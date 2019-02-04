Four former Arkansas players and two former coaches are Super Bowl champions.

Defensive ends Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise Jr. actually played in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, while offensive lineman Dan Skipper and wide receiver Cody Hollister were on the practice squad and non-football injury list, respectively.

Former head coach Bret Bielema served as a consultant to New England head coach Bill Belichick this season and is rumored to be a candidate for the Patriots’ defensive coordinator job or a position with the Miami Dolphins, while former graduate assistant Nick Caley is the Patriots’ tight ends coach.

It was a defensive battle that New England’s defensive line - which Flowers and Wise bookended as starting defensive ends - dominated, harassing Rams quarterback Jared Goff all game.

Although neither of them accounted for any of the team’s four sacks, their impact was still felt. Wise finished tied for second on the team with five tackles, including three solo stops, and had a quarterback hit. Flowers had three tackles - including one for loss - and two quarterback hits.

Here is a clip of Flowers' tackle for loss, on which he stopped Todd Gurley one yard behind the line of scrimmage: