DreGreenlaw making this most of his opportunity! #ProHogs #WPS pic.twitter.com/qhxYYeyizK
However, Pro Football Focus credited him with his first missed tackle of the season and gave him a season-low 39.8 grade for his performance.
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Week 10: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) at Dolphins
Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 535 offensive snaps, 5 special teams snaps; 33 receptions, 357 yards, 1 TD; 1 tackle (1 solo)
Playing all but one offensive snap in the Chargers’ 31-26 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Henry duplicated his stat line from last week, catching four passes for 33 yards. Three of his catches resulted in first downs, including a pair of third-down conversions. The performance earned him a oils 70.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Henry’s four receptions Sunday moved him past Matt Jones’ career total, so he now ranks eighth among all former Razorbacks in the NFL. With more more catches, he’d surpass Derek Russell.
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Giants
Season Stats: 4 games (4 starts), 289 offensive snaps
The Eagles had their regularly scheduled bye in Week 9.
Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Washington
Season Stats: 8 games (8 starts), 539 offensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo)
Ragnow started at center in the Lions’ 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and played all 75 offensive snaps, as well as five snaps on special teams. He allowed just one hurry, according to Pro Football Focus. At 78.0, Ragnow - who has yet to miss an offensive snaps this season - is the second-highest graded center in the NFL.
Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers
Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Jaguars
Season Stats: 4 games (0 starts), 34 defensive snaps, 43 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (1 solo)
After being inactive last week, Ramsey was back on the field in the Packers’ 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. He played a career-high 16 defensive snaps and, although he didn’t record any official statistics, Pro Football Focus credited him with a hurry - the first pressure of his career.
Ramsey also had a big impact on special teams. Playing 14 snaps across all four main units, he made three tackles, with one being solo. They were the first tackles in the NFL. Two came on kickoff coverage, while the other came on punt coverage.
Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team
Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Lions
Season Stats: 8 games (5 starts), 102 offensive snaps, 115 special teams snaps; 1 reception, 6 yards; 2 tackles (2 solo)
Although he technically started in Washington’s 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, Sprinkle played just five offensive snaps and wasn’t targeted with any passes. His primary role, as usual, was on special teams, as he played 12 total snaps across the kickoff return, punt coverage and field goal units.
Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings
Week 10: 7:15 p.m. CT Monday (ESPN) at Bears
Season Stats: 8 games (0 starts), 207 defensive snaps, 43 special teams snaps; 14 tackles (5 solo), 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sack, 1 QB hit
Watts’ solid play continued in the Vikings’ 34-20 win over the Detroit Lions. Playing 36 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps, he finished with four tackles. That includes half of a sack, as he teamed up with teammate Eric Wilson to bring down Matt Stafford for a loss of four yards. Not only did the play put Detroit behind the chains and eventually lead to it kicking a field goal early in the fourth quarter, but it knocked Stafford out of the game.
The performance earned Watts an 80.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. He has now earned grades of 82.4, 76.2, 66.8 and 80.1 in the last four games after posting grades of 48.8, 30.4, 46.3 and 60.0 in his first four appearances of the season.
Take 1min and see why @armonwatts is on the rise!— Ben Leber (@nacholeber) November 9, 2020
First 3 plays are from 1 series!
-Natural separation with arms.
-Hand quickness
-Nice acceleration.#Vikings pic.twitter.com/p74vlQXNxb
Jonathan Williams - Detroit Lions
Week 10: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Washington
Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 2 special teams snaps
Officially on the Lions’ 53-man roster this week, Williams appeared in their 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but played just two special teams snaps. Both of those snaps came on the kickoff coverage unit.
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Week 10: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) vs. Ravens
Season Stats: 8 games (3 starts), 261 defensive snaps, 10 special teams snaps; 28 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sack, 5 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TD
Starting for the third straight week, Wise came up big in the Patriots’ 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. He played 36 of 46 defensive snaps and racked up six tackles and two quarterback hits. Included in those totals was Wise’s first solo sack of the season, which was among his season-high four pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Much like Curl’s, that sack came in a huge spot. Wise sacked Joe Flacco for a loss of five yards with a little more than a minute left in a tie game. It set up a third-and-7, which New York failed to convert and ultimately forced it to punt the ball back to New England. Unlike Curl’s Washington team, the Patriots made the most of the opportunity, getting a game-winning field goal as time expired.