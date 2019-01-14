Flowers was his usual disruptive self in the Patriots’ 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. His lone tackle was a 10-yard sack of Philip Rivers late in the first half, but he also had another 10-yard sack in the third quarter wiped out because of a roughing the passer penalty, which can be seen here:

Here is an update on all nine former Razorbacks who are on teams remaining in the NFL playoffs in the Divisional Round, including those not on 53-man rosters…

Not really sure what Trey Flowers is supposed to do there. pic.twitter.com/H4MvwqV4MW

Trey Flowers is having his way with the Chargers' O line so far today. pic.twitter.com/qe938DYwEe

Trey Flowers has been one of the most underrated players in the nfl the last few years. He’s such a handful!

Postseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 52 defensive snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers

Less than eight months removed from suffering a torn ACL, Henry was back on the field for the first time in the Chargers’ 41-28 loss to the New England Patriots. He started and played 14 snaps, with his lone target being broken up by Kyle Van Noy.

Postseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 14 offensive snaps

Cody Hollister - New England Patriots

Since undergoing season-ending back surgery over the summer, Hollister has been on New England’s Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

Postseason Stats: N/A

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles

Closing in on his 37th birthday, Peters’ body seems to finally be giving out on his, as he missed the final 14 offensive snaps of the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was already playing through a torn bicep and a quad injury.

Although he’s not set to be a free agent, the feeling in Philadelphia is that the Eagles will move on from him this offseason. That likely means retirement for the former Arkansas tight end who would then wait for his call to Canton as a hall of fame left tackle.

Postseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 105 offensive snaps

Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers

Philon came off the bench and played 21 of 83 defensive snaps - as well as seven special teams snaps - in the Chargers’ 41-28 loss to the New England Patriots. He made two solo tackles in his limited playing time.

Postseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 49 defensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL

Dan Skipper - New England Patriots

After splitting the regular season on the Lions and Broncos’ practice squads, Skipper signed to the Patriots’ practice squad Tuesday. Because he didn’t sign a futures contract with Denver, he was eligible to sign with a playoff team. With the Patriots, Skipper is reunited with his former head coach, Bret Bielema, who

Postseason Stats: N/A

Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts

Just as he was the final six weeks of the regular season and in the Wild Card Round, Williams was inactive in the Colts’ 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not appear in a game after being promoted from Indianapolis’ practice squad. Williams will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Postseason Stats: N/A

Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots

Dealing with a sprained ankle, Wise was inactive for the Patriots’ 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It is the first game he’s missed in his two-year career. Considering he was listed as questionable on the last injury report, there is hope he’ll be able to play against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, which kicks off at 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Postseason Stats: N/A