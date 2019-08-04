**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users

Football is officially back, with the NFL’s first preseason game and Arkansas’ first practice of fall camp happening on back-to-back days at the start of the month. The professional game will really pick up later this week with a full slate of preseason games Thursday through Saturday. Here’s a look at all 27 former Razorbacks currently on rosters, as well as when their first - or next for one of them - preseason game is scheduled…

Brandon Allen - Los Angeles Rams Preseason Week 1: 7 p.m. CT Saturday - at Raiders Although he’s yet to take a regular-season snap, Allen has carved out a career as a solid No. 3 quarterback in the NFL. He spent most of his first two seasons on a 53-man roster - with the Jaguars in 2016 and Rams in 2017 - and was on the Rams’ practice squad most of last year. This preseason, Allen is competing with Blake Bortles and John Wolford for the backup job behind Jared Goff. Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - vs. Patriots Over the last several years, Flowers quietly became a dominant defensive end for the Patriots and was arguably their best defensive player last season. After winning two Super Bowl rings in four seasons, he decided it was time to get paid and received a five-year, $90 million contract from the Lions as a free agent. Flowers is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery. Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - at Lions Following a standout career with the Razorbacks, Froholdt was the first Arkansas player off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft, going to the Patriots in the fourth round. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Preseason Week 1: 8 p.m. CT Saturday (NFL Network) - vs. Cowboys Despite battling injuries during his four seasons at Arkansas, Greenlaw was the next Arkansas player off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft, going to the 49ers in the fifth round.

Keon Hatcher - Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 1: 7 p.m. CT Saturday - vs. Rams Thanks to an impressive preseason showing, Hatcher actually made the Raiders’ 53-man roster, but was quickly cut. After brief stops on the Lions’ and Packers’ practice squads, he made it back to Oakland later in the season. During his two separate stints with the Raiders, Hatcher mostly played special teams, but he did make an 8-yard reception.

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Week 1: 9 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) - at Cardinals With the retirement of legendary tight end Antonio Gates, Henry was expected to take on a much larger role in the Chargers’ offense last season. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL during OTAs and missed the entire regular season. Henry surprised everyone when he managed to return for the playoffs and started the loss to the Patriots in the divisional round.

Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - at Eagles After spending his rookie season on the Patriots’ practice squad, Hollister missed all of last year because of offseason back surgery. He signed with the Titans in May - just a couple weeks after New England traded his twin brother, Jacob, to the Seahawks.

Bijhon Jackson - Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 1: 7 p.m. CT Thursday - at Bears Jackson’s first crack at the NFL came with the Chargers, but he failed to make their 53-man roster or practice squad last season. He spent some time in the AAF before signing with the Panthers.

Denver Kirkland - Oakland Raiders Preseason Week 1: 7 p.m. CT Saturday - vs. Rams As an undrafted rookie in 2016, Kirkland actually started a handful of games for the Raiders and saw some action as a sixth offensive lineman. An injury erased his 2017 season and he was a practice squad guy about half of last year - including a week with the Cardinals - sandwiched around a few weeks when he was on the active roster.

Jeremiah Ledbetter - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Friday (NFL Network) - at Steelers Despite playing some as a rookie with the Lions in 2017, Ledbetter was cut by Detroit before last season and picked up by the Buccaneers. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster near the end of the year and even appeared in one game. Mitchell Loewen - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - vs. Patriots The former walk-on from Hawaii is entering his fourth season in the NFL, but first full season with the Lions. Loewen’s first three years were with the Saints, but he got cut and picked up by Detroit at the end of last season.

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - vs. Titans One of the longest-tenured players in the NFL, Peters is going into his 16th season. A potential future Hall of Famer, he played through multiple injuries to start all 16 games last year.

Darius Philon - Arizona Cardinals Preseason Week 1: 9 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) - vs. Chargers Philon had four productive seasons with the Chargers before signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason. Ryan Pulley - Carolina Panthers Preseason Week 1: 7 p.m. CT Thursday - at Bears Originally an undrafted free agent signee by the Cardinals, Pulley was picked up by the Panthers on Sunday. Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - vs. Patriots As Arkansas’ first player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since Darren McFadden and Felix Jones in 2008, Ragnow had an up-and-down rookie season as Detroit’s starting left guard. Including special teams, he played more than any other player on the Lions in 2018, with 1,138 snaps. Santos Ramirez - New York Jets Preseason Week 1: 6 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) - at Giants Ramirez signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

Randy Ramsey (56) (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Preseason Week 1: 7 p.m. CT Thursday - vs. Texans Ramsey signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent.

Dan Skipper - New England Patriots Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - at Lions The Patriots added Skipper to their practice squad for the playoffs, meaning he won a Super Bowl ring. They are his fourth team since graduating from Arkansas, joining the Cowboys, Lions and Broncos.

Chris Smith - Cleveland Browns Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - vs. Redskins Smith is entering the second of a three-year deal with the Browns worth $14 million. He was a reserve last season, but produced in his limited playing time. The first three years of his career were with the Jaguars before he was traded to the Bengals. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Redskins Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - at Browns Although he has played quite a bit as a blocking tight end, Sprinkle has caught just seven passes for 54 yards and two scores in two seasons with the Redskins.

Robert Thomas (R) (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Robert Thomas - Buffalo Bills Preseason Week 1: 6 p.m. CT Thursday - vs. Colts Despite being an undrafted free agent back in 2014, Thomas has carved out a nice NFL career for himself that has included stops with the Redskins, Seahawks, Patriots, Dolphins, Panthers, Giants and now Bills. He spent most of last year on their practice squad.

Henre' Toliver (38) (Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports)

Henre’ Toliver - New York Giants Preseason Week 1: 6 p.m. CT Thursday (NFL Network) - vs. Jets Toliver had a brief stint with the Colts before trying his luck in the AAF. That helped him get another shot in the NFL with the Giants. Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Preseason Week 1: 7 p.m. CT Friday - at Saints As a fifth-year senior in 2018, Watts burst onto the scene with a huge year for the Razorbacks. That helped him become a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft. David Williams - Denver Broncos Preseason Week 1: 9 p.m. CT Thursday - at Seahawks The NFL preseason actually began Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game. The only former Arkansas player involved in that game was Williams, who had nine yards on five carries while playing 18 offensive snaps for the Broncos in their 14-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. This is his second stint in Denver, the team that drafted him in 2018, as he spent time there and with the Jaguars last season. Preseason Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 18 offensive snaps, 4 special teams snaps; 5 carries, 9 yards Jonathan Williams - Indianapolis Colts Preseason Week 1: 6 p.m. CT Thursday - at Bills This is Williams’ fourth team in as many years in the NFL. He actually played some for the Bills as a rookie in 2016 before stops with the Broncos and Saints. The Colts picked him up midway through last season and he spent quite a bit of time on their 53-man roster, but was never active for a game. Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Preseason Week 1: 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday - at Lions In his second professional season, Wise emerged as a contributor at defensive end - sometimes bookending the starting defensive line with former Arkansas teammate Trey Flowers - and helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl. With Flowers gone, he is expected to take on a larger role in New England this year.