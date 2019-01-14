Pro Hogs NFL Report - Divisional Round
Here is an update on all nine former Razorbacks who are on teams remaining in the NFL playoffs in the Divisional Round, including those not on 53-man rosters…
Brandon Allen - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams held off a late rally to beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 and advance to the NFC Championship. They’ll travel to New Orleans to face the Saints at 2 p.m. Sunday on Fox.
Allen has been on Los Angeles’ practice squad since Week 3.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Trey Flowers - New England Patriots
Flowers was his usual disruptive self in the Patriots’ 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. His lone tackle was a 10-yard sack of Philip Rivers late in the first half, but he also had another 10-yard sack in the third quarter wiped out because of a roughing the passer penalty, which can be seen here:
Not really sure what Trey Flowers is supposed to do there. pic.twitter.com/H4MvwqV4MW— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 13, 2019
He notched a pair of quarterback hits, as well.
Trey Flowers is having his way with the Chargers' O line so far today. pic.twitter.com/qe938DYwEe— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 13, 2019
Trey Flowers has been one of the most underrated players in the nfl the last few years. He’s such a handful!— Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 13, 2019
New England will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship at 5:40 p.m. on CBS.
Postseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 52 defensive snaps; 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits
Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers
Less than eight months removed from suffering a torn ACL, Henry was back on the field for the first time in the Chargers’ 41-28 loss to the New England Patriots. He started and played 14 snaps, with his lone target being broken up by Kyle Van Noy.
Postseason Stats: 1 game (1 start), 14 offensive snaps
Cody Hollister - New England Patriots
Since undergoing season-ending back surgery over the summer, Hollister has been on New England’s Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles
Closing in on his 37th birthday, Peters’ body seems to finally be giving out on his, as he missed the final 14 offensive snaps of the Eagles’ 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was already playing through a torn bicep and a quad injury.
Although he’s not set to be a free agent, the feeling in Philadelphia is that the Eagles will move on from him this offseason. That likely means retirement for the former Arkansas tight end who would then wait for his call to Canton as a hall of fame left tackle.
Postseason Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 105 offensive snaps
Darius Philon - Los Angeles Chargers
Philon came off the bench and played 21 of 83 defensive snaps - as well as seven special teams snaps - in the Chargers’ 41-28 loss to the New England Patriots. He made two solo tackles in his limited playing time.
Postseason Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 49 defensive snaps, 11 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL
Dan Skipper - New England Patriots
After splitting the regular season on the Lions and Broncos' practice squads, Skipper signed to the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday. Because he didn't sign a futures contract with Denver, he was eligible to sign with a playoff team.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts
Just as he was the final six weeks of the regular season and in the Wild Card Round, Williams was inactive in the Colts’ 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not appear in a game after being promoted from Indianapolis’ practice squad. Williams will be a restricted free agent this offseason.
Postseason Stats: N/A
Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots
Dealing with a sprained ankle, Wise was inactive for the Patriots’ 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It is the first game he’s missed in his two-year career. Considering he was listed as questionable on the last injury report, there is hope he’ll be able to play against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, which kicks off at 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Postseason Stats: N/A